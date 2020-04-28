You May Have To Hold Off On Donating Unwanted Clothes For A While

With the UK in yet another lockdown this January, sorting your belongings (again) seems like a productive use of time. Maybe you've come over all Marie Kondo as you decide which of your possessions "spark joy", and which need to be let go (after thanking them for their service, of course). However, as you pack them up ready for the charity shop, we're wondering, can you still donate and recycle old clothes during lockdown?

With lockdowns across the UK, you’d be forgiven if it feels like groundhog day right now. Back in March last year, at the start of the UK's move into lockdown, thousands of charity shops and recycling centres across the country closed their doors. Following the government’s May 25 announcement, England permitted non-essential shops and charity shops reopen from June and people were finally able to finish some of their lockdown organisation and donate to their favourite charities.

However, charities were forced to close their high-street businesses again on Nov. 5 when the UK went into a second lockdown. As of Jan 4, 2021 all of England's charity shops have been forced to close once again in accordance with new countrywide restrictions.

Are charity shops and recycling centres open?

This January 2021, charities will have to adhere to similar restrictions and close stores throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland for lockdown 3.0.

In Wales, charity shops closed from December 20 when the country’s Covid-19 alert was raised to level 4 and will likely remain closed throughout January, as will Northern Ireland's when lockdown is enforced from Friday, January 8, while shops in Scotland also remain closed subject to the new lockdown measures.

Oxfam, which had to close 650 high-street stores due to the pandemic last year, announced it would be temporarily closing its stores in line with government guidance.

To find out if your local clothes recycling facility will remain open during lockdown, it’s best to check your local council’s website. However, as Love Clothes reports many recycling facilities have been overwhelmed during previous lockdowns, and it’s advised not to leave bags of unwanted clothes and textiles next to full recycling bins.

What shall I do with my old clothes in the meantime?

While the New Year may inspire you to start afresh this January, it’s wise to hold off on another huge clothing drive until we’re given the green light to return to shops.

Oxfam’s donation banks remain open throughout lockdowns, the charity urged people to “please save donations” until they open again. The charity also offers guidance on donations on their website.

During the previous lockdown, charity shops recorded customers dumping unwanted on their doorsteps. Via Twitter (Jan 5), Cancer Research UK has asked people to “not leave donations outside the shops” during subsequent lockdowns “they could be stolen, damaged or become a hazard to the shop and local community.”

Is there anything I can still donate?

After it announced it would also be closing all its shops and stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland this January, the British Heart Foundation s said smaller donations, such as antique jewellery and retro cameras, would be well-received via its freepost donation service.“During this time, you can still show your support by shopping online and posting us your unwanted items,” they added.

How can I support my local charity shops during the pandemic?

Before you make plans to race down to your local charity shop with heaps of unwanted clothing when they reopen, charity shop bosses asked the public to “be thoughtful about the sorts of things you're donating". Stores were overwhelmed with donations accumulated during the first lockdown. Per Third Sector, St Barnabas Hospice was forced to stop accepting donations after it received more than 15,000 bags and boxes of donations – weighing about 50 tonnes – to its stores.

If you’re worried about overwhelming charity shops with donations once they reopen, then it's worth checking out the Thrift+ and Farfetch collaboration. The luxury fashion platform has teamed up with the second-hand donation service, to help people sell their best second hand clothing (with a huge emphasis on best). They've made it as easy as possible, with free collection and delivery, while Thrift+ manage sales, too – all you have to do is pack up the clothes. You can then donate two-thirds of the proceeds to a charity of your choice, and use the remaining amount as Farfetch credit, or just donate full proceeds to charity. “Simply order a thrift bag, fill it up and they will collect it,” the website explains.

There are plenty of other ways to support charities during the pandemic. You can still donate money, or volunteer time to talk to those who are vulnerable over the phone. Beauty Banks is also worth checking out, a very cool organisation which has made super easy for you to donate beauty products to those in need.

And, of course, one of the best ways to support charity shops is to use them when they reopen. Signs say, they'll be more than worth waiting for. Back in June, Oxfam expected its stores to be “treasure troves” following lockdown clear-outs. "From a shopper perspective I think that people can expect to find some really great treasures to buy, because everybody's had a lockdown clear-out, and I think that charity shops are going to be full of some really great gems that people have cleared out of their homes," Oxfam’s Fee Gilfeather told The Telegraph.

But, ig you just can't wait, it’s worth noting that many of the charity shops have online stores that will still operate throughout lockdown. The British Heart Foundation, Oxfam and Barnardos and Cancer Research UK all have online stores and/or Ebay and Depop pages for their pre-loved items.

What hygiene measures are charity shops taking during the pandemic?

Keen thrifters were also happy to find that clothing donations are “quarantined for 72 hours,” reports BBC. Speaking to the BBC, Vicki Burnett, senior consultant at the Charity Retail Consultancy, reassured the public that charity shops “already have great hygiene processes in their shops when it comes to sorting goods – items are washed, steamed or cleaned and this will only increase in the current situation.