When it comes to fashion, sometimes it’s shocking how much just a little fabric can cost, and nowhere is that more the case than when it comes to bras. Luckily, whether you’re looking for a sports bra that can support you through even the most high-impact workouts like running or a pretty lacy piece for lounging, the best inexpensive bras prove that you don't have to spend a lot for great quality, fit, and comfort.

To find a great bra for you, start with the fit. According to a 2008 study, about 80 percent of women wore the wore bra size, with 70 percent wearing one that was too small. For a good fit, you want your breasts to rest inside of the cups without gapping or the cups wrinkling (indications that it might be too large) or flowing over the top or sides (signs it might be too small). The band should be tight enough that you can slide a hand between your back and the bra when it's at the loosest clasp — you'll likely tighten it over time as the elastic stretches out — and be able to turn 90 degrees but not pull away further from your back.

Beyond fit, it's about finding a quality item that suits your needs and style. Below, you'll find top-rated bras on Amazon for everyday wear, workouts, and nursing. Best yet, all are less than $25.

1 An Incredibly Comfortable Inexpensive Bra With An Underwire Maidenform Comfort Devotion Embellished Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating after more than 9,900 reviews, this affordable underwire bra has fans raving about how comfortable it is. With cloud-like foam in the cups and a sueded fabric with plenty of elastane for stretch, it's soft and sits smoothly under clothes. Helpful Amazon review: “The name of this bra tells no lies. I have worn it on a date, on a hike, during a 10-hour workday, and through a cross-country flight with a stopover where I napped on the hall floor of a rinkydink airport because that was where the outlet was. Never once have I needed or wanted to take it off. I got two at a department store for $40 each, which is already a good price for a good bra, and as soon as I saw it on Amazon at half that, I started replacing my other bras with more of it. It's soft, supportive, non-constricting, not ugly [...] Bury me in it, basically.” Available Sizes: 32B — 40DD

2 An Inexpensive Bra That’s Wire-Free & Supportive Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you'd prefer to skip the underwire but still are looking for a lightly lined bra with plenty of support, customers love this Warner's wireless bra with a textured band for extra smoothness. Lightly padded cups provide support while the front-adjustable straps make finding the right fit a breeze. Helpful Amazon review: “One million stars. [...] Buying something this affordable made me question it's quality, so I only purchased one to test it out. I've waited months to write this review to test durability and quality. I've literally only worn this one bra for about 6 months now, washing it almost daily. It has not lost any quality, still in great shape! [...] Buy it now you will not regret it!” Available Sizes: 32A — 40C

3 An Inexpensive Underwire Bra With Extra Side & Back Support Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a "no poke" underwire and plenty of coverage all around, this bra is a great choice for extra support in the back and sides. The 22 percent spandex in the material provides plenty of flexibility and comfort, while the unpadded full cups stay smooth under all kinds of tops and dresses. Helpful Amazon review: “I was skeptical I could get a decent, attractive, supportive bra for such a low price but this one delivered! I am a 34G. It is incredibly hard to find a bra that fits, doesn't look like it was made for my grandmother, and doesn't cost an arm and leg. I am going to order another one of these! I also like that while it minimizes, it does not flatten me completely or give me a weird silhouette. "Perky" was the word my husband used.” Available Sizes: 36C — 42H

4 An Editor-Approved Inexpensive Cami With A Built-In Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only is this cami-style bra a total fan favorite, with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 32,800 reviews, it’s also a favorite of editor Amy Biggart. “This cami has a built-in shelf bra that’s really supportive, in part because the fabric has plenty of stretch and compression to hold you in. I also love that it doubles as a cropped tank top, making it super versatile,” she reports. Helpful Amazon review: “Unbelievably better than I expected, material is so amazing. I have paid over $30-$40 for name brand fitness tops just like this one and would choose this top... built in bra, supportive [...] Getting more colors asap! Highly recommended!” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 An Inexpensive Unlined Bra With An Underwire Wingslove Sheer Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sheer lacy underwire bra is a classic lingerie piece that comes in four colors including a soft gray. Made of a elastane and nylon mix, it offers stretch and softness while the underwire provides comfortable support. Helpful Amazon review: “After years and years of looking for a great bra I have FINALLY found it! This bra is comfortable , beautiful and has great support. You are supported from every angle. Goodbye expensive bras! This is great and very affordable!!” Available Sizes: 32B — 38DDD

6 An Inexpensive Wireless Bra With Extra Support Available In Sizes Up To 46G Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire-Free Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon With extra-wide cushioned straps that stay put and a full-coverage front, this Playtex wire-free bra offers way more support and comfort than the average wireless bra in the front, along the sides, and even in the back. The four-way stretch fabric and rounder cups add to the design. Helpful Amazon Review: “I'm pregnant and just went from a DD cup to a DDD cup. Finding DD bras was hard enough, so I was really worried when I went up a cup size that I either wouldn't find anything, everything would be frumpy, or it wouldn't fit. This was the first bra I tried and omg!!! I didn't know bras could be this comfortable! Not only does it not dig into my back and chest, but it feels like it's not even there. It provides excellent support, it's flattering, and there's no cup spillage!” Available Sizes: 32C — 46G

7 A Strapless, Convertible Inexpensive Bra Maidenform Smooth Strapless Extra Coverage Amazon $29 $22 See On Amazon The underwire in this strapless bra is cleverly tucked under foam cups for extra comfort, and the style of this is low enough to wear with almost any except the lowest-cup tops without showing. It also comes with silicone around the band to keep it in place and optional straps. Helpful Amazon review: “This strapless is INCREDIBLE! [...] it's super comfortable and provides full, smooth coverage without feeling like I'm spilling out or having to constantly yank it into place. It's great!” Available Sizes: 34C — 42D

8 This Inexpensive 3-Pack Of Lounging Bras That’s An Editor Favorite Fruit of The Loom Built-Up Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These 95% cotton sports bras are so comfortable, many reviewers report lounging or even sleeping in them — including editor Carina Finn, who explains, “I am obsessed with these bras, especially for longing. They give just the right amount of support (even for bigger busts), and have enough coverage that you can wear them as a crop top.” Best yet, at less than $20 for three, they're one of the best deals around. Helpful Amazon review: “So comfortable! Lined Cotton t shirt material with a bit of stretch is perfect for the hot summer. This is my third set to add a variety of colors to my wardrobe. Natural look, good support, great coverage. [...] They wash and wear well and don't stretch out of shape as many cotton bras do. Straps stay up and wide back adds to the superior comfort. So glad I decided to try them.” Available Sizes: 34 — 50

9 A Inexpensive Bra That’s Super Soft & Lightweight Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This budget-friendly Hanes bra is so comfortable that some Amazon users report it’s almost like they’re not even wearing a bra at all. Made from a super soft blend of nylon and spandex, the fabric is both lightweight and stretchy, with foam cups to provide structure and support. A wire-free band keeps everything in place without digging into your ribs. And best of all? The price is so very right. Helpful Amazon review: “I was looking for something comfortable, that had some support, but without wires. Not wanting to spend a ton of money on something I expect to wear just around the house when working from home, I went with Hanes. Now I am in LOVE!This bra is breathable so even in the 90+ degree weather and humidity of Florida, I am not sweating at the banding of the bra. It [...] provides support. Best of all it is comfortable. It fits as expected and I will definitely be buying a few more of these!” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 An Inexpensive Lacy Bralette In Tons Of Colors Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep-V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in ten colors, this pretty lace wire-free bralette offers some support with its removable cups. The plunging back and front makes it a great choice for V-neck tops and dresses, and it's all-over lace design means you could even wear it as a layering piece. Helpful Amazon review: “I wanted a cute bra to sleep in and wear under tank tops and this one was great for that! The lace isn’t scratchy and the removable cups are nice if you want to wear it out of the house.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Comfy, Inexpensive Pregnancy & Nursing Bra Motherhood Maternity Wrap Front Nursing Sleep Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of breathable cotton and a touch of spandex for stretch, this soft wireless nursing bra is a comfortable choice for pregnancy, nursing, and beyond. With its pull-on style and wrap front, reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating, among 2,100 (and growing!) reviews. Helpful Amazon review: “This is my favorite nursing bra. I know it’s technically a night bra, but I wear it during the day too. It’s the best I’ve tried so far. I forget I’m even wearing a bra. It has held up to frequent washing and constant wear. I tug the heck out of this thing and I’m not gentle with it. I toss it in the wash, blast it in the dryer. Still looks brand new. Absolutely the best nursing bra ever.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X

12 An Inexpensive Sports Bra With 41,000+ Reviews FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers love this affordable sports bra that can stand up to the gym, running, and other cardio ⁠— and it's less than $15. Made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking material that’s super soft, it's also available in packs of three or four. Helpful Amazon review: “These may just be the best bras I’ve ever had. The comfort is outstanding, and the support excellent. The size is just right, and the colors are good too. This is the first bra I’ve worn that doesnt make me miserable within minutes. I put it on, and forget it. It doesnt dig into my back. It’s good, solid support, and it doesnt give me uni-boob like most “sports” bras do. Also, the bottom of it doesnt curl up after a few minutes, and it has a nice, smooth appearance under a dress or light-weight shirt.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

13 A Strappy, Inexpensive Sports Bra For Yoga, Barre, & More RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a pretty criss-cross back and available in four colors, this light-support sports bra is comfortable and will move with you. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that dries quickly and holds up well to washing, and comes with removable pads. Helpful Amazon review: “I have worn these for distance running exercises and they work great. Very comfortable, stayed in place, wicks sweat nicely.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 An Inexpensive, Long-Line Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Hawiton 1/2 Pack Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon For yoga or another low-impact workout, or just a little athleisure flair, this long-line sports bra made with a blend of nylon and stretchy elastane has got you covered. With a high neck, removable pads, and a cooling mesh accent in the back, it's a well considered design for not a lot of money. Helpful Amazon review: “I've really been leaning towards wearing sports bras day-to-day, for comfort reasons. These are super cute, love the mesh in the back, and great for throwing on under a button up or t shirt. [...] These have removable pads, which is great both for washing and for folks like me who rip them out of sports bras immediately upon purchasing.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 An Inexpensive High-Neck Bra With Cutouts Mae High-Neck Bralette With Cutouts Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stretchy bra is a great layering piece with its intricate cutout design while still providing some light support. Available in a bunch different colors and style variations including tie-dye and a mesh bib, reviewers love it, giving it a 4.4-star rating. Helpful Amazon review: “This is my new favorite to wear under anything that is low cut or to fancy up a simple tank. It's comfortable and wears like a sports bra. It's easily laundered and I've had no issues.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large