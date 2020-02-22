These Soft Cashmere Sweaters Are Under $50 On Amazon — This Is Not A Drill

You don't have to pay a fortune for a luxe, high-quality sweater. In fact,
the best women's cashmere sweaters under $50 are comparable to way pricier options, but you have to know where to look. Keep in mind as you shop that while there are a few 100% cashmere sweaters under $50 out there, if you widen your search to include high-percentage cashmere blends, you'll have a lot more styles and colors to choose from.
While you're searching, it's important to pick a sweater made from high-quality cashmere — whether it's made from 10% or 100% cashmere. So long as you opt for a sweater with true cashmere in the blend, you'll still get the soft feel you've come to expect from luxe sweaters. And, by picking a cashmere blend over 100% cashmere, you could actually end up with a bit more durable sweater in the long run.
Of course, you have to consider your personal style. It doesn't matter if you find a killer
crewneck sweater for under $50 if you can't stand pullover sweaters. What's the point of scoring a deal on an oversize cashmere tunic if you won't end up wearing it?
Trust me, finding high-quality, super soft, and
affordable cashmere sweaters with rave reviews is no easy task. But don't worry — I've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best cashmere sweaters under $50.
1
This Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater With A Cable-Knit Design
This
cozy cashmere turtleneck is made from a blend of rich wool fibers and genuine cashmere so it feels ridiculously soft against your skin (the manufacturer's a bit hush on the specific fabric blend, but reviewers say it's 30% cashmere and 70% wool). It also features an intricate cable-knit pattern and a slouchy neck, which gives this turtleneck a casual, relaxed look without feeling constricting. You can even fold down the turtleneck if you want a little more space. One note? Like most cashmere sweaters, this one is hand-wash or dry clean only. You can get it in one of nine colors, both neutrals and vibrant shades. According to one reviewer: "This is really a beautiful sweater, soft, elegant and warm. Of course, as any high quality sweater, it has to be washed in a cold water by hand only and dried on a flat surface. But it’s worth an effort. I’m very glad that I’ve purchased this item. I even received many compliments from a few strangers. [...] Now, I’m waiting for the second one made by the same company, just a different color!" Available sizes: 8 — 24 Plus
2
This Linen & Cashmere Sweater That's Lightweight
For a lighter option, this
V-neck cashmere sweater is a great buy. It's made from a blend of genuine, high-quality cashmere and linen, making it cozy yet lightweight. The sleeves also hit just above the elbow to give this sweater an all-seasons vibe you can wear year-round. This rich marigold color adds the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe, but if you aren't feeling it, you can choose from 13 total color options. Hand-wash this sweater in cold water and hang or line dry in order to extend its life. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so soft and comfortable. Its light enough for cold offices in the summertime but great for layering in the winter." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
3
This Crewneck That Has A Bit Of Stretch
This
crewneck sweater is made with a cashmere and polyester blend, so it's soft and truly durable. (It's woven with 28% cashmere, which is middle of the road compared to other sweaters on this list.) With full-length sleeves and a simple crewneck design, this cashmere sweater is a wardrobe essential. Even better, it comes in 20 colors and prints, ranging from neutral basics to plaids. The manufacturer recommends hand-washing this sweater, and Amazon reviewers recommend laying it flat to dry. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so comfortable. I was looking for something on the thin side to go over other shirts etc. This is soft, well made and fit as expected. [...] Not to large or tight. Will order another color for sure." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
4
This Relaxed Tunic Available In 22 Colors
This
cashmere-blend tunic is made with multiple layers of a luxe cashmere and wool blend woven together to make it super warm. It also features a wide crewneck and extra long sleeves that you can wear at full-length or roll up for a cute cuffed look. The oversize fit of this tunic makes it a great sweater to wear over leggings or as a last layer when the weather turns chilly. It even comes in 22 neutral and rich tones. When cleaning, you'll have to hand-wash and lay this sweater flat to dry. But, thousands of Amazon fans rave about how comfortable this sweater is. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so cozy and soft! Fit is very comfortable and perfect for winter. I wear it all the time! It’s a must have for cold weather." Available sizes: One size only
5
This Machine-Washable Sweater With A Draped Silhouette
This
V-neck sweater is a steal for under $30. It features a draped profile with a beautiful neckline and ribbed cuffs and hem. Made of cashmere blended with durable materials like wool and nylon, this sweater is designed to be long-lasting and to stave off pilling over time, according to the manufacturer. Even better, it's safe to machine wash in cold water and tumble dry on low. This one comes in six neutral colors, including black, gray, camel, and this rich burgundy shade. According to one reviewer: "Really loving this sweater! It's SO comfortable, not itchy or scratchy at all. It has a nice shape and a great loose fit. I am in the market for nice, comfortable sweaters I can wear now that I'm working from home and this is amazing." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large