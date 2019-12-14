6 Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

If you want the glitz and glamour of diamonds without the steep price tag, glittery cubic zirconia is likely to meet your needs. The best cubic zirconia earrings offer that coveted diamond sparkle, but for a much more accessible price. Plus, unlike most diamonds, cubic zirconia is artificially produced in a controlled environment — which means it’s pretty much flawless.

When you’re shopping for a pair of cubic zirconia earrings, think about the type of earrings you’d prefer. Stud, hoop, drop, and cluster earrings are all common styles with the power to take your look from subtle shimmer to full-on glam. Also, keep the size of the stone in mind — smaller stones will be subtle and light, while larger stones will be more eye-catching and heavier on the ear. The quality of the cubic zirconia can vary as well, but Swarovski-brand zirconia is reliably high quality.

Finally, take a look at the metal parts of the earring and consider which materials they’re made of, particularly if your ears are sensitive to certain metals. If you tend to have an allergic reaction to any jewelry that contains nickel, you should opt for a gold set of earrings that’s at least 14 karats and designed to be hypoallergenic.

Keep in mind that cubic zirconia isn’t as hard as diamonds, which means it’s more susceptible to scratching and dulling with use. Make sure to take good care of your earrings to keep them as shiny and scratch-free as possible. A jewelry organizer can keep your earrings from tangling and rubbing against other jewelry. Storing earrings in a cool, dry place and keeping them away from harsh cleaning products and perfumes can help to extend the lifespan of any metal plating too.

If you’re looking for a beautiful pair of cubic zirconia earrings, you’ll find something to love among these six options that are all available for purchase on Amazon:

1 The Best Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Central Diamond Center 14K Gold Swarovski Pure Brilliance Stud Earrings Amazon $37 See On Amazon With over 2,500 ratings on Amazon to date, this set of NANA 14K Gold Swarovski Pure Brilliance Stud Earrings has proven popular among jewelry shoppers. The classically beautiful studs come in three different colors of gold — white, rose, and yellow — and the round-cut Swarovski zirconia stones are available in eight different sizes. (But make sure to carefully read the sizing instructions for the stones, as some reviewers have accidentally ordered the wrong size.) The earrings feature solid 14-karat gold posts with double notching, a gold-plated sterling silver basket, and a sterling silver backing. Don't be surprised if these become your go-to earring for everyday wear as well as dressier occasions. Positive Amazon review: “I love simple diamond earrings that sparkle and shine. I have real diamond and fakes and these earrings are spectacular! I prefer them to my real diamonds which aren't as sparkly.”

2 The Best Budget Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon You get a whole lot of bang for your buck — and tons of choices — with these plated sterling silver stud earrings. The sterling silver basket comes plated in platinum, white gold, or rose gold, and the stones are available in seven sizes ranging from 4.5 to 8.5 millimeters. You can opt for round-cut or princess-cut stones, and there's even a Champagne-color stone option for the rose gold earrings. At this price, you may be tempted to purchase multiple pairs! The manufacturer doesn’t specify all the materials used, so if you have sensitive ears, I’d recommend springing for the Ioka stud earrings below, just to be safe. Positive Amazon review: “Beautiful and so much more then I expected for the price! I’ve been wearing them off and on for over a month and they are still in great shape!”

3 The Best Hypoallergenic Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings For Sensitive Ears Ioka 14K Gold Round Solitaire Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $54 See On Amazon The Ioka 14K gold solitaire cubic zirconia stud earrings are a great option for sensitive ears. You have the choice of either 14-karat solid yellow gold or white gold. The round-cut stone comes in a variety of sizes that range from 3 millimeters to 8 millimeters. These earrings feature a screw-on backing to keep them securely fastened; if you prefer a push back, you can snag the same pair with a silicone-encased backing instead. These earrings also comes in a nice jewelry box, which makes them an extra-nice gift. Positive Amazon review: “These Earrings are comfortable to sleep in and cause no reaction to my sensitive ears! They are super sparkly and versatile with every outfit!”

4 The Best Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Inside-Out Hoop Earrings Amazon $59 See On Amazon You'll find Swarovski cubic zirconia lining these platinum- or gold-plated hoop earrings. As you can see in the picture, the stones line the parts of the earring you can primarily see from the front: the front half of the outside of the earring and the back-half of the inside of the earring. Each set is made of sterling silver plated in platinum, rose gold, or yellow gold, and comes in two size options (1-inch or 1.5-inch diameter) that are lovely for daily wear or dressing up. The backing features a click-top with a hinge, so they're super easy to get on and off. Some reviewers noted that these earrings are a bit heavy, so if your ears are sensitive to heavier hoops, you might want to opt for a smaller set like the PAVOI 14K gold-plated cuff earrings. Alternatively, if you'd prefer a larger option, try these ORAZIO stainless steel hoop earrings. Positive Amazon review: “These are absolutely beautiful. They catch the light and sparkle like crazy. They look way more expensive than they were. I get lots of compliments on them.”

5 The Best Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings Amazon Collection Earrings With Swarovski Zirconia Amazon $23 See On Amazon There's something distinctly sophisticated about these Amazon Collection platinum- or gold-plated earrings. These drop earrings display princess-cut Swarovski zirconia stones that come in three sizes and four colors. Each set is made of sterling silver plated in platinum, rose gold, or yellow gold and has a lever-back closure. If you like the look of colored stones, you might want to check out the vibrant emerald version set in yellow gold — it's a striking combination. If you're looking for drop earrings with a more elaborate setting, these Amazon Essentials 18K gold-plated drop earrings might suit your fancy. Positive Amazon review: “Beautiful with lots of sparkle [...] What a beautiful pair of earrings for any occasion. I not only bought the Silver, but the Gold as well.”