Whether you want it to be a fun accent that adds a pop or totally seamless and undetectable, you shouldn't have to suffer through wearing bras that don't provide all the support you need. That's where the best bras for lift and side support come in. These best side support bras bras feature smartly positioned fabrics to help keep them looking smart and smooth around your sides and back — so you can command a room with aplomb.

The first step to finding the best bra for lift and side support is to zero in on styles that have higher sides and wide bands around the ribs. Be sure to look for a bra with high side panels or other back or side support bra that has plenty of stretch, so you can be sure your bra will stay flat against your skin while remaining comfortable to wear. While not necessary, a longline bra can also give you more support, as well.

Next, you'll need to decide if you want an underwire bra or not. Those looking for extra support might appreciate the extra boost, especially since the pokey underwires of the past have been replaced by styles wrapped in layers of breathable, comfortable fabric so you can hardly feel them. But those who would still like to avoid them have plenty of supportive choices, too.

Best yet, you might not even need to spend more than $40 to get a great, supportive bra that does the job.

1 The Overall Best Bra For Lift & Side Support Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This underwire bra with innovative extra-high side panels provides extra support while staying comfortable thanks to the 80 percent nylon, 20 percent elastane material that breathes and moves with you. There are even thoughtful details like making the straps adjustable from the front. This fan-favorite with more than 1,100 five-star reviews even comes in more than 15 colors and prints from classic black to a pretty polka-dotted pink. It's recommended that this be washed by hand. Fans say: "Perfect! Finding bras that are both comfortable and get the job done (support and coverage) seems sooo hard these days, but this one is perfect! The material is super comfortable (big deal for me!), it fits me perfectly (I got my normal size [...]and fits like a glove), and supports as well as provides coverage [...] I’m going to go ahead and buy some more colors!" Available sizes: 34B - 44DD

2 A Smooth Wireless Bra For Lift & Side Support Warner's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you'd rather skip the underwire, this wireless bra that's super similar to the first choice has a 4.3-star overall rating after more than 9,500 reviews with fans raving about how it manages to be comfortable and supportive, all at once. With extra-high side panels and comfortable lightly padded cups for support, it comes in more than 10 colors to suit most styles. While this can go into the wash on cold, the manufacturer recommends line drying it. Fans say: "I've purchased this bra several times now. Cups are nice and soft. Keeps my girls right where I want them. Tiny bit of padding... just enough to not have any embarrassing show-throughs. Quality fabric. Lasts nicely through hand-washings. No stretching out of shape. All good. Will buy again, when it's time." Available sizes: 34A - 40DD

3 A Lacy Wireless Bra For Serious Lift & Side Support Playtex 18-Hour Original Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you need a little extra support but still want to stay wire free, consider this best-seller from Playtex. With wide straps and a full-coverage front, it offers plenty of lift without the underwire. It also features smoothing high sides and a wide band for stability and no-digging comfort. However, this is hand-wash only. Fans say: "I've owned a few of this particular bra design, and in the same color. They are very comfortable, especially for larger chests [...], and provides excellent support! The wider straps are especially comfortable if you're well-endowed as they don't cut into the space between your shoulder and your neck." Available sizes: 34D - 54DDD

4 A Plunge Bralette For Lift & Side Support Intimate Portal Gemma Padded Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those who aren't seeking a ton of support and prefer a plunge shape, this bralette style still features high side while being light and free of wires. A smooth blend of nylon and spandex and seamless stretchy back keeps the bra from showing through your clothes, while the lightly padded cups offer coverage. However, because it doesn't offer tons of support, this is best suited for A and B cups. Machine wash cold in a mesh bag or hand wash, and be sure not to throw this bra in the dryer. Fans say: "AMAZING bra. I love the cross front that gives a lift. Exactly as the picture. The back makes all the bulges smooth away. I will order all the colors." Available sizes: 32 A/B - 44 A/B

5 A Supportive Bra For Lift & Side Support Up To Size 48H Glamorise Full Figure Front Close Lace T-Back Wonderwire Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon For plenty of support and a large range of sizes, this front-closure underwire bra features a well-cushioned wire and wide straps impressive comfort. A supportive band also extends through the cups and high up the sides. The biggest drawback might be that it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "I LOVE THIS BRA! it is very difficult to find a front closure racerback bra for a full figure. this bra NAILED IT for me. it is comfortable and supportive. i did order a band size smaller based on a friends opinion and i was wise to listen to her." Available sizes: 34B - 48H

6 The Best Strapless Bra For Lift & Side Support Vanity Fair Beauty Back Strapless Full Figure Underwire Bra Amazon $42 $24.98 See On Amazon With a 4.2-star rating overall from more than 9,300 reviewers, this strapless bra is the antidote to those uncomfortable styles of the past. The high sides and wide band help support the area around the ribs while the round cups comfortably hold them. But unfortunately, this style is hand-wash only. Fans say: "Where has this bra been all my life. It’s amazing it smooths everything out; it doesn’t dig into my sides. I can finally wear a strapless or a halter [...] This bra is perfect for larger chested women. [...] This is a definite buy." Available sizes: 34B - 44DD

7 A Cult-Favorite Full-Coverage Bra With High Sides Olga Women's No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra Amazon $40 $20 See On Amazon With an underwire and high side panels, this wildly popular bra will lift and support your boobs when you wear it. The side and the back are designed to look seamless under clothes, and it has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure so you can easily find the right fit for you. And there’s a style for everyone: This full-coverage bra comes in a range of neutral and pale colors. Fans say: “As a big girl with big boobs, I loved the added side support! Was true to size and comfy. Will order more!” Available sizes: 36C - 44DD