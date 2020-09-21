Zendaya Just Broke A Major Record With Her Emmy Win

Zendaya made history as the youngest actor to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys, but that's wasn't the only record she was going to break at the awards show. Zendaya just won her first Emmy for Euphoria, giving hope to young people everywhere with her acceptance speech.

Zendaya won for her performance as Rue Bennett on the hit HBO series, beating out competitors Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, and Jodie Comer, who won the award last year for Killing Eve and became the youngest actor to win in the category at the age of 26— until Zendaya's victory, at least, who is 24 years old. The star began her speech by thanking her co-stars and series creator Sam Levinson. “I appreciate you so much, you’re my family,” she said. “I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

The actor went on to remind everyone about the power of young people — acknowledging that the portrayals of the teenagers on Euphoria, who go through everything from drug addiction to sexual assault, doesn't always reflect that. "I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

More to come...