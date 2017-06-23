The 13 Best Strapless Push-Up Bras

Whether you live in a desert or tundra, love halter tops or abhor them, there will probably come a time in your life when you've considered investing in a strapless push-up bra. The convenience of owning a bra that doesn't show under most clothing nor sacrifices support is a major reason why strapless push-up bras are considered a staple in some women's lingerie collections.

But if you've ever owned or tried on your share of strapless push-up bras, you probably know that all are not equal. A bra that supports one body type can fall flat on another or prove too constricting, while other bras simply won't stay up at all, let alone "lift." Then there are those strapless bras with cups that can be detected from miles away. But there are others so seamless and comfortable you'll forget you're wearing anything at all.

As always, the challenge is finding a bra brand that makes the ideal strapless push-up bra for your body, wardrobe, and lifestyle. Whether you want gel technology for a more natural, subtle lift, or are looking for a bra that provides the maximum amount of support and cleavage-boosting powers, here are 13 of the best strapless push-up bras.

1 A Classic Wonderbra With No-Slip 'Hands' Technology Wonderbra Strapless Moulded Cup Bra Amazon $53 See On Amazon Combine Wonderbra's classic lift, "hands" technology that prevents your bra from folding over, and a silicone-lined strapless bandeau bra design and you get this modern classic — a bra that many Amazon reviewers consider one of the best strapless bras they've ever owned. Regardless of your cup size, the shape of your breasts, or whether you've nursed, this bra does an outstanding job at holding you in, lifting you up, and staying put. Helpful Review: “For the first time, I think that I found a very good strapless bra. [...] I [leave] those side bands in the cups, which provide a solid structure. I have worn it a few times thus far under a loose halter top and under a dress: the bra stayed put despite the fact that I was sweating (very hot weather here): no need for tugging and no awkward slippage.” • Available Sizes: 30D — 38G • Available Colors: 2

2 This Fan Favorite With Underwire For Large Busts Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full Busted Underwire Bra Amazon $70 See On Amazon It may be pricier than the other picks on this list, but this strapless bra is so well constructed, according to thousands of reviewers, that it’s worth the investment. This pick has underwire for support for larger cup sizes, smooth and seamless foam cups that provide lift, and silicone strips along the top and bottom for extra adhesion. It also features hook-and-eye closures on the back and has a 4.4-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews, making it a favorite. It comes with optional straps that you can use to convert it to a traditional, halter, crisscross, and one-shoulder style. Helpful Review: “I honestly can't say enough good things about it, and now I understand why it has such great reviews and why so many people are willing to spend $65 on a bra. Even though I generally hate strapless bras, this is one that I would have no problem wearing even if my outfit didn't call for a strapless. It is incredibly comfortable and doesn't shift around with movement. It is the only strapless that I will ever wear, and want to encourage anyone interested to go ahead and try it out, because you will most likely not be let down.” • Available Sizes: 34B — 42H • Available Colors: 4

3 The Strapless Plus Size Bra With Smaller Cup Sizes Carnival Strapless Lace Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon One of the challenges when shopping for a plus size bra is that one too many bra brands exclude smaller cup sizes from their collection — but this push-up strapless plus size bra, made with comfortable fiber-filled cups and sexy lace, comes in a B through DDD cup sizes and has gripper elastic that keeps it from slipping and sliding. It has detachable straps and comes in black, white, and ivory. Helpful Review: “I am in love with this bra. Very comfortable. [...] The bra feels like nothing is on you skin. I will order again.” • Available Sizes: 32B — 38DDD • Available Colors: 3

4 A Gel-Touch Push-Up Bra With Underwire Cups Vanity Fair Padded Convertible Push Up Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This gel padded strapless push-up bra has underwire cups and graduated padding. This bra features silicone along the underwire to help it stay in place and is seamless and smooth under clothing. It comes with invisible straps (just in case) and according to hundreds of rave Amazon reviewers, it does a great job of holding up all day long. Helpful Review: “I'm a 32A in American sizing, so I definitely need the help that push-up bras can offer, but I pretty much gave up on strapless bras after how frustrating my past ones were. I stumbled across this one on accident and decided to take a chance after reading the reviews. BEST decision ever! The bra is definitely tight, but I think this is necessary for a strapless bra. The edges are lined with anti-slip material which, combined with how tight it is, prevent any slippage!! I wear this bra all day and the only times I adjust it are out of habit, not necessity.” • Available Sizes: 32A — 38D • Available Colors: 16

5 This Strapless Push-Up With A Sweetheart Cut Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Strapless Push Up Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon This strapless push-up bra has a sweetheart cut, interior grip lining at the seams to hold it up, and removable straps so that you have the option of wearing it like a conventional bra. This is a lightly lined bra with subtle padding and Amazon reviewers claim it stays on securely and the material is extremely soft. Helpful Review: “THIS BRA IS A GAME CHANGER. Yes the band fits a little tighter than the size you expect, but it DID NOT MOVE.” • Available Sizes: 32A — 36DD • Available Colors: 3

6 A Seamless Strapless Demi Cup Bra DELIMIRA Push Up Strapless Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The demi-cup design of this strapless bra lets you wear it with low-cut tops and gowns and removable padded cups give you the option of adding a minor or major push-up effect. This bra comes with straps that can be used to convert it to a regular or cross back bra, as well. Helpful Review: “I had been looking non stop for a plunge front strapless bra, and kept going back to one at Victoria’s Secret that I liked but would talk myself out of for the price. I gave this a shot due to the shape and price, and I am so glad I did! It’s amazing!!! It fits perfectly and doesn’t work it’s way down on me through the day. It’s comfortable and is just exactly what I needed.” • Available Sizes: 38A — 36E • Available Colors: 3

7 The Strapless Bra Customized For Every Cup Size Maidenform Love The Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just like every size doesn't fit all, not every design fits all either. That's why this Maidenform strapless bra has a custom lift and padding designed for each cup size. It also features a sweetheart neckline, encased underwire, and the ever-essential non-slip silicone grip. Helpful Review: “Tried it out as soon as I got it, and it's great! It's my typical size and it hugs me so well. Maidenform has a bra that doesn't come with convertible straps, but I got this one in case going strapless didn't work out. Now I can't wait to try this with some of my dresses!” • Available Sizes: 32A — 38D • Available Colors: 2

8 This Corset-Style Strapless Bra For A Customized Push-Up Shaper Corset Strapless Sticky Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes you want a slight push-up effect, and other times your outfit (or mood) may call for more drama. This corset-style strapless bra is backless with a deep V-neck and adjustable straps in the front that you can loosen or tighten, depending on the push-up effect you want to achieve. It has sticky silicone adhesive to stay in place and is washable and reusable. Each money-saving pack of two comes with a nude and black bra. Helpful Review: “Well made and extremely comfortable. Easy to adjust. Great buy.” • Available Sizes: A — D • Available Colors: 2

9 A Backless Bra With A U-Shaped Front IYY Push Up Sticky Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those times when you prefer a minimal, natural looking lift, this strapless push-up bra delivers: it has a push-up pad that gives just a hint of cleavage and is backless and made from a comfortable blend of polyester and spandex that appears smooth under clothing. The U-shaped wire front center is perfect for all of your tops with plunging necklines. Helpful Review: “This bra does a surprising job of giving support while basically being invisible under even the most strapping dresses and tops. It has sticky wings on each side so you can wear something backless and the cups have a very sticky silicon that also stays put. There is a very deep plunge and they even have underwires. [...] This can even be handwashed, gently and reused multiple times. Very cool!” • Available Sizes: A — E • Available Colors: 1

10 The Sticky Silicone Backless Bra With A Front Closure lalaWing Adhesive Sticky Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're wearing a backless dress, or simply consider a bra with the fewest straps imaginable the best bra of all, this strapless self-adhesive silicone push-up bra will win you over. It attaches directly to your skin and can then be adjusted with a front closure to put your breasts upward. This bra comes with lifting tape, nipple covers, and storage bags. Helpful Review: “This really is the perfect kit, it's like you're getting two bras for the price of one. You can use the bra alone, with the lift stickers for a fuller look, or use the lift stickers with the nipple covers for that deep V. Total versatility and everything is invisible under thin white.” • Available Sizes: A — F • Available Colors: 1

11 This Backless, Strapless, Push-Up Bra For $10 Holly O Oolala Backless Pushup Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tricky neckline and backlines be damned, this affordable $10 backless, strapless push-up bra lets you wear trendy tops without sacrificing support. Designed for women with larger busts, this bra is lightly lined, features outer underwire, adhesive side wings, and an extra strap for optional halter conversion. Helpful Review: “I ordered the biggest size- it ended up being much too big so I am returning it for a couple sizes smaller. The adhesive wings really do hold and its all about positioning them right on your chest so that you get the lift! 10/10 hands down! This bra will be a life saver come summer!!!!” • Available Sizes: 38A — 32D • Available Colors: 1

12 A Multiway Strapless Bra With Invisible Smooth Cups Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Multiway Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon Some strapless push-up bras, particularly those that have padded cups, are obvious and visible under clothing. But this bra, with its lace band and customized lift cups, also boasts smooth cups that will vanish under anything you're wearing. Removable multi-way straps let you wear this bra as a regular, cross back, or one shoulder, as well. Helpful Review: “This is a great bra, really stays in place like no other strapless bra I've ever had, it looks good under clothes, the lace is pretty, and the Amazon price is excellent, you will not find it for less anywhere else (I tried).” • Available Sizes: 32A — 40D • Available Colors: 1