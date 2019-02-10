Shopping for coats when you're 5 feet 4 inches tall (or under) is no easy feat. Bulky, albeit warm, fabrics threaten to drown out your shape, but with the help of quality reviews from fellow petites, I think I might've found four of the best winter coast for petites on Amazon.

Before I delve into the goods, keep in mind what I'm trying to achieve here: I want all that warmth, without the heavy bulk, and I want trendy silhouettes that'll remain stylish, season after season. (I suspect I'm not alone here.) Because who says being short means forever being banished to the poorly-stocked petites racks? While petite styles are certainly more likely to fit, they're not as readily available on sites like Amazon — and that's why you'll find regular and plus sizes below. However, thanks to these super useful reviews, I've curated a roundup of versatile styles that won't overpower smaller frames.

On this list of the best coats for petites, you'll find the following, all recommended by reviewers: a down coat, a trench coat, a teddy coat, and a lightweight puffer jacket. Read on to find your favorite (or should I say favorites?), then browse the best petite jeans while you're at it.

1 Best Down Coat Beinia Valuker Women's Down Coat Amazon $80 See On Amazon Though it features a sleek silhouette, this Beinia Valuker synthetic down coat doesn't skimp on warmth. The windproof and water-resistant parka has all the key elements that make for superior winter outerwear, from a faux-fur-trimmed hood to two outer pockets (plus one inside the jacket!) and a two-way zipper closure. Its sleeves are even elasticized to ensure an insulated fit. The best part is, it comes in seven different colors, so you've got options if plain black isn't your thing. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this jacket. I am petite and purchase a small. I wear it to work in temperatures such as low 30's [Fahrenheit]. It allowed me to layer up without feeling bulky and keeps me warm. The material is good quality. I would definitely recommend to others." Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X

2 Best Puffer Jacket For Petites Eddie Bauer Women's CirrusLite Down Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon This popular puffer jacket from Eddie Bauer has a 650-fill down insulation for extra warmth and comes in a five different colors. The storm-repel water-resistant coating on the exterior will keep you dry when the snow or freezing rain starts, and it's even packable in case you're bringing it with you on a cold-weather trip. It has two secure zipped side pockets (one on each side) and can even be machine washed. It's even rated to withstand below freezing temperatures, perfect for a truly cold winter. According to one reviewer: "I like everything about it. I ordered the Petite... [and] it fits perfectly. The sleeves fit as well & that's unusual to find. I am only 4'8"... It's all I could hope for." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X (Petite, Regular, and Tall)

3 Best Winter Parka Lands' End Women's Expedition Down Winter Parka Amazon $240 $210 See On Amazon This winter parka from Lands' End is a great pick for petites — it even comes in a wide range of petite sizes and a bunch of fun colors. This waterproof jacket has a removable fur-lined hood and plenty of pockets. But, best yet, it has 600-fill down insulation to keep you warm in the coldest weather. Lands' End even says this coat can hold up to below freezing temperatures. The icing on top, it's machine washable (you do have to remove the hood and spot clean that separately). According to one reviewer: "In the midwest we've had a winter with lots of snow, freezing rain, and sub-zero wind chills. I've spent 3+ hours in single digit actual temps/sub-zero wind chills driving a tractor plowing our very long driveway. Warm as toast." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X (Petite, Regular, and Large)