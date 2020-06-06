Believe it or not, the best loungewear dresses feel as comfortable as pajamas but look nonchalantly, effortlessly chic. They’re the sort of thing you can slip on to feel put-together when you’re working from home but also allow you to lounge in total comfort during a Netflix marathon. Essentially, they're the kind of dresses you reach for day in and day out.

Details make all the difference here: a flowing maxi length, stretchy elasticized waist, or faux button-down front will keep your style from getting mistaken for a nightgown. A hooded sweatshirt dress puts an athleisure spin on the look for a selection to fit every mood. A printed caftan can even be worn to the beach or pool as a coverup when you’re not channeling your inner 70's jetsetter. Likewise, a plain fitted T-shirt dress will benefit from a subtle slit (or two) that adds a kick of style without feeling stuffy. Another pick below has a refined boatneck with a high-low hem that could easily get mistaken for a party dress, but it’s made from the most buttery-soft jersey, so who cares if you ever make it to the party.

All of these loungewear dresses are backed by hundreds — even thousands — of reviews for style, comfort, and quality, all at an easygoing price point. They feel effortless but look like a serious upgrade.

1 A Long Loungewear Dress With A Serious Cult Following GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual maxi dress has a V-neck style in a drapey rayon and spandex blend that feels as comfortable as your favorite broken-in tee. Backed by more than 10,000 reviews, it has amassed a cult following and for good reason. The open back reveals a surprise flash of skin, with a strap to keep it from slipping off your shoulders. The side slits float easily out of your way when you walk, and you can knot the front for a different look. Shoppers raved that the material was "sooo soft" and comfortable, citing the hidden pockets and versatile style. "Perfect with a top knot and sandals, or just lounging around the house. Big fan," raved one reviewer, who went on to buy it in multiple colors. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Caftan Dress With Total Goddess Vibes That Comes In So Many Styles Bsubseach Kaftan Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon A caftan dress looks fabulously jetset, like you should be swanning around Santorini. This one comes in dozens of styles to suit a range of tastes, from classic loose columns to versions with more waist emphasis — even one with a chic geometric print. One shopper bought one for an upcoming resort vacation, but confessed that "I also anticipate wearing it around the house to stay cool on hot, humid summer days." The rayon fabric is floaty and lightweight, but it needs to be hand washed to stay looking new. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: One size

3 This Surplice Maxi Dress With Easy Elegance Amazon Essentials Plus Size Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reach for this faux wrap maxi dress when you’re tired of tees and tanks (but still want to feel like you’re wearing one). The pretty surplice neckline is matched with easy short dolman sleeves and an elasticized empire waist the create a bit of shape while still keeping the overall fit and feel relaxed. In a viscose knit blend it’s cool and light but not too thin even if you blast the air conditioning. “I bought this dress for my birthday three weeks ago. I've worn it almost everyday between washes. It is so comfortable, well made, affordable, and feels like butter,” a fan raved. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

4 A Loose Cotton Maxi Dress That's The Next Best Thing To Wearing A MuuMuu YESNO Bohemian Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon An airy cotton maxi dress in a feminine floral print is South-of-France chic, yet still casual and comfy for lounging. The breezy fit is perfect for a hot day and you can layer it over a turtleneck for 90s vibes when the weather turns chilly. "Wore it at the beach with flip flops and back home with a jean jacket and booties," one shopper wrote of its versatility. Several reviewers pointed out the fabric — 100% cotton — was deliciously breathable and cool. "The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I’ve ever owned," another review noted. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

5 This Breezy Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress With Pockets AUSELILY Sleeveless Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This easygoing tank dress is so easy to style up or down depending on your mood. Its silhouette floats over your body without looking shapeless and belts beautifully on days you want more definition. The hemline falls just a few inches above the knee for a wearable length that’s not too short, while the fitted neckline and sleeveless style helps balance out the looser drape. And it has pockets! "My favorite dress to lounge around the house in or dress up with jewelry and wedges," one fan declared. Choose from wearable solids or fun animal prints. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 A Hooded Midi Dress For Days You Can’t Even MISSKY Pullover Hoodie Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress pairs perfectly with legging for lounge-all-day appeal, but since it has a fitted silhouette and trim three-quarter-length sleeves, it also offers a casual style that would look at home at a laidback brunch. One fan gushed, "It is very comfortable and fits just right. It's not too loose or snug. It's perfect for a quick store run or lounging around. It's just the perfect amount of dressy casual." The cotton-spandex blend is easy to care for too, with some reviewers noting that it didn't shrink after tossing it in the washing machine. You can choose from solid hues or stripes, and there are even short-sleeved options. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 A Graceful Camisole Maxi Dress GRECERELLE Loose Cami Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tank top lounge dress is a good transitional piece you can wear through the summer, then layer up like Stevie Nicks in the fall. The rayon drapes beautifully, with a long split hem you can knot for a carefree look. Adjustable spaghetti straps and two pockets make for a practical-yet-pretty dress that does it all: Dress it down for coffee on the porch with your favorite cardigan or pull out metallic sandals for a cookout. “This dress is EVERYTHING. Your lounge around the house, your beach cover up, your lounge around the pool, go-to summer dress, vacation dress, easy to pack dress,” a reviewer swore. “And if after all of that you fall asleep in it, you won't be sorry.” Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Hippie-Chic Tie-Dye Dress With A Little Edge MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Tie-Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Reach for this tie-dye maxi on days that call for a dose of low-key color: The dress comes in a fabulous selection of shades ranging from the truly moody to the more earthy. The polyester-spandex blend is thin and buttery with a silky drape and plenty of stretch for spreading out — and there’s even a kicky split on both sides of the skirt. An easy V-neck slouches open and the short sleeves are rolled and tacked to look intentional. “Totally beat my expectations...I've been wearing it around all afternoon while jumping between working at my computer, lounging on my bed, doing house chores, etc. It's felt so soft and comfortable every step/position of the way,” a fan gushed. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Nautical T-Shirt Dress You’ll Wear On Repeat Alaster Loose T-Shirt Tunic Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Basic doesn’t mean boring with this T-shirt swing dress. It’s designed with raglan sleeves to create a little extra shape through the shoulders with a center-back pleat that highlights the kicky silhouette. The rayon blend promises to be comfy and stretchy — if you don’t like stripes, there are plenty of other patterned options, too. “I LOVE this dress,” reported one shopper who dubbed it a wardrobe staple. “It's not clingy, but also not shapeless. The fabric is so soft that it feels like wearing pajamas.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Striped Sundress In A Kaleidoscope Of Colors SheKiss Colorblock Striped Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s hard to feel anything but cheerful looking at this colorful maxi dress with its fresh-squeezed colorblock stripes. You can choose from a rainbow of hues (including narrow vivid stripes if you really want a dose of sunshine) that will all put you in a vacation state of mind. Whisper thin adjustable spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline front and back give it major resort vibes, and the silky polyester is thin and floaty as it trails behind you. “The best part of this dress is surprisingly not how vibrant the colors are... it’s the fact that there are actual deep pockets!” one fan gushed. “12/10 would recommend.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Minimalist Midi Dress With A Slit For Easy Movement Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This soft midi dress looks casually refined but secretly feels like a nightgown. You can style it with sneakers and a baseball cap to run errands or shuffle around the house in it with your favorite pair of house shoes. A bra-friendly V neckline leaves room for dainty necklaces while the side slit gives the calf-grazing hem more ease of motion with a surprise flash of leg. And it's seriously comfortable: "Two will not be enough for me. I’m ordering three more in other colors and plan to wear at least one of those as a nightgown," one fan confessed. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Soft Jersey Long-Sleeve Dress That's So Versatile Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Bateau-Neck Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perhaps the most versatile dress on this list, this long-sleeved skater dress in buttery soft jersey has a boat neckline and subtle high-low hem. It has a gorgeous fit and drape that belies the comfortable fabric — pick it up in a rich solid color and prepare to want to wear it every day. Shoppers reported the material didn’t wrinkle easily and was great for travel, although a few noted the fabric was fairly thin. "This is one of the most comfortable dresses I own," one reviewer claimed. Another commented on its versatility: "You can dress this up or down just by switching out accessories and shoes, and this would be great in any season too. You could easily add layers to make this cool weather friendly." Oh – and it's machine washable. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 Another Long-Sleeved Lounge Dress, But In More Sizes Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect from daylight to date night: this comfortable jersey dress is endlessly stylish. It’s soft and flowy with a tailored fit through the bodice that drapes and flares gently from the waist to a curving high-low hem. It’s not too fussy for a pair of sneakers yet is so easy to dress up. As for comfort? Multiple shoppers even purchased one to sleep in. “Jersey knit that's as soft as pajamas and bouncy like a bunny. Thin enough to wear when it's warm...a fab base layer when it's cold. I haven't taken it off since I opened the package,” a reviewer wrote. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 2X

14 A Cute Everyday Dress That Just Happens To Be Ridiculously Comfortable BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This casual tulip-hem dress has amassed a cult following for its seriously chic, go-anywhere style and high-quality construction at a budget price. It’s sleeveless and lends well to layering — whether that’s a bathrobe or a blazer is up to you — with ruched sides for a comfortable-yet-fitted look. The polyester-rayon knit is fully lined, so even the lightest shades promise to be opaque. “This is the most comfortable dress I own!! Perfect for casual date out or lounging around the house,” one shopper wrote. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 An Adorable Pullover Midi That Dresses Up Nicely Angashion Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cute sundress comes in a pullover style that is great for lounging and dresses up nicely with heeled sandals for dates and dinners. It has a smocked back for a comfortably snug bodice that’s not too tight, with a row of decorative buttons down the front that upgrades the spaghetti-strap style. "I have worn these dresses to work, around the house, parties, cruising and other travel and even a wedding," one shopper wrote of their versatility. The polyester-cotton blend is machine-washable and easy to care for, but reviews noted that air-drying was best to keep this dress looking pristine. Choose from whimsical stripes or polka dots, bold florals, and solid hues. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Light-As-Air Swing Dress In Subtle Leopard Print Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This classic little dress has an A-line cut and bra-friendly straps that make the sleeveless style easy to dress up, and it falls just to the knees so you can take it just about anywhere. That said, you might not leave the house. Its drapey rayon-spandex blend belts like a dream if you want to go out but it’s so buttery that shoppers even reported sleeping in it. “It is so comfortable and I can't say enough how soft it is! Such a great house dress to just lounge around in,” a reviewer praised. The leopard print spotlighted here is a really fun option, and you can also score a modern tulip print, a bold dotted print, plus solid black and navy. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

17 A Fabulously Witchy Hooded Maxi Dress Jacansi Long Sleeve Hooded Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cozy yet dramatic, this long-sleeved maxi dress was made for unwinding. It has a slightly fitted bodice and open V-neckline paired with a sweeping skirt and trailing hood. The soft poly-cotton knit isn’t too thick and feels like a substantial T-shirt with just enough flow to keep you from feeling swallowed up in the fabric. “It's comfy and it has pockets. POCKETS! I love wearing it on days when I'm staying home and working around the house,” a reviewer shared. “I've washed and dried it several times already, and it comes out great.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large