How To Colour-Block Like Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a few style go-tos — tailored wide-leg trousers, impeccably cut coats, and pointed stiletto court shoes in every shade. But one of the most impactful outfit tricks the Duchess uses is colour-blocking.

Colour blocking is simply where you wear one colour (or a variant of that colour) from head to toe. Take for example The Duchess' recent visit to a primary school in Harlem, New York, where she wore a matching burgundy jacket and trousers, paired with a jumper in exactly the same shade.

The key to getting colour blocking right is either to match the colour exactly, or go for different shades of the same colour, using texture to break up the look. This adds an edge and stops an outfit from looking one-dimensional.

Luckily, Meghan has given many a masterclass in the art of colour blocking, so even those of us without access to a designer wardrobe can pick up some tips. Here are some of her best.

1 Meghan Wearing All Burgundy Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images During Meghan’s Sept. 2021 stay to New York, she was spotted in a couple of colour-blocking looks. This one, seen during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson school, was a standout. There wasn’t a single element of Meghan’s outfit that didn’t match. From her court shoes to her burgundy belt, all the way to, at one point, a pair of sunglasses with wine-coloured rims, she was literally dressed head to toe in the same colour. However, she did introduce splashes of another tone in the same reddy/pink shade, with the raspberry-lining of her Loro Piana jacket providing contrast.

2 Meghan Wearing All Pale Pink Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan loves pale pink tones, as her very first visit to the National Theatre during her time as its patron in 2019 proved. While the Duchess had worn pale pink dresses and skirts before, she kicked things up a notch by matching her Brandon Maxwell dress with a light pink blazer, and adding Aquazzura Very Matilde pumps and a Carolina Herrera clutch in a similar shade.

3 Meghan Wearing All Navy Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the opening of Westminster Abbey’s 2019 Field of Remembrance, which pays tribute to fallen British soldiers Meghan dressed in sombre shades to reflect the gravity of the occasion. She broke up the all-navy look with different textures — her outfit included navy leather boots and gloves, a boucle-textured Sentaler coat and a velvet Philip Treacy hat.

4 Meghan Wearing All Beige Europa Newswire/Shutterstock Another of Meghan’s favourite shades is beige. In the second colour-block look of her and Prince Harry’s Sept. 2021 trip to New York, the Duchess wore a matching shirt and wide-leg trousers in the colour. But instead of matching the rest of her look tone for tone, she opted for a similar but different camel shade for her pointed court shoes and Max Mara coat.

5 Meghan Wearing All Green Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Green is one of Meghan’s go-tos, especially for important occasions. She wore a green dress for her engagement announcement photos and interview, for her first official visit to Ireland (of course), and who can forget the grass green cape dress she wore for her last look before stepping back as a senior royal? As for the Duke and Duchess’ first visit to their namesake county of Sussex, Meghan paired a forest green semi-sheer &Other Stories blouse with a Boss leather pencil skirt and a matching mini bag.

6 Meghan Wearing All Brown Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Brown has had a real style renaissance in recent years and this outfit of Meghan’s makes a strong case for the colour. On Jan. 7, 2020 — the day before Meghan and Harry dropped the bombshell of their intention to stop working as senior royals and move to North America, she wore a combination of chocolate brown and rust shades to visit Canada House in London. Adding interest with contrasting textures, the Duchess paired a satin Massimo Dutti skirt with a complimentary knit roll neck jumper, and rust velvet Jimmy Choo heels.

With contributions from Rebecca Fearn.