Tights can be the perfect accessory for any fall or winter outfit, but finding the very best tights that won't rip can also feel impossible. Scoring the right pair will keep you free from needing to the fix common tight problems that bother anyone who didn't do their tights research, but lucky for you, I've done the work on your behalf. I scoured Amazon for top rated tights that won't rip or run, and there are plenty of stylish (and durable) options out there.

Some brands are known for being more resistant to rips and tears, which is crucial knowledge — but so is knowing if you're shopping for the correct fit to begin with. If your waistband tends to roll up, order a size bigger than usual. If you're way more prone to ripping your tights than most people you know, perhaps it's time to start shopping for thicker tights, which won’t snag as easily.

You’ll also want to check out the fabric blend. Most tights are made from either nylon or polyester with a percentage of spandex for stretch and softness. In general, since nylon and polyester are both durable fabrics, tights made with higher percentages of these (80% is a good place to start) will be less prone to rips and runs.

Once you've figured out the fit, it's time to stock up and start rocking the best fall and winter skirt and dress trends. With the right pair of long-lasting tights, you'll avoid runs, and you'll be able to use some of that extra money for something better. Say goodbye to ripped tights and hello to stylish and fun outfits for the whole season.

1. Some Super Opaque Tights That Actually Last

These super opaque tights from HUE are the perfect choice for anyone who wants a pair of thick tights that you can’t see through. One user said, "These are a really dark black tight, very opaque. They last forever." Plus, they come in seven different colors, which means a great tight for whatever outfit you want to wear.

One fan wrote: “These are great quality but not crazy expensive. These are the perfect deep heather charcoal grey, no brown tone at all. I wash them in the washer on cold in a mesh lingerie bag and hang them to air dry. They last forever and never run or snag. I love how matte and truly opaque they are - no sheen at all plus they keep me warm.”

Available sizes: 1 — 5

Available colors: 7

2. A Pair Of Durable Dance Tights

If you get really annoyed by runs in your tights, think about investing in a pair of dance tights, which are designed to be thicker and more long-lasting than tights that are for fashion purposes only. Several buyers on Amazon said that the tights are so much more durable than regular tights and they hold up after repeated washings.

One fan wrote: “Love how these tights do not tear or run. I fell and slid across the floor 20’, with my knee hit and my tights did not rip. Color is perfect. Great compression. Also these tights feel warmer than regular tights. Great buy.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

3. A Pair Of Thick Rib-Knit Tights

These sweater-knit tights are a knit from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, making them the perfect combination of soft, durable, and stretchy. They have a subtle ribbed pattern that looks great with a wide variety of outfits, and come in seven on-trend colors. Amazon reviewers also note that these hold up well in the washing machine.

One fan wrote: “These tights are so cozy and seem like they won’t rip easily. I think I found my new winter favorites!”

Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 7

4. These Shimmery Tights That Are Built To Last

Novelty tights don’t have to relegated to “wear them once” status — these metallic tights from Leg Avenue are actually super durable. They come in eight eye-catching color combinations, from black with copper shimmer to all-out sparkly silver options. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given these tights positive ratings, too.

One fan wrote: “This beautiful winter footed, sparkly, shiny, lurex tights are perfect for the holiday season! These tights are very comfortable and very durable. The sparkles on the tights are beautiful under lights (especially in pictures) and they don't rub off on anything throughout the day. I am 5' 7 and these fit me perfectly with a lot more room to stretch!!”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

5. A Pair Of Plus-Size Tights That Are Almost Totally Opaque

These plus-size tights are designed to be durable and opaque, so they won’t rip easily. Made from a blend of 83% nylon and 17% spandex, they feature a control top with a comfortable waistband, and have the perfect amount of stretch. They boast over 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, and the brand notes that these should be hand-washed rather than run through the washing machine.

One fan wrote: “I have bought many, many, many tights, but these are the only ones that smoothly go up and don't break. Literally all the tights I have ever bought have ripped in the crotch area, but these are so soft, stretchy and durable.”

Available sizes: 1x-2x — 3x-4x

Available colors: Black

6. Some Patterned Tights That Don’t Snag Easily

Make your next outfit more fun with these patterned tights. Unlike fishnet or open-knit tights that are easy to snag, the pattern is printed directly on these tights, making them a great choice for anyone who loves the three-dimensional look of patterns and prints. These tights are a great quality, safe for machine washing, and are 11 percent spandex for generous stretch that won't run or tear.

One reviewer wrote: “These tights were true Hanes, the fit was perfect the quality was excellent and they look amazing on the legs!”

Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: Multi-Pack

7. A Pair Of DKNY Tights That Offer Great Quality For The Price

When you want to rock a pair of semi-opaque tights that aren't super expensive, but still last a long time, look no further than this pair by DKNY. Reviewers say these tights are great, but do need to be hand washed in order to keep them in peak condition. They’re made from 60 denier microfiber, so they’re soft and just the right thickness for comfort and warmth.

One fan wrote: “These are the best! I am tall and they fit perfectly, no sagging at all. They are thick which is great in the cold, but not too thick. It is nice because I have not gotten a run in the yet. I highly recommend them.”

Available sizes: Small — Tall

Available colors: 3

8. A Pair Of Tights That Holds Up To Repeated Washing

Woven from a blend of 95% nylon with 5% spandex for added stretch and softness, these matte tights are the perfect choice for anyone who wants thick, completely opaque tights with a matte finish. They feature a waistband with a raw-cut style that will make you forget you’re even wearing tights, and fans say that they hold up to machine washing on the delicate cycle for easy care.

One fan wrote: “These tights are great. Very heavy and perfectly matt. Almost feel like I'm wearing leggings with feet! I wasn't sure if I would like the "extended" waistband because I'm not very tall but it is very comfortable and stays up all day.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: Black

9. A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Tights That Are Velvety Soft

If finding tights that keep you warm is your top priority, this is the pair for you. Boasting an impressive 4,000-plus perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these tights are super thick, completely opaque and have a velvet-fleece lining that fans say is incredibly soft and cozy. They come in several colors as well as multi-packs, and the brand notes that they should be hand-washed. They come in footed, stirrup, and footless options.

One fan wrote: “I love these soo much!!!!! They are so warm! I wore them all night, snow tubing in 20° weather, and I was warm and toasty! [...] Everything properly covered and comfortable with no worry of ripping. I'm definitely going to buy more!”

Available sizes: One size

Available options: 15

10. This Patterned Style That Doesn't Rip

If you like to stay on trend and rock some patterned tights, it probably has crossed your mind that they must rip more easily than regular ones. These tights, however, are designed with smaller holes, so they’re not as easy to snag as standard fishnet styles. They’re made from a blend of nylon and spandex, and should be hand-washed to keep them looking their best.

One fan wrote: “I was nervous about the quality of these when I pulled them out of the package but after a full day of wearing them I know they're going to last longer than my other "regular" pantyhose. They are super silky and don't seem like they'll rip easily. I got about 15 compliments on them too! LOVE these.”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

11. These Soft, Thick Microfiber Tights

Another pair of dancer-approved tights, these microfiber footed tights are made from a blend of 86% nylon and 14% spandex, which means they’re super soft and stretchy. They have a reinforced waistband to help them stay securely in place, and come in several neutral colors as well as black, white, and theatrical pink.

One fan wrote: “My daughter participates in a music in motion activity and competition in high school which is very demanding and these have held up well. High quality and well made.”

Available sizes: A — D

Available colors: 6

12. Some Tights That Come In Fun Colors And Patterns

Spice up your wardrobe with these microfiber tights, which come in basic colors like black as well as fun brights and even purple striped options. They’re made from a blend of 85% nylon and 15% spandex, making them both stretchy and resistant to rips. Best of all, they can be run through the washing machine on cold and tumble dried on low for easy care.

One fan wrote: “These tights are amazing. I was not expecting these to not only survive me putting them on the first time (tights and pant hose always rips and tears on me) but they also fit comfortably aren't sagging or riding up or pinching anywhere. These feel like they are indestructible and havent snagged or anything yet and you dont have to be super gentle to put these on!”

Available sizes: 0 Plus — 7-8 Plus

Available options: 20

13. A Pair Of Shaping Tights That Aren’t High-Maintenance

When you purchase a pair of delicate tights, you have to take extra care with them. But, these SPANX tights are thick enough that you don't have to worry at all. These tights are basic enough to wear every day, and you won't spend the whole day concerned you're going to cause a run in them.

One fan wrote: “I love these tights. I love these tights. Can you tell I love these tights? They're a really deep black, and they are thick so they don't run, and they give your legs a good shape. They are not lined, but they are warm. They look fantastic.”

Available sizes: A — D

Available colors: 5

14. These Compression Tights That Won’t Sag

These Danskin tights are made from a blend of 90% nylon with 10% spandex for added stretch, so they’re soft, comfortable, and have enough stretch to keep them from sagging. They have a tight knit that makes them less likely to snag or rip, and they can be machine-washed on the cold cycle for easy maintenance.

One fan wrote: “I ordered this before and Im glad I found it again!! I'm a cocktail waitress and this is the most durable and comfortable pair I've found! The color is great because I'm very tan. I can easily toss it in the washer and dryer and they don't lose it's fitting. Im ordering more!!”

Available sizes: A — D

Available colors: 6

15. A Two-Pack Of Ultra Warm Tights For Cold Weather

Sold in both single packs and packs of two, these popular fleece-lined tights are a wardrobe staple once cold weather hits. They’ve earned thousands of positive ratings on Amazon thanks to their warmth, softness, and durability. The fabric is made from 90% polyester with 10% spandex that helps them stay stretchy and securely in place without bunching or sagging, and they come in a few colors.

One fan wrote: “My daughter got these for my birthday! I love them. They are thick, perfect for wearing with a dress in winter but could easily pair with a longer tunic shirt. They wash up very nice. I even took a fall in them, landed on my knee on concrete and they did not rip and it did not create a hole in them, impressive!”

Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available options: 13

16. This Pair Of Extra-Stretchy Semi-Sheer Tights

If you’re tired of tights that are a pain to put on, these super stretchy tights from MANZI are a solid pick. They’re made from a blend of polyamide and elastane, and have a semi-sheer finish that looks especially great with on-trend vintage-inspired looks. They come in two colors, and are sold in both single and two-packs.

One fan wrote: “So I planned on distressing these for a photoshoot I had.... well that didn’t go as planned. These things didn’t get a run in them at all!! I put them On willy nilly with a fresh set of acrylic nails.. NO RIPS!!! I tried my keys... NO RIPS! I tried my rings... NADA! At the shoot i sat on rocks, walked through wooded areas, sat on wood benches and logs.....NO RIPS!!!!”

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 2