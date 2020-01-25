Cashmere is adored for its featherweight softness that belies an unparalleled warmth. A universal luxury that can be worn every day, the best cashmere scarves make an ideal one-size-fits-all gift — for yourself or someone else — and you don't have to splash out on designer labels to purchase a high-quality product.

Cashmere is a type of wool produced by certain breeds of goats that are native to Asia. A word you might encounter when shopping for cashmere scarves is "pashmina," which is a more refined type of cashmere. However, today, it's often used as a buzzword like "organic" and applied to almost any scarf with a lightweight twill weave regardless of actual material.

As you might expect, cashmere fiber also comes with specialty cashmere care requirements. Cashmere garments usually have to be dry cleaned, or hand washed and air dried. If you know you won’t go to those lengths, consider one of the synthetic blend scarves on this list that will be easier for you to take care of. Cashmere blends with other fibers like Merino wool or even synthetics can give you a similar look and feel with a lower price tag. Some synthetic blends even mimic cashmere’s feel, but not necessarily the warmth.

I took care to select products that touch both ends of the spectrum: From 100% pure cashmere without the designer price tag to get-the-look blends, these are some of the best cashmere scarves on Amazon.

1 A Classic Cashmere Scarf That Comes In More Than 20 Colors Soft Cashmere 100% Cashmere Scarf Amazon $49 See On Amazon A classic 100% cashmere scarf in a solid color goes with everything in your closet, making it a fabulous essential for your collection. This one lives up to its title by using Mongolian cashmere — where the crème de la crème of cashmere goats are raised. At 80 by 20 inches, this scarf is the largest of the bunch, so it's also a great pick for taller people or anyone seeking a more oversize look. Amazon shoppers were impressed by its truly high quality, adding that it's soft, beautiful, and — most importantly — warm. Available colors: 26

2 A More Affordable Scarf Made Of 100% Cashmere City Scarf 100% Cashmere Scarf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ringing up at just $20, this City Scarf pick is further proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get your hands on 100% cashmere. This Scotland-made scarf measures 68 inches long by 12 inches wide, and it’s finished with a tassel edge. It comes in almost a few neutral solids, like ivory and black, in addition to a gorgeous collection of plaids, traditional Scottish tartans, and ombres. “This is a beautiful scarf of the softest genuine cashmere and it’s not a bit itchy (I have a sensitivity to some wool, so I was a little worried, but no need, it feels great around my neck.),” one shopper wrote, adding that it looks “sharp” with their winter peacoat. Available colors/patterns: 43

3 This Scottish Cashmere Scarf Finished With Braided Fringe Cashmere Made in Scotland Scottish Cashmere Wool Scarf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Similar to the scarf above, this cashmere scarf is crafted from 100% Scottish cashmere wool, and boasts a surprisingly affordable price tag. But this option is slightly longer (it measures 72 inches long) so you can wind it around your neck a few more times, and the tassel detail is twisted for a textural finish. You have a whole new collection of plaid and tartan prints to choose from here, from a buffalo plaid in tonal olives, browns, and navys, to a pale blue and camel option that’ll take you straight through to those chilly, early spring days. Available colors/patterns: 40

4 Editor’s Pick: A Cult-Favorite Cashmere & Silk Scarf Chan Luu Cashmere & Silk Soft Scarf Amazon $195 See On Amazon The Chan Luu Cashmere & Silk Soft Scarf is a cult-favorite among celebrities, editors, and other luxury shoppers — including Bustle’s own Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein. “I ‘borrowed’ this scarf from my mom a few years back, but after wearing it a few times I just couldn’t bring myself to give it back to her!” she says. “It’s the perfect balance between cozy and breathable, thanks to that hint of feather-light silk blended with the cashmere, so you can truly wear it all year round, including on chilly summer nights. I also love the unfinished tassel edges and the material’s naturally rumpled look, which make your outfit look a little undone, in a chic, intentional way. Think Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in their oversized Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag era.” Grab this essential scarf in 14 sophisticated shades, like dusty rose and smoky gray. Available colors: 14

5 Editor’s Pick: This Splurge-Worthy Blanket Scarf White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf Amazon $315 See On Amazon This cashmere blanket scarf comes highly recommended by two Bustle editors, including Commerce Editor Amy Biggart, who dubs this “the most luxurious thing I own.” She continues: “I've had this White + Warren travel wrap for years, and it feels so luxurious. It's a generous size that I can wear as a wrap or a scarf, and it's warm yet thin enough that it layers under coats really well. This scarf is pricey, but I reach for it every time it gets cold and the neutral colors go with everything." Available colors: 3

6 This 100% Cashmere Scarf In A Handful Of Classic Prints Fishers Finery Women's 100% Pure Cashmere Scarf Amazon $60 See On Amazon To expand on a collection, consider picking up a smartly printed cashmere scarf that matches at least two colors in your wardrobe (or the recipient's). Fishers Finery offers a two-ply 100% cashmere scarf that is treated to be pill-resistant for a longer-lasting scarf that can withstand regular use. It comes in two neutral shades (Stone and Charcoal), but the real standouts are the prints for town and country alike, including two plaids and a houndstooth. "Cashmere can sometimes be a little itchy. Fishers Finery isn't at all. I've purchased several cashmere scarves as well as their beanies," one reviewer shared. Available colors/patterns: 5

7 A Ribbed Cashmere Scarf With A Minimalist Vibe State Cashmere Classic Ribbed Solid Scarf Amazon $90 See On Amazon This State Cashmere option is a fresh, minimalist take on a classic cashmere scarf. Its ribbed texture offers a dose of effortless, downtown cool; and it has smooth edges, rather than the traditional fringe, for a tidier look. Crafted of 12-gauge, two-ply knit in 100% Mongolian cashmere, this scarf is extra-cushy, durable, and it’s guaranteed to last you years to come — no matter how often you wear it. “It's super-soft, very warm, and yet it's light enough that I can comfortably let it hang around my neck if I'm not in the mood to ditch my coat,” one customer wrote. “It's also a lot longer than my last scarf, so I have more options about how to wrap it. It's a great scarf for a half what you'd pay in a store.” Available colors: 6

8 A Men’s Cashmere Scarf That Deserves A Spot In Any Wardrobe Hickey Freeman Men’s Solid Cashmere Scarf Amazon $45 See On Amazon This cashmere scarf from the classic menswear brand Hickey Freeman is technically marketed for men, but it’s an essential piece that anyone will reach for time and time again. It’s made of 100% Italian cashmere and measures 72 inches long by 12 inches wide — the ideal long, skinny-ish size to wrap, knot, and tie in myriad ways. It comes in seven wear-with-everything neutrals, like gray and camel, each finished with neat tassels and bearing a chic leather patch with the brand’s logo. Available colors: 7

9 A Fun Leopard-Print Scarf Made Of A Luxurious Cashmere & Silk Blend Cashmere Boutique Leopard Print Cashmere Scarf Amazon $59 See On Amazon This leopard-print scarf is too fun to leave off the list, though its 70% cashmere and 30% silk construction is pure luxury: The silk offers a bit of sheen and slip, while the cashmere contributes its signature cuddly softness and warmth. Plus, as you likely know, leopard print (especially one in a classic colorway like this) is actually a neutral, so it’ll go with everything in your closet — and you can even mix it with other prints in similar shades for a cool, eclectic look. “Absolutely beautiful and soft to the touch, feels and looks expensive. A lot of leopard print scarfs can look cheap or are too bulky and oversized, this was perfect,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 1

10 An Elegant Italian Cashmere-Blend Stole That's Great For Travel Dalle Piane Cashmere Stole Amazon $65 See On Amazon This Italian cashmere blend stole can be worn as a scarf, a wrap, a cape, or a poncho depending on how you style it, and the neutral scheme works well with light and dark outfits alike — though you have a few bright shades to choose from too, like sky blue and lilac, if you prefer a pop of color. The versatility of palette and styling options coupled with its oversize dimensions make this a wonderful option for travel when packing space is limited (and it can even be used as a cozy blanket). "I got this to use just as a scarf for travel but it has been so useful! it works as a scarf, a blanket, and overall comfy wrap,” one shopper noted. “The material has also been very durable (several trips and no fraying).” Available colors: 16

11 A Budget-Friendly Faux Cashmere Scarf In Lots Of Colors MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere-Feel Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get the look of cashmere without the care-taking or the price tag: This faux cashmere blend of 30% cotton and 70% polyester is lightweight like cashmere with a soft luster and drape but is still relatively warm. The best part? This scarf is machine washable. A wide selection of colors with a budget-friendly price point makes it a popular choice for coordinating the attire of wedding parties, too. Shoppers note they were pleasantly surprised by how high-quality both the hues and the materials are, giving it a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 5,400 ratings total. One wrote: "Love this scarf! So glad when I opened up it & realized it was much silky-softer than I expected. Def the type of fabric that doesn’t suffocate you, but is dense enough to protect you from catching a cold." Available colors: 18

12 This Ombre Faux Cashmere Scarf Calvin Olivia Ombre Cashmere Feel Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon This beautiful ombre scarf gives you the styling versatility of a multi-colored pattern, but offers a subtler way to inject some color into your wardrobe. It’s made of an ultra-soft woven acrylic that’ll keep you toasty over the fall and winter, but it feels light and breathable, not stuffy. This style is available in five ombre colorways: black to gray; navy to indigo; royal purple to lilac; red to white; and the purply-blue to azure pictured above. Though it comes in plenty of solid shades and a few plaid prints, too — and at such a reasonable price, why not pick up a few? “The scarf is the perfect size and length,” one reviewer raved. “The softness wraps around my neck and I warm up quickly. [...] The workmanship is impeccable and you feel like your wearing a $200 scarf.......great quality.” Available colors/patterns: 39