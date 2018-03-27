Running can be a rewarding activity that fills your body with happy adrenaline and feel-good hormones. Unless of course your thighs are chafing or you’re spending the whole time tugging at your shorts to keep the fabric from riding up. Luckily, if you know what to look for you can find the best running shorts for big thighs and they will ensure that running doesn’t suck and you can get back to enjoying the fresh air (or at least the breezy ceiling fan at the gym).

There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for running shorts for thicker legs. The first, obviously, is that they need to fit. Your athletic shorts have to be roomy enough that your legs will feel comfortable and you won’t have the sensation of your circulation being cut off across your femur.

Secondly, you want the fabric to feel stretchy and have the ability to move with your body rather than being constrictive. If you’re in a warm climate or tend to work up a hard sweat, you may also want to look for moisture-wicking qualities when selecting the fabric type. Certain quick-drying technologies will make your skin feel more breathable and airy.

Lastly, you want to make sure the material fits snugly and won’t cause chafing. Things like elastic bands or special compression fabrics will help your shorts stay in place and stave off the dreaded slow-roll up the thigh. Seamless or flat-seamed construction will further your comfort level, offering running shorts that won't rub or chafe. With all of these in mind, here are some of the best shorts for people with large thighs.

1 The Best Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts That Offer Extra Leg Room Core 10 Women's Knit Waistband Woven Run Short Amazon $17 See On Amazon Thanks to the polyester-spandex blend, these running shorts have a moveable, soft fabric that flexes with motion and won't feel tight or constricting. The split leg is roomy enough for bigger thighs to move freely yet they aren't so large that medium-sized athletes will feel like they're swimming in them. Plus, the elastic waistband will fit snug if your waist is narrower than your legs. The shorts have breathable mesh panels that help keep you cool while the built-in brief liner wicks sweat from your skin. As a bonus, they have a small zip pocket on the back of the waistband for small essentials like keys. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Really like these, they fit well, are loose around the thighs. The underlining is comfortable and appropriately sized. The leg openings are loose around thick thighs. The length feels athletic without being too short.” Available Sizes: X Small - 3X

2 The Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts That Come In Extended Sizes ZERDOCEAN Fitness Running Sports Amazon $15 See On Amazon These running shorts are a great choice for folks with big thighs who like a loose, fuller coverage fit. With moisture-wicking fabric that stretches as you move, you can sweat up a storm without worrying about getting damp or sticky. An elastic waist with a drawstring means you can customize the fit, and side pockets allow you to stash away items like your phone or keys. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I put them on and they were so comfortable for working out or every day around the house chores. They didn't ride up at all. The pockets are a great size. The fit perfectly.” Available Sizes: 1X - 4X

3 The Best Compression Running Shorts That Won't Roll Up Reebok, Women's Compression Running Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're someone with large, muscular thighs, these compression running shorts from Reebok are a fantastic option thanks to the fabric that's engineered to hug your legs and move with you as you run. That means the legs will stay put and you won't spend your whole jog tugging at your thighs to keep the material down. The chafe-free, seamless design ensures they won't rub or irritate your skin and, best of all, the compression technology increases blood flow, reducing muscles soreness while enhancing circulation. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These shorts are a life saver when it comes to inner thigh chafing. They stay in place when walking. The pockets are a plus too! The traditional bike shorts are too long for my short legs, so these are a perfect length.” Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 A Great Pair Of Long, Fitted Running Shorts That Come In Plus Sizes Stretch Is Comfort, Women's Teamwear Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in 24 cute colors including light pink, ocean blue, charcoal, turquoise, purple, hot pink, hunter green, mustard, and others, the ultra-lightweight running shorts are very comfortable and come in extended sizes. They are thick enough to to make fantastic athletic shorts yet thin enough to wear under skirts without feeling bulky or hot. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love these shorts very comfy. It doesn’t get loose after all day wear stay nice and fitting. If you have thick thighs these are pretty opaque.” Available Sizes: X-Large - 5X