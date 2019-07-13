When you have flat feet, using a pair of the right insoles can help relieve pain and discomfort when walking, exercising, or performing everyday tasks. The best orthotics for flat feet are generally made of durable synthetic materials and provide good heel support.

According to Ashley Wood, RN, BSN, and contributor at Demystifying Your Health, there are several things you should look for when selecting an insole for flat feet:

"The insole should be flexible because this will be more comfortable when you are doing daily activities or working out. They should also have proper structural alignment in order to prevent any injuries to your feet," she told Bustle. The correct size: "If the insole is too large, you’ll have extra material inside your shoe causing your foot to feel cramped. If it’s too small, it won’t fit your foot correctly. In either case, it can cause injury from the lack of proper fit."

"If the insole is too large, you’ll have extra material inside your shoe causing your foot to feel cramped. If it’s too small, it won’t fit your foot correctly. In either case, it can cause injury from the lack of proper fit." The proper volume: "There are high-volume and low-volume insoles options. If you planning on using it for high-impact activities, such as running, then you should get high-volume insoles because they offer more support."

For more details on the best orthotics for flat fleet, take a look at the three best picks below.

1 The Overall Best: Samurai Insoles Orthotics For Flat Feet Samurai Insoles Orthotics For Flat Feet Amazon $40 See On Amazon Created by a podiatrist specifically for people with flat feet, these Samurai orthotics provide arch support while still being lightweight, low-profile, and flexible. The low-volume design is ideal for walking and everyday activities and can easily fit inside most sneakers, boots, or flat shoes. Plus, these foam orthotics mold around your feet over time, allowing them to provide exceptional comfort and relief from fallen arches. Positive Amazon review: “Easy to insert, comfortable from the start, and very much eased the pain in my arches from having very flat feet.”

2 The Best for Running: Superfeet Green Insoles Superfeet Green Insoles Amazon $50 See On Amazon For high-impact exercises and sports, a pair of these Superfeet insoles is most ideal for people with flat feet. That's because the high-volume design makes them thick and supportive. In addition, these orthotics are constructed from high-density foam and feature a deep heel cup and stabilizer cup to provide maximum support as you jump, run, or move around at fast speeds. Positive Amazon review: “Purchased for my son who over pronates and is extremely flat footed. They were recommended by the podiatrist and it was an excellent recommendation, these inserts are great! Will buy for all of his running shoes.”