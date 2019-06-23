There are few pairs of shoes as versatile as a white sneaker. As someone who has done exhaustive research looking for the best white sneakers for women, I can say there are a lot of options to choose from. And, it's an important decision. After all, a pair of sneakers can have a huge impact on your day, particularly if they're uncomfortable, too tight, or give you blisters.

As I looked high and low for great white sneakers for this list, I kept stumbling across some of the most famous sneaker brands. As you scroll through, you'll see some of the best white sneakers for women come from name-brands like adidas, Reebok, Skechers, and Converse. But, if name-brands aren't important to you ('What's in a rose?' As they say), you can find even more white sneakers out there that are worth your time. From a pair of slip-ons with memory foam soles (swoon!), to a chunky "Dad" sneaker, the shoes below cover all styles and designs.

If you're looking for a breathable shoe, you might be better off opting for a low-profile sneaker with a mesh upper that can let airflow into your feet. But, if you prefer a leather sneaker, there are plenty here with leather uppers that are comfortable and stylish (if not waterproof).

As somewhat of a white sneaker connoisseur, I've gathered up 23 of the finest trainers below. No matter what your personal style, you'll find a pair of kicks you love. Now presenting: the best white sneakers for women.

1 Amazon Essentials Women's Casual Slip On Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of shoes you can throw on and go — and these canvas shoes are just that. They slip on and are made of 100% cotton. They are average width, so size up a half size for wider feet. The all-white shoes have a rubber sole on the bottom for traction. The price is hard to beat, plus these shoes could really be your canvas to add art to! Reviewers say they've ordered several pairs and love the versatility these slip-on sneakers offer. The elastic bands on the top mean the shoe will stretch over time. According to one reviewer: "These shoes are great... I love them. I wear 8 1/2 but went a half size bigger and they fit perfect...they're a little tight at first but when you keep wearing them they start to loosen. I also have them in black and white and I'm going to order the grey one pretty soon here." Available in sizes: Women's 6-12

2 TRETORN Women's Nyliteplus Sneaker Amazon $58 See On Amazon These white sneakers are a throwback that everyone loves. They're made of canvas and have a casual, clean look. The outsole is rubber and the width of the shoe is average. They do have an EcoOrtholite high-performance sock lining that cushions your feet whether you're grocery shopping or playing tennis. The heel is extra cushioned as well, so you don't have to worry about "breaking them in." Reviewers say they're supportive and the perfect addition to a casual outfit. According to one reviewer: "I've been in the market for white sneakers for some time. Many of the brands I was looking at were $120 and up. When I saw the look and price of the sneaker I decided to give it a try. Very glad I did. They are made extremely well. They are highly cushioned inside. They are very stylish (for a basic sneaker). They have a low back, which is very flattering - makes this a shoe you could wear with a casual sundress or miniskirt." Available in sizes: Women's 4-12

3 206 Collective Carla Lace Up Sneakers Amazon $10 See On Amazon A low-profile white sneaker like this one from 206 Collective is a versatile pick that will match nearly any outfit. The simple design has a lace-up canvas upper that's flexible enough to easily slide on and off your foot. But, what really makes this pair shine is the price. You'd be hard-pressed to find a pair of shoes quite as affordable as these $10 Keds dupes. According to one reviewer: "These shoes are extremely comfortable and cute. They are the perfect simple tennis shoe that I've been looking for. The laces are a little long, but they don't drag so I'm ok with it. They fit well and seem really well made. I've worn them nearly every day since I bought them (I work 10-14 hr days on my feet) and there has not been any sign of wear yet." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 12

4 ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers are seriously affordable. For just $20, you can get the same look and feel of a much more expensive shoe. They're constructed with a canvas material that is easy to wash in the washing machine. And, you can even get them in a high-top version if that's more to your taste. Reviewers are quick to say these shoes are nearly identical to the authentic Converse Chuck Taylors, at a much better price. According to one reviewer: "Better than the real Converse. I absolutely love these and will probably never buy actual Chuck Taylors again. The ONLY visible difference is that there isn’t a label. But these are actually way more comfortable than the real deal. I’ve received lots of compliments of them." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 11

5 adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $52 See On Amazon These light and airy adidas tennis shoes hug your feet for ultimate comfort. They have a wide boot opening so slipping into these shoes is a breeze. Plus they have a cloudfoam memory sockliner and textile liner so you feet will be snug as a bug in a rug (without squishing). They're designed specifically for a woman's foot and while you may not work out every day in these, they're ideal for running errands or complementing your athleisure look. According to one reviewer: "I have these in 2 colors they are literally the most comfortable shoe I've ever worn. It feels like you are walking on air. I HIGHLY recommend these, and they are much cheaper than Nike's. I do find that my feet get super hot when I workout in them, but I think it's because I'm used to wearing the very thin Nike's. These are just so cute. I walked 20,000 steps in them one day and didn't feel a thing!" Available in sizes: Women's 0-12

6 Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Lace-Up Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon A pair of Keds has been a wardrobe staple for generations. And these low-rise, lace-up sneakers by Keds are the perfect supplement to nearly any outfit. Even better, they're available in a massive range of shoe sizes and four different shoe widths, so you can find the best fit for you. And, even though the upper is made partially of leather, these shoes are easy to wash with soap and water so you can keep your white kicks looking fresh that much longer. According to one reviewer: "It's so hard to find cute comfortable shoes in wide or double wide sizes. I decided to try these in white leather since they come in WW and from the moment I put them on I was in love. Not only do they look fabulous, but they just feel great. I wanted a flat shoe with no drop, no extra cushy support, and preferably no arch support... I am now using these as my regular walking shoe." Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 13 (in narrow, short, wide, and extra-wide sizes)

7 SODA Women's Perforated Slip On Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If lace-up sneaks aren't your style, a comfortable slip-on shoe like these ones from SODA could be just the ticket. The entire shoe is made with synthetic materials that can be easily thrown in the washing machine and then air-dried. One note: While reviewers admit that these shoes can be stiff at first, they stretched and are much more comfortable after a few wears. According to one reviewer: "These are cute and comfortable! I took the advice from other reviews and sized down. I am usually a 6.5 but got a 6 and they fit perfect. I have wide feet and these adjusted very well. I highly recommend to anyone looking for a simple but cute shoe." Available in sizes: Women's 5.5 - 10

8 PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon These white sneakers are designed with a leather upper that's perforated for more breathability. They have a slight platform that'll elevate you, and a chic pink stripe across the side (there are a bunch of color combinations you can choose from.) Their soles are one big reason they've earned a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. They're designed with a unique "cupsole" that hugs your foot and a "sockfoam" liner that adds cushioning under your feet as you walk. According to one reviewer: "These are the perfect white sneaker for jeans! I’ve been looking for the perfect simple white sneaker for a few months now. I wanted something less bulky than the adidas superstar and these are it!!!" Available in sizes: Women's 5.5 - 11

9 Keds Women's Triple Kick Canvas Sneaker Amazon $52 See On Amazon Also from Keds, these platform lace-up sneakers offer the perfect blend of comfort and style. Made from canvas, these shoes will easily stretch and mold to the shape of your individual feet overtime. They have a built-in, 2-inch platform that gives you some added height without causing any discomfort. And the insole is exceptionally comfortable according to many of the Amazon reviewers who rave about this pair. According to one reviewer: "So cute and comfortable, they have what feels like memory foam insoles! Wore them all day, feet felt great. Saw a review that they were a bit narrow, my feet I guess are medium to narrowish and the width of these feel fine. I'm a [size] 5, ordered a 5, fit just right. Love!" Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 11

10 Fila Women's Disruptor II Sneaker Amazon $65 $39 See On Amazon The Fila disrupters are a fantastic shoe for a few reasons. First, they're durable build means these can hold up to a lot of wear for a really long time. While these don't have the slim profile of a slip-on, that works in their favor. The treading on the outsole of the shoe may make the shoe look larger, but it also prevents you from slipping. And, despite their appearance, they're not truly very heavy. The sole is made of a lightweight EVA foam that's supportive and won't weigh the shoe down. They're also available in an all-white option (as opposed to white, red, and navy, pictured here) if that's more your style. According to one reviewer: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 13.5

11 Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Running Shoes Amazon $75 See On Amazon These soft leather shoes combine function and retro flare. These shoes support your whole foot and are lined with terry, so they're super soft. The padded foam sockliner cushions your foot and complements your vintage look. These shoes aren't for hard-core workouts, but a walk around the block in these stylish kicks and you'll see how comfortable they truly are. They may require some breaking in, but reviewers say it's worth the comfort that follows. According to one reviewer: "I LOVE these shoes, i wear them all the time with everything. They did need some breaking in, i got blisters the first week but with some thick socks, it's no big deal. Now they are so comfy and adorable." Available in sizes: Women's 5-11

12 Feetmat Women's Slip On Shoes Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon While these slip-on shoes do have built-in laces, they're largely for show. These white sneakers from Feetmat fit at your ankles and cling tight to your foot. They're designed with an anti-slip outsole that'll keep you secure in your footing, and they're completely seamless so they won't tear or fray with repeated wear. Like similar styles on this list, these shoes have a breathable upper that allows airflow to your feet. This pair is great for any weather or season, from a chilly fall evening to a sweltering summer day. According to one reviewer: "Oh the shoes!! I was looking for a comfortable walking shoe... My toes tend to get smooshed in most tennis shoes and have not been able to find comfy shoes til these. They are amazing... worth every penny thus far." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 13

13 DUOYANGJIASHA Women's Athletic Mesh White Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon For just $22, you likely won't find a better deal on a pair of white trainers. While these have a cushioned insole for extra padding if you were to go for a long run, many reviewers say they're better for lighter exercise rather than pounding the pavement. They also have a metallic silver ripple design on either side, so when you're out and about during the daytime the light will catch your sneakers and your shoes will shine. A fun bonus, if you ask me. According to one reviewer: "My daughter loves these shoes. Just wanted a supplementary pair for weekends & such. Very surprised at the quality so far, especially considering the price difference in comparison to the shoes we normally buy. They've been worn many times during all kinds of activities & they seem to be holding up well. The color & style are appealing as well." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 13.5

14 Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker Amazon $59.99 See On Amazon These white Reeboks are actually designed to help you enhance your walking style. The beveled sole allows you to easily grip whatever ground you're walking on, and the interior sock liner makes these shoes comfortable on all sides. Even better, the soft leather upper will mold to the shape of your feet overtime. While Reeboks have a storied history as running shoes, these are a much better pair for lighter exercise or a day spent walking around. According to one reviewer: "These shoes are very comfortable and true to size, great for jobs and or activities that require long hours of standing. The memory foam inside gives these shoes the comfort one need. They have great arch support and made of soft material. They are breathable and the wide fit don't suffocate your feet after long hours of wear. I Love the classic leather look on these sneakers. I love the all black look and the best part is it is very easy to clean and hard to stain." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 11 (available in wide widths as well)

15 GAXmi Women Lightweight Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon These white trainers from GAXmi are one of the lowest-profile shoes on this list. In fact, they're so lightweight you might forget you have them on. The fly-knit pattern of the upper makes these sneakers breathable and flexible, perfect if you're slipping them on in a hurry and will be on the go all day. One note: Reviewers say these shoes loosen with repeated wear, so give them a bit of time when you first unbox them. According to one reviewer: "I BOUGHT THESE SNEAKERS, OF COURSE, FOR COMFORT AND FOR THE LOOKS! No lie... I was pleasantly surprised! As soon as I put these sneakers on, immediately I felt like I was walking on cotton and so light weight. Then there was the look, they looked Great! I bought them for work and everyday I wear them someone says how marvelous they look! I can't wait to buy all the colors so they match all my outfits." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 11

16 adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon I may be biased because these white adidas are a personal favorite of mine, but they live up to the hype. Not only are the soles soft yet supportive, but the shoe itself only becomes more comfortable to wear as time goes on. They also have a sock liner designed with their signature "Cloudfoam" to mold to your individual feet. Word to the wise, sizing can vary a bit on these shoes so double check before you buy. Over 5,700 Amazon reviewers are in agreement: These shoes are a fantastic purchase. According to one reviewer: "I was looking for a sneaker that is comfy enough to wear while bartending and waitressing. These sneakers are SO COMFY. At first they seem a little stiff, including the tongue. After having them on for about 15 minutes, not stiff at all!" Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 11

17 CARE OF by PUMA Leather Platform Sneakers Amazon $46 See On Amazon These platform sneakers are breathable and trendy. The stacked leather creates a stylish platform, while also cushioning and supporting your feet. They're available in half-sizes and reviewers say they run a little bit big, so size up. They are slightly wider than average. The platform is low enough that it doesn't impact the functionality.They can be dressed up or down to match any style. According to one reviewer: "These shoes are so comfortable! I would use these for a full day of walking right out of the box. I have had no issues with these. The sole feels like memory foam and feels like walking on clouds! I was a little worried about getting these because I am not a huge fan of platform shoes. But they are not super high platforms and are super cute! One of my favorite pairs of shoes." Available in sizes: Women's 6-11.5

18 MAIITRIP Lightweight Breathable Mesh Running Shoes Amazon $59 $29.99 See On Amazon While other affordable so-called running shoes on this list are better for light exercise, these white sneakers are great for all manner of working out — and they're super affordable to boot. Designed with an insole that can be easily removed if you find it irritating, these trainers offer the best of both worlds: lightweight construction with plenty of support. Best yet, the brand offers a money-back guarantee for the first 90 days, so you really have nothing to lose with this pair. According to one reviewer: "I needed some new shoes because the soles on my last pair had split at the ball of my feet. I like to jog/run on a treadmill everyday for exercise... They really are nice and light... They’ve got nice support despite the fact that they’re so light. My feet feel good in them whether I’m walking or running." Available in sizes: Women's 6.5 - 11

19 Superga Women's 2790 Acotw Fashion Sneaker Amazon $79 $71.99 See On Amazon These white Superga sneakers have a 1.5-inch platform that'll give you plenty of additional height. The outsole is made of rubber and can be easily wiped clean if you step in mud and need to spot clean. In turn, the upper is made of a cotton that can be thrown in the washing machine. Even better, the lace-up design allows you to customize how tight the bridge is over your foot. Reviewers and the manufacturer report these sneakers run a little bit large, so you may want to size up. According to one reviewer: "Bought these for my 20 year-old daughter who is petite and on her feet a lot. She loves the way they look and that they give her a little extra height. She was pleasantly surprised by the arch support. She normally wears a size 6.5 shoe, so these may run a little large. She also found that her heel slipped out of the shoe as she walked, so she added heel pads, which solved the problem." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 10

20 JOOMRA Women Lightweight Sneakers 3D Woven Shoes AMAZON $30 See On Amazon These shoes move with you. The 3D woven upper of these lightweight, white sneakers stretches and contours to your foot. Reviewers say they feel more like a sock than a shoe. They lace up, but the laces are hidden so you can slip them on and off as you please. Reviewers mention these shoes are wider, yet smaller than most tennis shoes, so size accordingly. The tongue and integrated collar of the shoe make for a low, comfortable cut that you can wear all day. According to one reviewer: "I have to have white sneakers for work and normally I dread trying to find a pair but these are awesome! I have worn them everyday for about 3 weeks now [and am] super happy with them. They are very lightweight and breathable, and super easy to take off and put on. I will be buying these again and have told everyone I work with to get a pair! Also can't beat the price!!" Available in sizes: Women's 5-11.5

21 find. Women's Weave Leather Sneakers Amazon $62 See On Amazon The woven leather shoes are perfect for anyone whose feet get too hot. The open weave allows your feet to breathe, while also adding a unique look. The inside of the shoe features warm brown leather for a fun pop of color. The hidden laces make for a seamless silhouette that'll never go out of style. They pair well with shorts in the summer time or a fun, flirty dress. Available in sizes: Women's 5-10.5

22 VANS Sk8-Hi Unisex Casual High-Top Skate Shoes Amazon $89 See On Amazon Vans are a cult favorite when it comes to skate shoes. This white high-top pair features all of the details shoppers love about Vans: that signature waffle rubber sole, the padded ankle, and durable canvas. These old-school style shoes lace all the way up for a retro look you'll love. The material is thick and waterproof and reviewers say they're built to last. Reviewers suggest sizing a half size down to avoid getting a pair that feels clunky. According to one reviewer: "These are perfect! And such good quality. The suede in the outside is gorgeous, with the leather vans accent. Also, the inside of the ankle portion is leather too! I know these will last! Would definitely buy again!" Available in sizes: Women's 5.5-14.5, Men's 4-16