Running can be a rewarding activity that fills your body with happy adrenaline and feel-good hormones. Unless of course your thighs are chafing or you’re spending the whole time tugging at your shorts to keep the fabric from riding up. Luckily, if you know what to look for you can find the best running shorts for big thighs and they will ensure that running doesn’t suck and you can get back to enjoying the fresh air (or at least the breezy ceiling fan at the gym).
There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for running shorts for thicker legs. The first, obviously, is that they need to fit. Your athletic shorts have to be roomy enough that your legs will feel comfortable and you won’t have the sensation of your circulation being cut off across your femur.
Secondly, you want the fabric to feel stretchy and have the ability to move with your body rather than being constrictive. If you’re in a warm climate or tend to work up a hard sweat, you may also want to look for moisture-wicking qualities when selecting the fabric type. Certain quick-drying technologies will make your skin feel more breathable and airy.
Lastly, you want to make sure the material fits snugly and won’t cause chafing. Things like elastic bands or special compression fabrics will help your shorts stay in place and stave off the dreaded slow-roll up the thigh. Seamless or flat-seamed construction will further your comfort level, offering running shorts that won't rub or chafe. With all of these in mind, here are some of the best shorts for people with large thighs.