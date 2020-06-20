Frequent flyers know that a decent suitcase is essential and a great suitcase can be game-changing. Away — the Instagram-famous luggage brand — built “the perfect suitcase” in premium materials, but their small carry-ons cost over $200, which is why so many people are looking for an Away luggage alternative that looks sleek but costs less.

Design & Functionality

In order to find a good alternative to the Away luggage, it's important to know what features set the bags apart. For starters, the clean design has brought it legions of fans. The high-quality shell (more on that later) is etched with minimalist horizontal lines and comes in a clean color palette that pops. Think white, pink, and muted neutrals, plus their luxe aluminum line that glistens in jaw-dropping metallics.

The suitcase's thoughtful functional details also win praise from busy travelers: 360-degree wheels, built-in TSA-approved combination locks, and zippered mesh enclosures for increased packing space, plus a removable laundry bag. Their carry-on sizes offer the option of a built-in (though ejectable) battery pack for charging on the go.

The good news is that the brands below combine most of the features listed above at a more budget-friendly price point.

Shell Materials

In terms of material, Away uses pure polycarbonate for most of their shells (they also have some pricey aluminum options). Polycarbonate is extremely lightweight, hard, and dent-resistant. Some of the picks below also feature polycarbonate shells. However, you’ll also find ones made with ABS plastic, which offers similar benefits at a lower price, since it's not quite as strong and durable. Some bags use a blend of polycarbonate and ABS to try to offer the best of both worlds: a durable shell at the most affordable price.

Whichever bag you decide to pack, these Away luggage alternatives on Amazon will get your stuff there in one (stylish) piece.

1 The Overall Best Away Luggage Alternative DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage (20.5 x 14.5 x 10 Inches) Amazon $160 See On Amazon What’s great about it: The DELSEY Paris Helium Aero luggage wins top honors as the best Away luggage alternative for using the same premium materials, smart features, and trusted quality at a more accessible price point. The 100% polycarbonate shell makes for a light yet durable suitcase, and a TSA-friendly built-in lock keeps valuables secure while remaining compliant. The interior makes smart use of limited space: like Away, this brand's Aero line features two full-sized packing compartments, with multiple pockets, so it's easy to stay organized. And thanks to the multi-directional spinner wheels, they're easy to glide no matter how much you pack. The best part: It's a fraction of the price of a comparably sized Away case. According to one traveler: “I purchased this after waiting months for a Solgaard that didn't show up in time for an upcoming trip. After having used both now I can say I really like this one much better. Lighter, maneuvers better, sturdier telescoping handle, and did I mention how light it is??! Got it up in that overhead bin like a breeze. Also seems to be better quality but time will tell.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 2 carry-on sizes, 2 checked bag sizes, and several multi-piece sets.

2 This Carry-On With A Built-In USB Port For Charging On The Go Traveler's Choice Pagosa Hardshell Luggage, Amazon $90 See On Amazon What’s great about it: One feature that separates Away from the competition is the option for an included battery pack in their carry-ons. You can come close to that same functionality with this smart suitcase with a built-in USB port so you can slide in your own power bank (note that the power bank itself isn't included). This compact bag is made with a polypropylene hardshell for a strong suitcase with 360-degree spinning wheels. This suitcase also has a clamshell design with two deep packing areas, along with multiple pockets, to make smarter use of every inch. According to one traveler: “I love it. Compartments are a plus, and the buckles are adjustable which is different from a lot of other luggage so it actually holds items in that opening half in place. It moves great, and the handle comes out smoothly. It looks good too. A plus.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2

3 A Set That Looks Like Pricey Aluminum Luggage kensie Alma Metallic Luggage 3-Piece Set (22-, 26-, And 30-Inches) Amazon $155 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Aluminum luggage has become a status symbol for frequent flyers who want a case that will last forever. You can get a similar look with this set of metallic luggage in ABS material available in three silver and gold tones, plus a beautiful navy with rose gold hardware and in glossy black. (Even though these look convincing, they naturally won't be as durable as real aluminum.) The set includes two checked bags at 28- and 24- inches, plus a 20-inch carry-on. All three pack spinner wheels and a TSA-compliant built-in combination lock, with an interior divider for maximum storage. According to one traveler: “Perfect carryon size!! Surprisingly spacious and the lock is easy to use and a very nice touch” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1 multi-piece set

4 A Rose Gold Carry-On For The Smallest Overhead Bins Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds Carry-On (21.75 x 14.5 x 8.5 Inches) Amazon $98 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This stylish, small carry-on suitcase from Kenneth Cole runs big on practicality, and it has racked up thousands of reviews on Amazon. This has a sturdy hardshell ABS construction with molded corner guards protecting a rose gold finish, and the dimensions are TSA and IATA-compliant to fit in most domestic and international overhead compartments. It features 360-degree spinning wheels, but no built-in locks. That hasn't stopped it from earning rave reviews, with fans echoing that this pick is supremely well-made, lightweight, and easy to maneuver. According to one traveler: "I love this suitcase! It’s great quality at a good value! It meets the requirements for carry-on-size suitcases and is sturdy and easy to maneuver throughout my travels. It’s also sleek and stylish and has plenty of room inside. The zipper doesn’t stick or get stuck which is a super important factor when purchasing luggage.” Available colors: 12

Available options: Multiple sizes, including two sets

5 A Budget-Friendly 3-Piece Set For All Your Travel Needs Merax 3-Piece Luggage Set Amazon $134 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This set of multi-sized ABS suitcases is a great budget-friendly hardside luggage set. They have 360-degree spinner wheels so you can fly through the terminal and an expandable interior compartment that can hold up to 25% more. The built-in locks are also TSA-approved. "I would recommend these to anyone in need of affordable, durable luggage," one fan said. It's a complete set at an affordable price point that instantly covers all your bases, from carry-on to longer stays. According to one traveler: “The Merax 3 pcs luggage which arrived very quickly, has exceeded my expectations. The pieces are very light, and they survived a long trip overseas without any damage or breakage. A great value. And the set is convenient to maneuver and it looks nice as well.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1 multi-piece set

6 Some Chic White Luggage With Practical Corner Bumpers COOLIFE Expandable Suitcase (26.4 x 9.8 x 17.3 Inches) Amazon $100 See On Amazon What’s great about it: White hard shell luggage is absurdly chic, although easy to scuff. Offset potential marks by picking a white suitcase with practical corner guards to cover the most vulnerable areas so you can travel with style and peace of mind. This one is cast from a sturdy and resilient ABS and polycarbonate blend with built-in, three-digit TSA locks and 360-degree spinner wheels, plus a great double-sided packing space. According to one traveler: “Great suitcase seems very good quality and is super stylish...I love how many pockets it has on the inside and how nice it looks. This is a steal for the price." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

7 Also Great: A Set Of Packing Cubes JJ POWER Packing Cubes With Shoe Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s great about it: A set of packing cubes will make life on the road subtly yet immeasurably better. They help compress your clothes and keep your suitcase organized. I like this set because it comes with two each of the small and large cubes (as well as one medium), which fit together better in small spaces. They're lightweight and synthetic, so they don't take up as much room (or weigh as much) as sturdier sets but still provide similar benefits. You don’t realize what a difference it makes until you travel with these. According to one traveler: “I typically destroy any organization within my suitcase when I look for the first thing I need. These have helped keep like items together or separate for different parts of my trip. They’d be great for kids clothes. Highly recommend!” Available colors: 12