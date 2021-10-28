Zayn Malik Denies Striking Yolanda Hadid & Asks For Privacy For Khai

In the span of less than a day, singer Zayn Malik has been accused of an act of physical violence against his partner’s mother, denied the allegation, and released his own statement about the incident.

Early on Thursday, Oct. 28, Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly accused the former One Direction star of striking her. According to TMZ, she claims the incident occurred last week and is considering pressing charges. Not long after those allegations were made public, Zayn attempted to simultaneously clear the air and keep things private.

In a statement given to TMZ mid-afternoon, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. And for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details.” He continued, “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The R&B/pop musician took to Twitter shortly before going directly to TMZ to share a screenshotted note that demands privacy, primarily for his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with Gigi. The statement reads:

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the hard words shared. More importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

At present, it’s not clear what happened between Zayn and Yolanda. So far, the younger Hadid has not commented on the accusation — at least, not publicly. Yolanda also has not further explained what happened nor given any idea as to what she plans on doing next. Bustle has reached out to representatives for both Zayn and Yolanda but had not heard back by the time of publication.

Hadid and Zayn have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015. During that time, they have split at least twice, but they reconciled in very early 2020. The model later announced she was pregnant with the singer’s baby, and she gave birth to Khai in September 2020.