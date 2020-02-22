These Soft Cashmere Sweaters Are Under $50 On Amazon — This Is Not A Drill

You don't have to pay a fortune for a luxe, high-quality sweater. In fact, the best women's cashmere sweaters under $50 are comparable to way pricier options, but you have to know where to look. Keep in mind as you shop that while there are a few 100% cashmere sweaters under $50 out there, if you widen your search to include high-percentage cashmere blends, you'll have a lot more styles and colors to choose from.

While you're searching, it's important to pick a sweater made from high-quality cashmere — whether it's made from 10% or 100% cashmere. So long as you opt for a sweater with true cashmere in the blend, you'll still get the soft feel you've come to expect from luxe sweaters. And, by picking a cashmere blend over 100% cashmere, you could actually end up with a bit more durable sweater in the long run.

Of course, you have to consider your personal style. It doesn't matter if you find a killer crewneck sweater for under $50 if you can't stand pullover sweaters. What's the point of scoring a deal on an oversize cashmere tunic if you won't end up wearing it?

Trust me, finding high-quality, super soft, and affordable cashmere sweaters with rave reviews is no easy task. But don't worry — I've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best cashmere sweaters under $50.

1 This Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater With A Cable-Knit Design Ailaile Cashmere Wool Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This cozy cashmere turtleneck is made from a blend of rich wool fibers and genuine cashmere so it feels ridiculously soft against your skin (the manufacturer's a bit hush on the specific fabric blend, but reviewers say it's 30% cashmere and 70% wool). It also features an intricate cable-knit pattern and a slouchy neck, which gives this turtleneck a casual, relaxed look without feeling constricting. You can even fold down the turtleneck if you want a little more space. One note? Like most cashmere sweaters, this one is hand-wash or dry clean only. You can get it in one of nine colors, both neutrals and vibrant shades. According to one reviewer: "This is really a beautiful sweater, soft, elegant and warm. Of course, as any high quality sweater, it has to be washed in a cold water by hand only and dried on a flat surface. But it’s worth an effort. I’m very glad that I’ve purchased this item. I even received many compliments from a few strangers. [...] Now, I’m waiting for the second one made by the same company, just a different color!" Available sizes: 8 — 24 Plus

2 This Linen & Cashmere Sweater That's Lightweight DAIMIDY Super Soft Cashmere Blend Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a lighter option, this V-neck cashmere sweater is a great buy. It's made from a blend of genuine, high-quality cashmere and linen, making it cozy yet lightweight. The sleeves also hit just above the elbow to give this sweater an all-seasons vibe you can wear year-round. This rich marigold color adds the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe, but if you aren't feeling it, you can choose from 13 total color options. Hand-wash this sweater in cold water and hang or line dry in order to extend its life. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so soft and comfortable. Its light enough for cold offices in the summertime but great for layering in the winter." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Crewneck That Has A Bit Of Stretch SANGTREE Women's Cashmere Blend Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is made with a cashmere and polyester blend, so it's soft and truly durable. (It's woven with 28% cashmere, which is middle of the road compared to other sweaters on this list.) With full-length sleeves and a simple crewneck design, this cashmere sweater is a wardrobe essential. Even better, it comes in 20 colors and prints, ranging from neutral basics to plaids. The manufacturer recommends hand-washing this sweater, and Amazon reviewers recommend laying it flat to dry. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so comfortable. I was looking for something on the thin side to go over other shirts etc. This is soft, well made and fit as expected. [...] Not to large or tight. Will order another color for sure." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 This Relaxed Tunic Available In 22 Colors Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cashmere-blend tunic is made with multiple layers of a luxe cashmere and wool blend woven together to make it super warm. It also features a wide crewneck and extra long sleeves that you can wear at full-length or roll up for a cute cuffed look. The oversize fit of this tunic makes it a great sweater to wear over leggings or as a last layer when the weather turns chilly. It even comes in 22 neutral and rich tones. When cleaning, you'll have to hand-wash and lay this sweater flat to dry. But, thousands of Amazon fans rave about how comfortable this sweater is. According to one reviewer: "This sweater is so cozy and soft! Fit is very comfortable and perfect for winter. I wear it all the time! It’s a must have for cold weather." Available sizes: One size only