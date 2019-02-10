Shopping for coats when you're 5 feet 4 inches tall (or under) is no easy feat. Bulky, albeit warm, fabrics threaten to drown out your shape, but with the help of quality reviews from fellow petites, I think I might've found four of the best winter coast for petites on Amazon.
Before I delve into the goods, keep in mind what I'm trying to achieve here: I want all that warmth, without the heavy bulk, and I want trendy silhouettes that'll remain stylish, season after season. (I suspect I'm not alone here.) Because who says being short means forever being banished to the poorly-stocked petites racks? While petite styles are certainly more likely to fit, they're not as readily available on sites like Amazon — and that's why you'll find regular and plus sizes below. However, thanks to these super useful reviews, I've curated a roundup of versatile styles that won't overpower smaller frames.
In a hurry? These are the best winter coats for petites.
On this list of the best coats for petites, you'll find the following, all recommended by reviewers: a down coat, a trench coat, a teddy coat, and a lightweight puffer jacket.