You'd Think These Home Upgrades Would Cost A Ton, But They're Actually Less Than $35

Making a house — or apartment, or condo, or wherever it is you live — into a home is truly a never-ending process. It can start weeks or months before move-in day, and if you’re anything like me, continues non-stop until you basically move out. When I moved into my current home last year, I thought I’d stop making upgrades and changes to my space after a while, but it’s been seven months and counting, and I’m still shopping for new furniture, decor pieces, and organizational items. I’ve come to accept that my home is constantly in a state of flux, which can be both exciting and overwhelming at times.

But all those changes around the house can add up quickly. In the interest of saving money and helping you elevate your space, I’ve gathered up 40 of Amazon’s best home upgrades that don’t break the bank.

Every single one of these items, even luxe seeming items like these geometric decorative shelves and this set of silky soft bamboo sheets, costs less than $35, which is a win for both your wallet and your home. And hey, there’s no better time than the present to make new investments that refresh your environment and in turn, your mindset. Out with the old, and in with the new.

1 These Remote-Controlled LED Lights That Instantly Brighten Up A Room Zavjyet LED Strip Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon These LED strip lights provide 65 feet of color-changing, music-syncing, self-adhesive illumination that can be used all over your house in creative ways to create a fun or relaxing vibe. Try placing them around the bottom your bed frame, behind your TV, or underneath your cabinets to add some warmth and color in unexpected places.

2 A Wireless LED Light That Turns On With Just A Tap Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This battery-operated LED stick-on light is an ingenious way to light up a closet, the underside of your cabinets, or a bookshelf — no messing around with wires or electricians required. It takes just a few seconds to install with screws or the included double-sided tape and turns on and off with just a tap, emitting a warm glow for up to 100 hours of use. Consider the dark corners of your home illuminated.

3 A Roll Of Peel & Stick Wallpaper With An Elegant Art Deco Design CiCiwind Geometric Wallpaper Peel and Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Dying for an accent wall, but afraid of facing your landlord’s wrath or sacrificing your security deposit? This geometric peel and stick wallpaper is a wonderful temporary option that looks high quality and leaves no damage behind. And don’t feel limited to just your walls: Any flat surface is fair game, including furniture, shelves, drawers, cabinets, and so much more.

4 This Convenient Soap Dispenser That’ll Free Up Your Shower Storage Better Living 2-Chamber Chrome Shower Soap Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of all your hair and body products cluttering up the limited storage in your shower? You’ll save space and feel like you’re staying in a fancy hotel after installing this two-chamber dispenser. Fill with shampoo, conditioner, or body wash and squirt them into your hand with just the push of a button. The dispenser mounts to your shower wall with waterproof silicone adhesive and double-sided tape, both of which are included with your purchase.

5 This Pure Silk Pillowcase That Has A 4.7-Star Rating Tafts Silk Pillowcase Amazon $26 See On Amazon Why shouldn’t the place you rest your head every night be the bougiest part of your house? This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase will not only help you sleep better, but will help keep your hair and skin in prime condition because of its smooth weave. Silk is a natural thermoregulator, so this pillowcase will keep you cool all summer and warm all winter.

6 The Eye-Catching Shelf That Makes Clever Use Of Corners Greenco 5-Tier Floating Corner Shelves Amazon $22 See On Amazon Help draw attention to an unused corner of your home — and give yourself some additional storage space — with this tiered floating corner shelving unit. Built for both function and fashion, this shelf is sturdy enough to hold up to 11 pounds of books, photos, decor, plants, and more. At just over 4 feet in height and just under 8 inches wide, and available in eight different wood finishes, this shelf is sure to become a conversation starter in any home, large or small.

7 This 8-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set That Gets Softer With Every Use Turquaz Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set (8-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you can’t remember the last time you replaced your bath towels, it’s time for an upgrade – and this Turkish cotton set should be your top choice. For such a low price tag, each of the eight towels are surprisingly plush, fluffy, and super absorbent. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four wash cloths, all of which are spa-quality and made from 100% ringspun Turkish cotton that softens with every wash.

8 These Hotel-Quality Bamboo Sheets That Look & Feel Amazing Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sheets are something you never want to skimp on, and though you’re saving money on this four-piece bamboo sheet set, you’re not sacrificing on quality at all. Stitched from a bamboo rayon and microfiber blend fabric, these are softer than jersey and more plush than even Egyptian cotton. They’re resist to stains and wrinkling, which keeps your bed looking luxuriously crisp and inviting at all times.

9 These Magnetic Spice Racks That Are Super Strong Thipoten Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon One way to de-clutter a crowded kitchen counter is to move your spices and condiments to these magnetic spice racks. They attach securely to any magnetic surface, such as the fridge or oven, and have two removable hooks to store measuring cups, spoons, pot holders, and more. And don’t worry about them slipping: These load-bearing shelves can hold up to 6 pounds each.

10 A U-Shaped Shelf That Will Organize Your Cabinets Once & For All Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon The plumbing underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink can make organizing that area a nightmare, but this under sink organizer cleverly works around them. It’s adjustable and expandable to your needs, and holds up to 40 pounds of cleaning products and personal care items, on top while leaving ample room underneath for other items.

11 This Stainless Steel Contact Paper That Makes Your Kitchen Look Upscale VEELIKE Silver Stainless Steel Contact Paper Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances are all the rage right now, but why spend money replacing yours when you can simply cover them with this stainless steel contact paper instead? That’s exactly what this reviewer did: “I was looking for an easy and pocket friendly way to give a transformation to my rusty old but still functional refrigerator,” they wrote. “Let me just say, I'm impressed.” The water and oil-proof contact paper is self-adhesive and resistant to high temperatures, and has a glossy finish that can bring any dated kitchen into the 21st century.

12 A Wall Plug In That Elevates Your Outlet Situation Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ditch the unsightly, bulky power strips, and give your outlets a quick and easy upgrade by plugging in a few of these USB wall charger surge protectors. These make use of the sides and front of your outlet with one USB C and three USB A charging ports, as well as five conveniently-placed outlets for electronics and appliances. Complete with overload and short-circuit protection, the device will automatically cut power to protect your devices when large voltage surges occur.

13 The Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders That You Can Use With One Hand CHEW FUN Electric Gravity Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ll certainly feel like you’re Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen with this electric salt and pepper grinder set. Fill with peppercorns and sea salt, adjust the grinder knob to your preference, and simply flip the bottle over above your plate to dispense the contents. No button or grinding motions necessary! They even come equipped with a soft blue LED light so you can see exactly how much salt and pepper you’re putting on your food.

14 A Spinning Rack With 2 Tiers Of Reliable Storage Greenco Premium Bamboo 2 Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your friends close and your spices even closer on this two-tier lazy Susan rack. The spinning turntable is made of sturdy bamboo, and is the ideal storage situation for your most frequently-used kitchen ingredients. Place it on your countertop or in your pantry to maximize space. Of course, this versatile, durable rack can also be used to keep cosmetics, medicine, and other small items organized and visible.

15 This Kit That Makes Wood Furniture & Floors Look New Again Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some of my wooden furniture pieces have been through multiple moves with me, and look it too. If you’re in the same boat, try this furniture repair kit to restore the appearance of your dresser, chairs, bed frame, or table. The six wood-toned markers and wax sticks help conceal scratches, nicks, scuffs, and discoloration. Simply use a wax stick to fill in deeper flaws, then draw over it with a marker and allow it to dry for instantly new-looking furniture.

16 This Spa-Worthy Bamboo Bath Mat That’s A Sanitary & Sleek Upgrade Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fabric bath mats can easily develop mold and mildew from the damp environment they reside in, but that’s not the case for this bamboo mat, which looks and feels more luxurious anyway. It’s water resistant with a slatted design for air flow and quick drying, and is equipped with non-slip coating and gaskets. With proper care, this bamboo mat will turn your bathroom a spa-like experience for years to come.

17 These Oven Mitts With A Genius Non-Slip Grip Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts Amazon $14 See On Amazon I never thought I’d be the kind of person to have an opinion about oven mitts, but this heat-resistant pair has caught my attention. They are completely heat safe up to 480 degrees, and the cotton fabric with silicone stripes provides you with a non-slip grip for safety. They completely cover the hands and wrists, and are even machine washable for convenient cleaning.

18 These Curved Hangers That Will Keep Your Closet Organized DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers Amazon $19 See On Amazon No closet space? No problem – these S-shaped hangers will not only keep your items wrinkle-free, but will also save you some precious real estate. The set of three makes it easy to hang items that don’t work on standard hangers, like pants, slacks, towels, or scarves, and each one holds up to five pieces. And because these hangers are made of stainless steel instead of plastic, they’re more durable and can withstand up to 11 pounds.

19 A Pair Of Load-Bearing Shower Caddies That Look Amazing & Last For Years Orimade Corner Shower Caddy Amazon $24 See On Amazon These are not the shower caddies you used in the dorms: This pack of two stainless steel corner caddies look good in your shower and work even better. Use them in any 90 degree corner for sturdy and sleek storage for all your shampoos, body washes, and other shower products. These shelves even have two movable hooks, which are perfect for hanging razors and loofahs. There’s no need to worry about suction cups not working — these come with adhesive for easy installation.

20 This Universal Block That Will Safely Organize Your Knives Mantello Wood Universal Knife Block Amazon $33 See On Amazon Even if you’ve got a mismatched set of kitchen knives (like me), you can still make them look seamless in this universal knife block. The wood block has two levels and fits any knife with up to an 8-inch blade, with a remarkable amount of storage space. The flex rods that hold your knives won’t dull the blades and are even dishwasher safe, making upkeep an absolute breeze.

21 This Wallet-Friendly Weighted Blanket That Reviewers Love Waowoo Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to sleep better (and who isn’t?), it’s time to try this super affordable weighted blanket. The blanket is filled with small glass beads, and it helps relax your nervous system by simulating the feeling of a hug. While some weighted blankets can cost hundreds, this $30 investment is still just as effective — just look at the 25,000-plus five-star reviews and the overall 4.7-star rating.

22 These Abstract Floating Shelves That Are A Striking Way To Decorate Greenco Decorative S-Shaped Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These S-shaped floating shelves are just as eye-catching as the trinkets you’ll adorn them with. The set of two geometric shelves are perfect for showing off your books, photos, plants, or artwork in a unique way. Made from natural-finish laminate, each shelf measures 22 3/4 inches long, and comes with all the mounting hardware you’ll need.

23 These Glass Food Jars That Will Make Your Pantry So Organized EatNeat Glass Kitchen Canisters with Stainless Steel Lids (4-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These glass canisters with stainless steel lids serve two purposes in your kitchen: Making your food last, and banishing messy-looking packaging from your pantry. The borosilicate glass is meant to last forever, and PE seal threads on the lid provide a snug fit to ensure your pasta, cereal, or snacks stay fresh. The clear design makes it easy to see what you’re running low on, and each of the four jars are dishwasher safe.

24 This High Pressure Shower Head That Filters Hard Water SparkPod High Pressure Shower Head with Water Softener Filter Amazon $35 See On Amazon This high pressure shower head that also filters hard water is too good even for this renter to pass up, because you can install it without any tools whatsoever. The multi-stage filtration process leaves your water up to 16 times cleaner, and the three different pressure settings will have you singing in your newly improved shower in no time.

25 This Repair Kit That Makes Old Leather Furniture Look New Again Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Restoring the scratches, rips, and cracks in your furniture becomes a fun afternoon project with the help of this vinyl and leather repair kit. The kit includes 10 assorted repair compounds in various colors, as well as all the tools and accessories you’ll need to make your lounge chair, couch, or car seat look like nothing ever happened. Take your time mixing colors until you get a perfect match, one reviewer noted, and you’ll get seamless results that will cleverly disguise wear and tear.

26 These Clear Bins That Make It Easy To Keep A Tidy Fridge & Pantry Greenco Clear Stackable Storage Containers with Handles (Set of 8) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get this set of eight pantry organizer bins so that you never have to go digging for ingredients or your favorite snack again. Sort like items into each of the stackable, clear bins so that you can easily find what you want, when you want it, and the handles make it easy to pull these out. If you have roommates or if specific members of your household have different dietary needs, these bins are also a sleek and convenient way to keep food separated in the fridge or pantry.

27 These Tiered Baskets That Allow You To Organize Basically Anywhere Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins (4 Tier + Plate) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Banishing clutter from almost any room in your house is possible with these stacking basket bins. Set it up to hold fresh produce in the kitchen, childrens’ toys in a playroom, extra linens in the bathroom — you get the idea. It’s made from sturdy, easily-washable black plastic, and has a small horizontal footprint that makes it ideal for spaces of all sizes.

28 This Roll Of Chalkboard Contact Paper That You Can Cut To Size Kassa Large Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll Amazon $13 See On Amazon I’m someone who likes to make physical to-do and shopping lists, so I love the idea of turning a surface of your home into a chalkboard using this 8-foot roll of chalkboard contact paper. It comes with five pieces of colored chalk and an eraser, and sticks to any flat surface — all you need to do is cut it to size. Chalkboards are a great way for kids and adults alike to express their creativity, and is a non-permanent alternative to chalkboard paint that you can easily remove and reposition without damaging the surface.

29 The Sturdy Bedside Shelf That’s Ideal For Small Bedrooms Amada Bedside Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bedside shelf proves that even in the smallest spaces, you still have room for a nightstand. The bamboo shelf hooks onto the side rail of your bed frame, and measures just 13.8 by 9.6 inches – just enough room to keep your tablet, water, and phone within arms reach. In spite of its size it holds up to 33 pounds, and it even has a built in cup holder, tablet slot, and openings for your chargers.

30 A Multi-Use Bamboo Shelf With Options To Customize Ollieroo 3-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $27 See On Amazon Optimize your countertop or pantry storage with this three-tier corner shelf. You’ll have multiple levels to store spices, oils, dishes, and more, and you can adjust the angle of each bamboo tier so you’re getting efficient storage that suits your needs. With the added three side hooks, this shelf even works well in the bathroom or an office to store cosmetics and desk supplies.

31 This Hanging Storage System That Helps Keep Any Closet Neat mDesign Over Closet Rod Hanging Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon Maybe you’ve seen or used some kind of hanging organizer in your closet before, but don’t underestimate what they can do. This specific over closet rod hanging storage system adds convenient, custom storage with seven open compartments and three removable drawers. It can store baby clothes, sweaters, shoes, toys, towels, and much more. The hook and loop closure keeps the entire thing secure, and it will really help maximize your closet space.

32 An Expandable Bamboo Bath Tray With Tons Of Compartments Bambusi Expandable Bath Tub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon A bamboo bathtub tray can seriously take your relaxation to the next level. This budget-friendly tray has an adjustable bar that can be expanded to fit your exact tub’s measurements. Plus, it tons of compartments and trays for everything you need to get your zen on, including a slot for a wine glass, a smartphone tray, a slot for your book or tablet and plenty of other space for candles, snacks, a waterproof speaker or whatever else you want in the bath with you.

33 A Set Of Velvet Throw Pillows To Easily Spruce Up Your Living Area Amazon Basics Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking to switch up your decor without making a major design commitment? Try these velvet throw pillows, which come in a set of two in more colors than you could ever want. These 18-by-18 inch pillows add a pop of texture and color to your sofa or bed, and are an easy way to decorate for the holidays or try out a new accent piece.

34 This Slim Hamper That You Can Roll Directly To The Washing Machine TOTANKI Rolling Slim Laundry Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make laundry day a little easier by stowing your dirty clothes in this rolling slim laundry basket. At less than 7 1/2 inches wide, this narrow bin works great in small spaces and has an unobtrusive shape. A mesh bag within it keeps the basket itself clean, and it’s easy to roll it on over to the washing machine — no heavy lifting required.

35 This Laptop Stand That Keeps You From Hunching Over Litepro Detachable Laptop Riser Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you work from home, you’re surely familiar with the aches and pains that accompany staring at your laptop all day. This sleek steel laptop riser helps accommodate that: It brings your screen to an ergonomically-friendly level, making it easier to see and to prevent you from hunching over. It’s even adjustable to hold different sized laptops and tablets, and will make your office look that much more put together.

36 This Large Striped Basket For All Your Catch-All Storage Needs Belvedere Storage Basket Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can never have too many baskets — and who could resist this jumbo woven storage basket that’s perfect for toys, pillows, blankets, and more? Made from 100% cotton, the striped design and brown leather handles make this stylish basket stand out, but the colors are neutral enough to work in any space. It’s also super durable — it holds up to 40 pounds — and you can toss it in the washing machine as needed without damaging the shape or compromising its quality.

37 A Colorful & Practical Office Supply Organizer That Every Animal Lover Needs Roiroiko Desk Supplies Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make sense of your desk — in style of course. This artsy desk supply holder, subtly shaped like an elephant, features an abstract colorful print with a built-in pencil holder slot and smartphone stand. Pull up a video or reference something on your device while you work: The stand is big enough to hold even a small tablet or Kindle.

38 This Paper Towel Holder That Prevents Countertop Clutter Greenco Premium Bamboo Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon I firmly believe in keeping as few things on my kitchen counters as possible to keep the space looking sleek and organized. If you wall mount your paper towels using this paper towel holder, and they’ll be easy to access when you need them without taking up space you can use to cook. All the hardware you need to install it is included, and the durable bamboo material holds one paper towel roll of any size.

39 A Rotating Utensil Holder That Looks As Good As It Functions FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t want to be fumbling around in the kitchen, hunting for a spatula or spoon while your dinner threatens to boil over. This extra-large divided stainless steel utensil holder clears up precious drawer space and keeps all the tools you could need out and accessible – without looking cluttered or cheap. It even rotates with just a light tap, and has a matte, fingerprint-proof finish that matches many modern appliances, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.