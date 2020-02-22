38 Stylish Pieces Under $40 On Amazon That Fit Really Nicely

Buying clothes online can be a bit of gamble when it comes to fit. Besides, fit is its own moving target: you do not want your pajama pants to fit like your hottest jeans, but you do want both of them to fit you well. And sometimes you just want someone to do the research for you, which is why I went on the hunt for stylish pieces on Amazon that fit really nicely — because knowing that something fits "true to size" is worth its weight in gold.

So, what makes something fit well when it's not actually, you know, fitted? Consider clothes that combine two different proportions: some wide-leg jeans with a tailored hip, for example, or maybe a pair of paperbag-waist pants that taper at the ankle.

Fabrics with a bit of drape — which means the fabric is soft enough to fall in a way that hints at your shape without clinging — will look as good as they feel (you'll find a lot of rayon, viscose and modal here). And anything with a hint of stretch will increase the chances of a perfect fit, even without the benefit of trying it on in-store. Wrap styles are usually adjustable, and they help create definition, too.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop. All of the pieces below come highly rated on Amazon and are backed with glowing reviews for fit.

1 These High Rise Skinny Jeans In Three Inseams From An Iconic Brand Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean Amazon $35 See On Amazon A pair of stretchy skinny jeans with a high rise waist is a universal wardrobe staple — and this is a great budget pair that comes in three inseams and a million styles. Stock up on distressed and classic cuts in fifty shades of blue denim, black, and white. The best part? Thanks to their 1% elastane, they offer a super comfy stretch. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 24 - 34

2 This Silky Midi Skirt That's Simultaneously On-Trend & Classic Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A leopard midi skirt in machine-washable, silk-style polyester (with great stretch) is one trendy item with actual staying power, and it's surprisingly versatile. Style it down over a tee and some sneakers — with either a denim or moto jacket — then get decked out at night: tuck in a camisole and wear your favorite minimalist heels. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 A Belted Shift Dress With Pockets That You'll Wear Constantly PRETTYGARDEN Women's Belted Dress with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon A cute sheath dress is another good staple because you can style it 365 days a year. This classic cut — in a variety of colors — can be worn by itself with sandals and sunglasses, or over a pair of fleece-lined tights with some booties and a great blazer. The waist ties on this dress are adjustable for a custom fit, and give it a bit more style while still seeming casual enough for lazy weekends. Plus, it has pockets! Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 A T-Shirt With 1,700 Five-Star Rave Reviews Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack ) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A drapey cotton crewneck tee with over 3,500 total reviews gets high marks for extra softness (from modal and a bit of Spandex for stretch). The not-too-high crewneck dips just low enough below the collarbone to show off a dainty necklace, while a faintly tailored silhouette offers a bit of shape — you can actually wear these with sweats or tucked into trousers under a cardigan or blazer for work. And, for less than $20, you get two quality tees: Something we always need more of. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5 This Influencer-Approved Square-Neck Midi Dress The Drop Women's Amelia Midi Tank Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This little black dress, with a sharp square neckline, channels Audrey Hepburn for the Instagram era. Its serious style is surprisingly easy to care for too, thanks to the machine washable viscose and elastane — because the perfect LBD means never having to say "dry-clean only." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6 A 'Wear Everywhere' Plus Size Swing Dress With Tiered Sleeves Nemidor Women's Plus Size Swing Dress with Pocket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This swingy jersey dress has cute ruffled half sleeves and — wait for it — pockets. The versatile cut is easy to care for and comes in both solid hues and floral options. One fan gushed, "Get one or two or ALL of them!" Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 14W - 26W

7 This Seriously Gorgeous Crop Top You'll Want In Every Color VETIOR Women's Cross Wrap Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pretty wrap crop top is a fun and feminine option that you can layer over v-neck tank tops for daytime wear, but looks fierce on its own at a party, too. The soft and stretchy 100% modal fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day, and the style is versatile enough for you to do exactly that. In sophisticated neutrals and rich seasonal brights, you can pick up a few to round out your day-to-play wardrobe for every season. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small - X-large

8 A Drapey Animal Print Blouse That's Chic Yet Laidback ECOWISH Women's Leopard Print Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This animal print blouse is a steadfast classic that can lean glam or grunge depending on your style — and patterned blouses are a great shortcut to look a little more fashion-forward. Pair with a statement accessory and make the rest of your outfit really basic. This one comes in lightweight neutrals, whites, and grays that will work with almost everything already in your closet. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

9 A Flowy Dress With A Stretchy Smocked Waist Milumia Women's Button Up Floral Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Grab a colorful floral printed dress that picks up the most dominant colors in your wardrobe and you multiply your outfit options exponentially. Plus, this dress also comes in wearable solids and stripes if that's the wardrobe gap you need to fill. The design features a smocked waist and swingy style that's nice for everything from entertaining at home to outdoor weddings. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 This Floaty Tee That Still Has A Waist-Defining Seam Allegrace Women's Plus Size Henley Tunic Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy cotton blend henley shirt for leggings or skinny jeans is a go-to wardrobe staple, and the A-line silhouette with a structured waist seam (in a flowy fabric) is beyond wearable. One reviewer noted, "Very lightweight and layers well!" Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1X - 4X

11 A Long Minimalist Cardigan For An Instantly Polished Look Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This long cardigan, with a clean open front and two sharp front pockets, can be thrown on over jeans and a tee but also dresses up with a camisole and trousers. The machine washable cotton blend comes in light and dark heathered neutrals for a universally wearable piece. It's a quality basic you can feel good about stocking up on. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 A Soft And Stretchy Bodysuit In Turtleneck & Sleeveless Styles MANGOPOP Women's Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Upgrade your basics with a comfortable bodysuit, available in a ton of covetable hues. This one from MANGOPOP offers super-soft modal, blended with spandex, for a close-fitting yet wearable first layer that promises to flex with you. It's thin enough not to show under most pants thicker than a legging, and there's a snap crotch so you can in and out un-contorted. Score this one in the cool weather-worthy long-sleeved mock neck shown here, or in a tank style for warmer weather. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 This Jaw-Dropping Wrap Top That's Your New Statement Look SheIn Women's Ruffle Blouse Amazon $35 See On Amazon A wrap party top with bishop sleeves and a tie waist will have you set for any event, at any time of year: just add a simple fitted skirt or pair of trousers and let the bold cut do the talking. This is one of those great pieces that look amazing on a lot of different people, as dozens of rave reviews will attest. One noted, "I love this [top]. The material is great quality. Love how if fits. I usually wear a XL, and that's what I ordered. It fit perfectly. I totally recommend." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 These Leggings With Pockets That Have A Huge Internet Following 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These fan favorite leggings with pockets boast nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews, thanks to their high-quality, super-stretchy, and buttery-soft fabric in a high-waisted cut. The best part is that they're conveniently outfitted with two built-in smartphone pockets. Available in a great, expanded range of colors — that's heavy on muted pastels but also a handful of neutrals, jewel tones, and textured space dyes — reviewers gush that these leggings are "true to size" and "ultra cute." Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

15 Some Cropped Chinos For Weekending In Style Amazon Essentials Women's Cropped Girlfriend Chino Amazon $25 See On Amazon A pair of chinos are a great alternative to jeans, offering the same casual versatility yet still managing to stay dressed up a notch. This design features two side-seam pockets with decorative back welt pockets, and a cropped ankle-length rolled hem that can be unrolled to 28 inches. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 0 - 20

16 A Soft, Comfy Romper With Crocheted Lace Trim — & Pockets KIRUNDO Crochet Lace Halter Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crochet is having a major moment this season, so why not embrace the trend with this comfy-chic halter romper? Endlessly versatile and easy to dress up or down, the relaxed silhouette makes it breathable and easy to move in, while elastic at the waist keeps it from being shapeless. Factor in the roomy side pockets, and you just may end up buying this one in multiple. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: S-XXL

17 A Twist Dress For An Effortless Party Look Floerns Women's Twist Front Split Midi Dress Amazom $23 See On Amazon A chic knotted evening dress brings goddess style down to Earth in a stretchy, shimmery knit that's comfortable to dance in for hours at a time. The knotted waist detail brings some definition to the flowy cut (without clinging), and the soft V-neck helps pull focus to your face. Pair it with strappy, minimalist heels and/or some statement earrings. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small - 1X-Plus

18 A Boat Neck Elbow-Tee In Soft And Drapey Fabric Daily Ritual Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon A soft jersey tee, with a trim boat neck, promises to skim without clinging in a lightweight and buttery viscose with elastane for stretch. Elbow-length sleeves are a wearable option for any time of year and are a bit more sophisticated than short sleeves. This shirt is especially great if you want something for a business casual environment. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19 This Floral Wrap Dress That's So Versatile Milumia Plus Size Short Sleeves Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Available in plus sizes, this soft and flowy wrap dress, with a ruffled hem and sash waist tie, is something you can dress up for a date with heels, or wear casually to Sunday brunch paired with sneakers or sandals and a denim jacket. The waist sash helps adjust to a perfect fit. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 0X - 4X

20 Jeans That Look Crisp But Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull On Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon A pair of pull-on skinny jeans with a close fit are a comfortable happy medium between denim and leggings. These are made from cotton and polyester, with an impressive amount of elastane, so they'll hold their shape while feeling like a second skin — and will stand up to machine washing. They even come in three inseams, so there's a comfy fit for just about everyone. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2 - 20

Available inseams: Short, Medium, Long

21 This Light-As-Air Top With A Button Front BLENCOT Women's Button Down Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This breezy, blousy casual tank top in poly-spandex is just as comfortable as your favorite tee, and pairs with leggings or skinny jeans for a cute yet casual look. Dress it down with sneakers or pair it with block-heeled sandals or booties for an elevated spin on weekend style. Available colors: 7, plus additional long sleeve styles

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

22 A Stretchy Pleated Midi Skirt That's Not Too Long CHARTOU Womens Chic Elastic High Waisted Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon A stretchy pleated midi skirt is another feminine piece you can get a lot of mileage out of with a few styling tweaks. The elastic waist means you can tuck in thin tees or even sweaters, and its longer, flowy hemline swirls just below the knee. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

23 A Tank Maxi Dress With A Defined Waist Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This easygoing, maxi tank dress, in a soft and stretchy rayon blend, was made for vacation days and long weekends, and a defined seam at the waist keeps all that fabric from drowning your frame. Wear it with a denim or utility jacket if the weather gets cold. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

24 A Cottony Button-Up Shirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Runcati Women's Button Down Amazon $24 See On Amazon A lightweight button-up shirt, in a linen-looking cotton blend, is a casually put-together piece that brings a nice element of texture to even basic outfits. Little details like oversized front patch pockets and roll-tab sleeves keep the style from feeling overly prim, but you can still wear this shirt under a nice blazer or cardigan and some trousers to dress it up. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

25 These Breezy Linen Pants That Are Perfect For Hot Days Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Crop Pant Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of 100% linen, these cropped drawstring pants are ideal for beachy vacations and dinners al fresco — indeed, linen is so lightweight and breathable, you'll likely end up wearing them on hot days all summer. They'll look great with everything from retro T-shirts to relaxed button-down blouses, and can easily be dressed up with the right accessories. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XS-XXL

26 A Classic J.Crew Blazer With Preppy Charm J. Crew Mercantile Women's Schoolboy Blazer Amazon $33 See On Amazon A classic blazer, in J. Crew's fitted schoolboy cut, boasts seriously great lines and sharp tailoring, that looks great when thrown on over a pair of jeans. Gold crest buttons are a pop of luxe that's nice enough to take out for dinner. In black and navy, it's a versatile workhorse worth adding to any closet. One reviewer noted, "Fits really well. Has a nicely tailored look." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 00 - 20

27 This Menswear-Inspired Tunic That Looks Expensive But Is Actually So Budget-Friendly Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon This breezy, soft washed cotton button-down tunic is a casual alternative to the classic dress shirt. The longer shirt-tail hem makes it a great option to pair with leggings on the weekend, but you could also tuck it into a pencil skirt (or layer under a blazer) for a last-minute and totally polished business look. It's an unexpectedly versatile player in your wardrobe. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28 A Soft, Streamlined Cardigan In Versatile Colorblock Lovaru Womens Boho Open Front Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is beloved for its buttery viscose blend that looks (and feels) incredibly high quality, with a soft drape that is miraculously machine washable for such a fine knit. The colorblock pattern looks boho cool, whether you're throwing it over jeggings or coordinating with some work pants. Available colors: 14 (includes different styles)

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

29 An Oversized Cropped Button-Down With A Tie-Front Detail MAKEMECHIC Women's Collar Button Down Amazon $14 See On Amazon A cropped length keeps this semi-sheer, gauzy, oversized button-up shirt wearable — it's still long enough to tuck into pants or a skirt, and looks equally adorable knotted at the waist. The rolled half-sleeve design comes in pencil-thin windowpane plaids and one adorable polka-dot that will dial up basic looks with a kick of neutral pattern. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small - Large

30 The Tunic Dress That You Can Wear All Year Long Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cute tunic minidress is a surprising multitasker: The short ruffled hem is adorable with sandals or espadrilles in the warmer months, and it transitions nicely over a pair of fleece-lined tights and some knee-high boots. The dress has a waist seam and defined shoulders that create shape on its loose and swingy cut. You can also pick it up in short-sleeved and sleeveless styles, too. Available colors: 15, with sleeveless styles also available

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

31 A Button-Front Maxi Dress For Comfy, Casual Glam Milumia Women's Buttoned Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This printed maxi dress features a soft V-neck and stretchy shirred waist to gently define, with a button-down front and split hem that shows off a peek of leg. The flowy fabric is soft and lightweight; you can machine wash it but be sure to line dry to avoid shrinkage. You can wear it with peep-toe booties for a boho casual day look, or style it up for a comfy party look with cute heeled sandals and some statement jewelry. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

32 A Chic Leopard-Print Midi Dress That'll Go From Work To Weekend With Ease KIRUNDO Women’s Midi Leopard Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon How perfect is this blouson-sleeve midi dress? The classic leopard print will pair well with virtually anything, and the classy A-line silhouette makes it easy to dress up or down. Throw it on with pumps and a waist-cinching belt for work, or wear it with crisp white sneakers for a laid-back weekend look. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: S-XL

33 A Sweater Wrap That Drapes So Nicely PULI Womens Large Cross Front Poncho Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This gorgeous sweater wrap is a pretty and practical alternative to a cardigan — the soft, double knit viscose blend drapes gorgeously, and you can also loop it around your neck like a scarf. (Psst – This is great for travel.) Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1

34 This Knot-Front Waffle Knit Tunic That Has Serious Weekend Vibes IWOLLENCE Womens Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This adorably cozy top puts a playful spin on loungewear in the Pinterest-famous knotted button-front henley style. The loose-fitting, relaxed cut is balanced out by fitted batwing sleeves, and a knot-front detail creates a bit more intentional-looking structure while remaining true to the overall casual vibe. One fan raved, " Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35 These Stretchy Mid-Rise Jeans With Extended Lengths Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean Amazon $25 See On Amazon If high-rise jeans aren't your thing, a pair of mid-rise skinny jeans may provide a better fit with "super stretch" denim, which promises to stay close-hugging and true-to-size all day. You can buy a few in a rainbow of blues or blacks, and with 26 sizes in three inseams, these skinny jeans are one of the most inclusive options on this list. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 2 - 28

36 The Perfect Chunky Pullover Turtleneck Sweater Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Amazon $35 See On Amazon A chunky turtleneck sweater, in lightweight acrylic, has a boxy knit that's cozy yet polished. The ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem create streamlined definition that ensures the style never skews sloppy. It looks fantastic with distressed denim but would also make a nice casual party outfit with some faux leather leggings or a skirt and killer shoes. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

37 These Paperbag-Waist Ankle Pants That Have A Cult Following GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Pants with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Backed by more than 3,300 reviews, these tie-waist trousers, with a tapered ankle cut, are a playful twist that's easy to style with white sneakers and a denim jacket on the weekend, but also dresses up for work or dates with a pair of heels and a great top. You can scoop them up in dozens of colors, so it's a great option for injecting your wardrobe with a seasonal pop. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

38 A Beach Cover-Up That You'll Want To Where Even After Vacation Ends Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon This super-soft, rayon-blended tunic makes for an airy beach cover-up that's also comfy enough to slip on over leggings to run a quick errand in style. The floaty fit, with menswear-inspired tailoring, makes for a piece that feels like a casual t-shirt but still looks polished. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large