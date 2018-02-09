Getting the best deal on a winter coat usually means hitting the sales after the coldest days have passed, but if you've missed the sales season or can't wait that long, the warmest women's winter coats under $100 on Amazon will keep you toasty in even sub-zero temperatures.

When looking for a coat online during the colder months, it may be tempting to grab the first puffer for a great price and hope for the best. Unfortunately, not all puffer jackets can guarantee warmth and they certainly can’t guarantee the quality matches the price tag. Getting a great deal can definitely make you love your coat more, but if it isn’t warm, it may feel like it’s betraying you every time you put it on. Honestly, the best way to find your next warm coat is to learn about the different types of insulations — which mainly boils down to whether you want to opt for the superior warmth of down or an animal-friendly alternative — and then go through an exhausting amount of reviews.

But don’t worry, you won’t need to put in substantial hours searching for warmth because I've already done the heavy lifting for you. Each of these eight coats is not only less than $100 (and conveniently available on everyone's favorite e-retailer, Amazon), they're also keeping folks from Iceland to Alaska cozy even with relentless winds and oppressive temperatures.

1 Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon This popular puffer jacket has a ton of features designed to keep you warm and dry. From elastic cuffs that trap heat, to zippered pockets, to a water-resistant exterior, this coat can stand up to a winter storm. Even better, because it's so lightweight, it can be packed down (into an included drawstring bag!) so you can take it with you wherever you go. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this coat with many raving about how warm it is. It also comes in 11 colors so you can match your style or winter wardrobe. According to one reviewer: "Jacket is so comfortable and is my go to for casual winter jacket. It's also dog fur resistant so it's got a leg up on my other winter coats." Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 Shanghai Bund Women's Thickened Down Jacket Shanghai Bund Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon $80 See On Amazon With a 90% duck down filling (and 10% other feathers), this winter coat will keep you warm and has a bunch of features reviewers love. Equip with six pockets (four zipped and two unzipped), this jacket has plenty of room for you to store all of your belongings. The exterior is windproof and water-resistant, and the hood is lined with a faux lambswool that'll keep your head toasty warm. You can even unzip two long zippers on either side of the jacket to air out when you step out of the cold into that balmy subway stop or office building. According to one reviewer: "I was so happy to receive this jacket! It's stylish and looks great on me. I wear it with jeans. The material is extra soft/comfortable, it's enough to keep me warm in cold weather. The part I love most is the pockets, I can carry everything I need with it, that's really convenient for me when I go outside. A good buy! Love this!" Sizes Available: X-Small - XX-Large

3 SUGAR POISON Women's Faux-Fur Winter Coat SUGAR POISON Women's Faux-Fur Winter Coat Amazon $80 See On Amazon This faux-fur coat is a fashionable find that will keep you super warm this winter. Made from a warm polyester fleece, this jacket is thick enough to trap heat when the temperatures drop. It's also one of the longest coats on this list, sure to protect your legs from wind and freezing cold air. Even better, it has two pockets that are deep enough for your hands when you're outside, and reviewers report that the lining is super soft and insulating. It comes in three colors, including the black pictured here and two different neutral tan colors. According to one reviewer: "It is super cute. Every time I wear it I get compliments. It is a statement piece but is also warm! I was pleasantly surprised to find this jacket is lined!" Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 iLoveSIA Women's Hooded Warm Coat iLoveSIA Women's Hooded Warm Coat Amazon $50 $44 See On Amazon Not only does this warm coat have a faux fur trim that's style-forward, but it also has a windproof shell and the interior is lined with faux fur to keep you warm. An adjustable drawstring belt allows you to cinch this at the waist, trapping even more body heat. Even better? The long sleeves are cuffed at the ends, so no warm heat will be able to escape. You can put everything you need in two large pockets on the front. And, this coat is machine-washable so it's easy to care for. According to one reviewer: "I can’t believe this coat was so cheap. I get compliments all the [time] and it’s by far the warmest coat I’ve ever had. Fuzzy warm material inside. Seriously warm." Available Sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 14

5 Wantdo Women’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Coat Wantdo Women’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Coat Amazon $79.89 Buy Now There’s nothing worse than cutting a run short on the slopes because you’re freezing: This mountain jacket will keep you warm whether you’re heading down a black diamond or heading to work. Instead of puffy filling, this coat has a fleece-lining on the inside and a waterproof, windproof exterior to retain heat while fighting the outer elements. The adjustable cuffs come with a stretchable glove with a thumb hole to help seal in warmth and the inside drawstring offers a cozy fit that adds shape. This is a great coat for casual wear that comes with an internal secure media pocket to protect your phone and four other pockets that you can use to keep snacks, keys, and even a map for ski trails. Amazon globetrotters have taken this coat to Iceland where they were enveloped in soft warmth and others claim maximum protection in sub-zero temps. According to one reviewer: "Okay so, for starters, this coat kicks butt! I live in Illinois, roughly 50 miles away from Chicago... I have so far worn this coat in 50° weather, all the way down to almost 0° temps. Rain, sleet, snow, blizzard, heavy winds, the works! Fantastic! Other than my legs freezing, I am not cold what-so-ever from the waist up in this jacket!" Available Sizes: Small - 3X

6 Woman Within Women's Plus Size Heathered Down Puffer Coat Woman Within Women's Plus Size Heathered Down Puffer Coat Amazon $82 See On Amazon This warm winter coat is designed with a chic heathered exterior and two fleece-lined pockets. The down feather fill is exceptionally warm, while the exterior is made of a water-resistant nylon fabric that will keep you dry during snowstorms. The detachable hood is lined with faux fur for a cute touch, and the front zips and buttons closed to keep even the toughest wind gusts out. According to one reviewer: "I live in rural Minnesota where the windchill temperatures have been 45 degrees below zero this winter. This is the warmest coat I’ve ever owned. It’s very lightweight, but very, very warm. I don’t even turn on the heat in the car anymore." Available Sizes: 14 Plus - 34W

7 Bellivera Puffer Warm Winter Jacket Bellivera Puffer Warm Winter Jackets Amazon $73 See On Amazon This super long puffer coat is a great option if your legs tend to freeze when you're outside for too long. Made with a polyester lining and a polyester fill, this cozy coat is water-resistant in case you run into any flurries. The removable hood is lined with faux fur to feel cozy, and you can belt this at the waist to trap extra body heat. While this jacket hits the model picture above beneath the knees, ultimately the length will depend on your height and the size you choose (ranging from 43 inches to 49 inches in length). According to one reviewer: "The coat is fairly lightweight for a puffer, and it's certainly warm enough for those freezing winter months. The hood is detachable, which I like. The fur around the hood is pretty, but again, I prefer to remove the hood altogether. Inside each sleeve is an elasticized bit that keeps the sleeves from rolling down over your hands, and keeps the cold air from going up the sleeves. The zippers are large, and slide easily." Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 Eleter Women's Warm Winter Coat Eleter Women's Warm Winter Coat Amazon $52 See On Amazon For just over $50, this warm coat is an inexpensive buy that'll get the job done. The interior is lined with lambswool, so it'll feel soft and warm to the touch, and two large pockets on the front are deep enough that you can sink your hands into them when you're dealing with truly cold weather. And, an adjustable drawstring belt allows you to customize the fit to your body. You can get it in six neutral and bright color options, and in a full range of sizes. According to one reviewer: "I needed a new winter coat. This one is warm and very comfortable to wear; so soft to the touch inside and out. I like the hood and the drawstring waist too, no drafts. It was a little wrinkled when I got it but I just tossed it in the dryer on air fluff and put a damp pillow case in with it; twenty minutes later the wrinkles were gone. There are cuffs in the sleeves to block cold air, too." Available Sizes: Small - 3X

9 Valuker Women's Down Coat Valuker Women's Down Coat Amazon $99.99 See On Amazon Designed with 90% duck down, this parka puffer jacket is warm and windproof, but also lightweight, durable, and chic as hell. The outer fabric is not only ultra soft but also windproof and splash-resistant. This coat is available in a bunch of colors and in sizes from extra extra small to triple extra large. Several reviewers say they invested in this coat before trips to cold places and that it did not disappoint. A recent redesign has resulted in several improvements in the design of this coat, including more accurate sizing. In other words: Now is the perfect time to snag one of these beautiful parkas in your favorite color. According to one reviewer: "This is the warmest coat I've ever owned! I live in Wisconsin and I'm at hockey games every weekend. I can't say enough about this. I wish I would have found it many years ago before I froze my butt off all the time. The hood is extremely cute and the fur is very soft. I get so many compliments about it! It's so warm you never have to wear a hoodie underneath." Available Sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large