All The Most Stylish Winter Wardrobe Staples You Can Buy On Walmart.com

When dressing for winter, our minds often go for cozy and comfortable. But just because practicality is at the forefront of winter fashion doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for function. Cold weather is the best excuse to stock up on winter wardrobe staples that will last year after year and never go out of style — and Walmart.com has everything you need for a capsule of chic winter pieces.

Basics like a long-sleeved turtleneck can be paired with a fluffy sherpa jacket and timeless winter beanie, while chunky knit sweaters are always in style. Not to mention, every cool-weather wardrobe needs a pair of wool socks that will keep toes warm in classic rain boots. From vintage-inspired jackets to waterproof winter boots, we uncovered the best (read: most stylish) winter wardrobe items from Walmart.com, ahead.

A Classic Chunky Knit Sweater

A Sherpa Full Zip

Classic Rain Boots

A Vintage-Inspired Winter Coat

Simple Tights For Every Look

A Timeless Mock Neck Sweater

A Fitted Turtleneck for Some '90s Throwback Vibes

Lace-Up Snowboots

A Blanket Scarf to Keep You Snug and Warm

Wool Socks to Wear with Boots

A Thermal For Added Warmth Under Sweaters

A Classic Pom Pom Beanie Set

A Slim Fit Turtleneck To Wear Under Jumpsuits and Dresses

Cozy Thermal Pants for Lounging

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.