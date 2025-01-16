Seven years after To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before cemented itself as an instant-classic romantic comedy, the franchise’s follow-up series keeps the sweet, young-adult vibes coming.

XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean’s younger sister to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (aka KISS), where she sets out to connect with her mom’s culture — and maybe live out her own love story.

Fortunately, she has plenty of support from her loved ones back home. In Season 2, one of them even pays her a visit at KISS.

Peter Kavinsky Is Back!

Indeed, Noah Centineo reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky in XO, Kitty Season 2. While his cameo was announced last year, fans didn’t know exactly how Lara Jean’s endearing high-school sweetheart would factor into Kitty’s story. After the new season dropped on Jan. 16, his return makes perfect sense. Minor spoilers ahead.

Even before viewers see Centineo in Episode 6, his presence is announced with an audio Easter egg: “To be young and in love in New York City...”

If that sentence instantly brought you back to 2018, then you know Lauv’s “I Like Me Better” became the anthem of Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship after featuring prominently in To All the Boys — so it was a welcome, fitting treat to hear it moments before Centineo’s arrival in XO, Kitty.

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Peter is in town to represent Stanford University at an international lacrosse tournament. Of course, he makes time to visit Kitty, the young matchmaker responsible for his relationship with Lara Jean.

There’s A Sweet Relationship Update

Speaking of which, the To All The Boys couple is going strong! Lara Jean sent Peter to KISS with a collection of old letters, so that they might help Kitty solve the ever-expanding mystery of her mom’s time in Korea. Kitty also sets aside time to help Peter find a “surprise” to bring home to Lara Jean. However, he assures her (and viewers): “It’s not a ring, Kitty. We are 22 years old.” Rather, he opts for some adorable stationery.

Before leaving, Peter also leaves Kitty with some advice for her relationship drama at KISS, reminding her that she has a “killer instinct” for love. “You not minding your business landed me the love of my life,” he says. Aww!

For Anna Cathcart (who plays Kitty), it was “so, so special” to reunite with Centineo on the show. “I cannot express how thankful I am for Noah’s support. I think he’s just the best,” she recently told MsMojo.