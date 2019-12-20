It's hard to find an affordable wallet that combines function with style. And that's partly why this genius RFID-blocking wallet is so popular on Amazon right now. It has a high-end look for a budget-friendly price, and it's equipped with clever features, too.

The sleek wallet boasts 100% hand-crafted vegan leather that looks elegant yet doesn't have any sort of negative impact on animals (i.e. you can feel good about your purchase). On top of that, the material is durable and the stitching is high-quality, too (read: It won't start unraveling after two days).

This wallet also has RFID-blocking capabilities, and while theft by radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning is believed to be rare, this feature will give you peace of mind if it's something you're concerned about.

Reviewers truly seem to love this wallet. One even noted, "I get lots of compliments on this when I pull this bad boy out!" It's no wonder then that it's a best-seller on Amazon with an impressive 4.7-star rating.

Design-wise, the Travelambo RFID-blocking wallet showcases a thin, bifold opening system that swings out in the middle. Although it has two fully zipping exterior pockets (great as coin purses or slots to hold small items like cash or business cards), it maintains a slender, low-profile look. The result is that it's not one of those big, bulky wallets that takes up half your purse. As one reviewer put it: "This is the perfect size wallet for me. It’s not chunky and it fits perfectly in one of my thin bags."

It also offers excellent organizational qualities. In addition to the two zippered pockets that are built with high-quality metal components, it has 16 card slots, one of which has a transparent window to hold identification or a driver's license. They're all laid out in a clean design that lets you see everything at once, and it has convenient snap-button closure. "It holds all my cards, and cash, without being bulky," wrote one fan. "Both the inside snap, and the outside (2 position) snap hold well, and the two zippered areas are a good size for dollar bills."