As popular as bralettes are, they're not without their critics. Yes, most of us can agree that these bras are adorable. But they also have a reputation for lacking some of the most basic (and functional) features many people count on, and those who want the best bralettes with padding, lining, or underwire have for far too long felt left out of one of the decade's most prominent lingerie trends.

When bralettes first became to market, they were unstructured, unlined, wireless bras that were probably reminiscent of the training bras many of us wore during our pre-pubescent years — only today's iterations are much sexier. Made from colorful, lacy, and often transparent materials, bralettes were usually designed to be pretty rather than super functional, and they were downright notorious for their lack of support. But bra companies have been getting better at adding bralettes that cater to a wider variety of needs, including bralettes that are supportive AF and even creating styles that feature padding.

If you've avoided bralettes because they don't like unlined or unpadded cups, you'll be happy to know that you can finally get all of the benefits of a padding with the comfort, ease, and style of a pullover or hook-and-eye closure bralette. Whether you're looking for a bralette you can wear everyday, or a fancier one for a special occasion, these 10 bralettes with padding will have you covered.

1 A Lacey Longline Bralette With Removable Padding Mae Women's Lace Padded Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pullover padded bralette has soft, lined cups that offer light support. You can remove the pads, the straps are adjustable, and you can pop this bralette right into the washing machine without worrying about ruining the floral lace overlay. It comes in six shades, including coral (shown here), Astral Aura, charcoal gray, and aqua. Helpful Review: “I was on a mission to find a wire free comfy bra that wasn't unattractive and thought I'd give this Lacy cute one a try. I'm always hesitant with lace cuz it's itchy but this one has lined cups so it's nice and soft. Super impressed!” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Sporty Bralette With Light Padding Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $32 See On Amazon This stretchy bralette features Calvin Klein's iconic logo across the band and is designed with a supportive wide band and light padding. The lined style is made with a breathable and stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and 12% elastane and it comes in five solid shades and one leopard print. Helpful Review: “I love it! It is a bit snug the first wear, however, most bras of this type are and should be! It has confirmed to my measurements and the molded cups aren't regular thin pad molding. There is a "ridge" of extra padding the runs along the underboob of the padding as well to [offer] more push up and filler.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Convertible Bralette That’s So Soft True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon This convertible bralette has thin straps that convert from traditional to racerback straps in a snap and is designed with a nylon and very high percentage of 23% elastane that makes it soft, breathable, and stretchy. The pull-on style is free of wires and has removable padding. It comes in 13 colors like Chateau rose, mink, and plenty of neutrals. Helpful Review: “I feel like I have discovered the Holy Grail of bras! I have been looking and looking for YEARS for a bra this soft, comfortable, versatile (LOVE the ability to make it a racer back or not) and beautiful. I love the way it feels, I love the way it looks under a silky T shirt. Most of all I love the comfort.” • Available Sizes: 32A — 38D

4 A Sports Bralette With A Strappy Back Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This padded sports bralette has thin shoulder straps and a unique, fun criss-cross strap pattern on the back. It's super stretchy, made from nylon and spandex, and comes in a money-saving pack of three in several color options. You can remove the soft pads in this wireless bra and it provides enough support for medium impact activities like pilates and HIIT classes. Helpful Review: “These are soooo comfy. I bought every color. I rotate exercises and do yoga/walking, cycling, and strength training. These fit great and work great for all of those. I also wear them around the house and to bed.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Lace Bralette That Comes In 19 Shades Ted Noah Floral Lace Padded Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Color aficionados will love these super affordable bralettes. They are available in 19 shades and are cheap AF, so you can stock up. This pick has a low-cut front and back with adjustable spaghetti straps and padded cups. But the star of the show is a pretty lace overlay that reviewers confirmed is comfortable and not at all itchy. Helpful Review: “My new favorite bra. So comfy, fits great, soft lace/fabric, and great support.” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 This Padded Bralette With Triangle Cups INIBUD Bralette (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re wearing a V-neckline or low-cut top, these padded triangle bralettes stay perfectly concealed while providing light support for smaller cup sizes and removable soft cups. The seamless bras are soft and comfortable, made from a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend, and come in packs of three or are sold individually. Choose from neutral colors like black, brown sugar, and wheat. Helpful Review: “These are my favorite bras ever. [...] I am a 34A-B, and I was sick of the gapping of regular bras, so I looked for something with cute triangle cups and a skinny strap. These ones seemed perfect on paper, but they were better than I even hoped.” • Available Sizes: Small (32AB) — Medium (34B)

7 The Push-Up Padded Bralette In Smooth Fabric DOBREVA Push Up Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This smooth and silky padded bralette provides a push-up effect and is made from buttery soft polyamide and a super-stretchy 24% spandex. It’s designed without wires and has a wide, comfortable elastic band and adjustable straps, with a pretty line of lace along the sweetheart neckline. It comes in 14 colors. Helpful Review: “Not only are they super comfy but they give my girls a nice lift and more cleavage.” • Available Sizes: 32A — 40D

8 A Lacey Halter-Style Bralette JoJoans Floral Lace Halter Bralette (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon This padded bralette is so pretty, with its floral lace pattern and halter-style top, that you’ll want to find reasons to show it off and wear it under your clothes. It has mesh-lined cups and a plunge V-neckline with absolutely no wires. Each set comes with two bralettes and you can choose among colors like black, copper-red, and gray. Helpful Review: “Excellent quality & beautiful color. [...] This bralette is perfect for layering or even by itself! My favorite part is that the seams in the middle of each cups aren't as noticeable like so many other bralette.” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This 2-Pack Of Minimalist Padded Bralettes Amazon Essentials Light-Support Seamless Sports Bras (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon If your style is more minimalist than glam, these seamless bralettes offer light support and wider shoulder straps at a great price. These have a racerback and removable pads and are constructed from a lightweight, moisture-wicking blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex. Choose from three neutral color options in packs of two. Helpful Review: “I can’t believe how comfortable these are! They are so soft and give support without pressure on my traps. I am thrilled because my Reebok sports bras are too tight as I’ve outgrown them with muscle. I can’t wait to workout in this tomorrow because it feels so great I want to sleep in it! Very flattering also and lightly padded.” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large