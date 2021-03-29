Unforgotten Will Officially Return For A Fifth Season

Fans of ITV crime drama Unforgotten will be familiar with the twists and turns that are customary of the show. But season 4’s finale? No one could have seen it coming. Or rather, no one wanted to see it coming. DCI Cassie Stuart’s tragic end is heart-wrenching for her team and viewers alike, and since ITV confirmed that Unforgotten will return for a fifth season, what does this mean for the future of the show? Here’s what we know so far.

Unforgotten has been hugely popular, taking home two BAFTAs during its three previous seasons. Per the Independent, the series 3 finale was watched by 7 million people in 2018. The first episode of season 4 was watched by 9.5 million viewers, too.

Beyond the unexpected plot lines, it was really the chemistry between the central pair that drew audiences in. “It’s a totally platonic love,” Walker told the Independent. Apart from that “fumbled and ill-judged kiss” with Sunny early on. “Cassie dealt with it in 10 seconds. It’s over — it’s done. She loves him. It’s her friend. That is not how narratives normally go in this genre,” she said. Gutted.

What Happened In Unforgotten Season 4?

Season 4 of Unforgotten got off to a classic start: with the discovery of a headless body dumped in a north London scrapyard, frozen solid. The only clue? A Marathon wrapper in the back pocket, dating the corpse to pre-Snickers times. Cassie (Nicola Walker) is in a tricky place; years of stress and dedication have left her mental state precarious, and her bid for an early retirement is unceremoniously turned down. Her dad’s dementia is getting worse, and he’s made it clear he intends to leave his half of the house to his new girlfriend. DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) is on hand to help his boss, though. The investigation is on.

Fans will remember Episode 5 well. It ended in a very sudden car crash, leaving fans in anguish waiting for discover Cassie’s fate. And who was behind said crash, naturally. Could it have been one of the suspects in Matthew Walsh’s murder?

The finale of season 4 reveals the most tragic outcome of all: Cassie’s injuries are worse than her doctors first feared. After various emotional but largely silent scenes, we learn that she is in fact dead. Gulp. Walsh’s murder — he was stabbed with a fountain pen, after all — is revealed to be a revenge crime, with Dean confessing, saying he did it to avenge his brother’s death. As to the car that hit Cassie? An awful accident, entirely unrelated to her work.

What Of Unforgotten Season 5 Then?

There’s no set air date for Unforgotten Season 5 yet, but according to Sanjeev Bhaskar, filming for the fifth season will begin imminently. “I’ve seen all the scripts, in fact, because we start filming in about two months,” he told Radio Times. “I think there are maybe some tweaks to go, but I’ve seen the scripts.” There is hope still!

Unforgotten Season 5 Cast

Following the season 5 announcement, the show’s creator Chris Lang confirmed Bhaskar would be returning as Sunny (obvs) but with a new female partner at his side. Not much has been said in terms of who this may be, but Lang has “a rough idea” of what she’ll be like. “It’s an evolutionary process when you write both the series and the characters,” he told Radio Times, adding “they evolve over the course of the writing process, six months or so.” He has a “pretty good idea who she was and who she is and what her story is,” but the character “will keep evolving until the day we deliver [the series].”

What you can expect to see, however, is the return of characters like DS Murray Boulting (played by Jordan Long), DC Jake Collier (Lewis Reeves), DC Fran Lingley (Carolina Main), Dr. Leanne Balcombe (Georgia McKenzie), Jenny (Janet Dibley), and Sal (Michelle Bonnard), according to Looper. Watch this space.