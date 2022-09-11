In April 2021, the internet speculation surrounding Zac Efron’s suspected plastic surgery began to run amok after fans noticed his new jawline in a video clip posted for Bill Nye's Earth Day special. At the time Efron didn’t address the rumours, but has since revealed the real reason behind his altered visage: a rather significant injury.

Speaking in Men’s Health, Efron revealed that he sustained a bunch of pretty nasty injuries between 2018 and 2019. This included tearing his ACL, dislocating a shoulder, a broken wrist, and throwing out his back. On top of that, he shattered his jaw at home. As he tells the story, he was running through his house in socks, slipped, and “smacked” his chin on the corner of a granite fountain. When he regained consciousness, he recalls that his chin bone was “hanging off his face.”

After months of recovery and physiotherapy, Efron took a little break from physio, which caused his masseter muscles, used for chewing, to grow and swell. “The masseters just grew,” he explained. “They just got really, really big.”

This wasn’t Efron’s first jaw injury, either. Back in 2013, he slipped in a puddle of water outside his house and broke his jaw, which resulted in him having his mouth wired shut, according to E! reports.

Efron wasn’t aware of the plastic surgery rumours until his mother phoned and asked if it was true. The actor isn’t overly active online, posting a few photos and videos here and there on Instagram, largely promoting his work and projects. “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he added.