How To Colour-Block Like Meghan Markle

One of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite style tricks is wearing the same shade from head to toe.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a few style go-tos — tailored wide-leg trousers, impeccably cut coats, and pointed stiletto court shoes in every shade. But one of the most impactful outfit tricks the Duchess uses is colour-blocking.
Colour blocking is simply where you wear one colour (or a variant of that colour) from head to toe. Take for example The Duchess' recent visit to a primary school in Harlem, New York, where she wore a matching burgundy jacket and trousers, paired with a jumper in exactly the same shade.
The key to getting colour blocking right is either to match the colour exactly, or go for different shades of the same colour, using texture to break up the look. This adds an edge and stops an outfit from looking one-dimensional.
Luckily, Meghan has given many a masterclass in the art of colour blocking, so even those of us without access to a designer wardrobe can pick up some tips. Here are some of her best.