It took 14 years to adapt the Y: The Last Man comic series for television. So when FX canceled the series after airing only seven episodes, the creators were devastated. “I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell,” showrunner Eliza Clark tweeted in a statement. “We don’t want it to end.”

Days after the announcement, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the cancellation was not based on viewership figures, but rather production delays during Season 1 due to both the pandemic and cast and crew shakeups. This meant FX had to pay to extend contracts for the original stars of the show, and ultimately decided not to pay $3 million to further extend those contracts for Season 2. (FX cast Diane Lane as Jennifer, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly, and Marin Ireland as Nora years before production began in late October 2020.)

Now, Clark and the team are determined to find a new network to continue the show. “We’re sad YTLM is not going forward at FX on Hulu,” wrote Clark, who previously told THR she envisioned Y as a five-season, 50-episode series. “But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story.”

Tamblyn is also optimistic that the series will continue elsewhere. “I can’t wait for you to see our season finale and for us to find our new home for Season 2 and beyond,” the actor tweeted. “I’ve been making tv for 25 years and #YThastMan is singular.”

Fans of the post-apocalyptic also mobilized to campaign for Y to continue. “Y: The Last Man is so damn good and i really need somebody to pick it up for a second season and beyond,” one user tweeted. Added another, “Yo they canceled Y: The Last Man!? That’s it. I’m starting a riot. After waiting 15 years for this adaptation, this is a whole ass personal attack.”

The good news? Sources also told THR that FX Productions — who owns the rights to the story — is supportive of the team’s plans to shop the show, though the studio has never focused on being a content supplier for outside networks/platforms. Insiders added that HBO Max, whose Warner Media parent company owns DC Comics, is likely the target home for a potential second season.

In the meantime, Clark is continuing to reassure viewers. As she tweeted to one fan: “We are very optimistic about finding another home. Stick with us!”