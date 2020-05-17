Let's face it: Ironing clothes can be a huge pain (especially when you're already running late). This is why non-iron technology is so great. When you stock your closet with some of the best non-iron shirts, you can simply wash your clothes, put them on, and go. But there are a few helpful things to know before you make a purchase.

Non-Iron Versus Wrinkle-Resistant

Before evaluating the best non-iron shirts, it's helpful to define some commonly used terms, as there's often confusion between “non-iron” and “wrinkle-resistant” terminology. Non-iron apparel is typically treated with special chemicals that help the fabric retain its shape, which means you don't have to iron the clothing at all. Wrinkle-resistant (or wrinkle-free), on the other hand, simply means that, once ironed, it won't wrinkle as easily. The tradeoff is that non-iron shirts tend to feel a little stiffer, while wrinkle-free clothes feel more like regular shirts — but they may require a touch-up with an iron if you’re looking for a truly crisp, tailored look. Just note that in either case, you’ll still have to treat the garment with some care. In other words, if you leave your clothes wadded up in the dryer or piled on top of a chair for three days, they're still going to need some pressing.

Other Considerations

Beyond all that, the main thing to keep in mind while shopping is style — which is a totally personal consideration. Most non-iron women’s shirts are button-downs (since formal shirts are generally the most in need of ironing), but you’ll find a few variations. A slim-fit shirt without darts will offer a classic look that layers well, while a darted option will have a more tailored appearance. You may also want consider sleeve length; while you can always roll up full-length sleeves, a three quarter-length option is always a good bet for warmer weather (and a more casual vibe).

With these considerations in mind, check out the best non-iron women's shirts below.

Shop The Best Non-Iron Women’s Shirts

In a hurry? These are the best non-iron women’s shirts:

1 A Classic Oxford Shirt In Solids & Pinstripes MGWDT Wrinkle-Resistant Button-Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon What's great about it: Boasting a timeless, polished silhouette, this wrinkle-resistant Oxford shirt will never go out of style. Available in solids and pinstripes, it has a button-down collar, a single chest pocket, and no darts. Plus, the relatively slim fit makes it a good choice if you want the option of layering it under a V-neck or cardigan. It’s made from machine-washable 100% cotton, but keep in mind that it hasn’t been chemically treated — that means you’ll want to take it out of the dryer ASAP (unless you don’t mind lightly ironing it). One reviewer wrote: “I really like this button-down overall! It's a relatively thick cotton material compared to a lot of women's Oxford shirts. I LOVE that it's wrinkle-free as my aversion to ironing is the main reason I end up not wearing some of my shirts.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

2 A Casual Shirt With 3/4-Length Sleeves Foxcroft Non-Iron Essential Paige Shirt Amazon $57 See On Amazon What’s great about it: A slightly more casual option, this women’s non-iron shirt features three-quarter-length sleeves with fold-back cuffs, a spread collar, and oversize buttons that start a few inches below the neck. The shirttail hem with side slits looks great untucked, and the waist darts add some shape. Made from 100% cotton, this machine-washable shirt is truly non-iron, making it super low-maintenance. Choose from solids like jade, white, and lemon sorbet. One reviewer wrote: “This brand of shirt never disappoints insofar as fit and quality. This shirt's crisp fabric requires no ironing. I liked the contemporary color, too. The blouse looks great with jeans and wicked pair of heels.” Available sizes: 2 — 20

Available colors: 8

3 A Button-Down That Comes In 20 Print Options Lands' End No-Iron Supima Cotton Shirt Amazon $65 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re looking for something beyond solids and pinstripes, this Lands’ End button-down comes in a range of fun prints (think: paisley, florals, and houndstooth). Just as good, it’s a true non-iron option and machine-washable, as well. Made from high-quality supima cotton, it has a button-closure collar, back darts for a tailored look, and a hip-length hem that makes it easy to wear the top either tucked or untucked. One reviewer wrote: “Quality is very nice on this shirt. I loveeee the length!! [...] For a dress shirt, I like it!” Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors and styles: 20