The 3 Best Non-Iron Women's Shirts
Let's face it: Ironing clothes can be a huge pain (especially when you're already running late). This is why non-iron technology is so great. When you stock your closet with some of the best non-iron shirts, you can simply wash your clothes, put them on, and go. But there are a few helpful things to know before you make a purchase.
Non-Iron Versus Wrinkle-Resistant
Before evaluating the best non-iron shirts, it's helpful to define some commonly used terms, as there's often confusion between “non-iron” and “wrinkle-resistant” terminology. Non-iron apparel is typically treated with special chemicals that help the fabric retain its shape, which means you don't have to iron the clothing at all. Wrinkle-resistant (or wrinkle-free), on the other hand, simply means that, once ironed, it won't wrinkle as easily. The tradeoff is that non-iron shirts tend to feel a little stiffer, while wrinkle-free clothes feel more like regular shirts — but they may require a touch-up with an iron if you’re looking for a truly crisp, tailored look. Just note that in either case, you’ll still have to treat the garment with some care. In other words, if you leave your clothes wadded up in the dryer or piled on top of a chair for three days, they're still going to need some pressing.
Other Considerations
Beyond all that, the main thing to keep in mind while shopping is style — which is a totally personal consideration. Most non-iron women’s shirts are button-downs (since formal shirts are generally the most in need of ironing), but you’ll find a few variations. A slim-fit shirt without darts will offer a classic look that layers well, while a darted option will have a more tailored appearance. You may also want consider sleeve length; while you can always roll up full-length sleeves, a three quarter-length option is always a good bet for warmer weather (and a more casual vibe).
