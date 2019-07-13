When you have flat feet, using a pair of the right insoles can help relieve pain and discomfort when walking, exercising, or performing everyday tasks. The best orthotics for flat feet are generally made of durable synthetic materials and provide good heel support.
According to Ashley Wood, RN, BSN, and contributor at Demystifying Your Health, there are several things you should look for when selecting an insole for flat feet:
Flexibility: "The insole should be flexible because this will be more comfortable when you are doing daily activities or working out. They should also have proper structural alignment in order to prevent any injuries to your feet," she told Bustle.
The correct size: "If the insole is too large, you’ll have extra material inside your shoe causing your foot to feel cramped. If it’s too small, it won’t fit your foot correctly. In either case, it can cause injury from the lack of proper fit."
The proper volume: "There are high-volume and low-volume insoles options. If you planning on using it for high-impact activities, such as running, then you should get high-volume insoles because they offer more support."