The 6 Best Leggings With A Smartphone Pocket
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Whether you're working out or just running errands, leggings with pockets built in can come in clutch, allowing you to store your smartphone or keys or cards when you're not using them. In fact, the best leggings with a smartphone pocket have at least one pocket (if not multiple!) for you to tuck your belongings into, like a handy side pocket in the panel of your leggings, or a subtle zippered pocket hidden in the waistband.
Luckily, now there are plenty of leggings with pockets out there, from a classic pair of petite black leggings, to a colorful pair of capris, to ruched yoga pants. Outfitted with seamlessly integrated pockets, these leggings offer the best of all worlds.
As you shop, keep your eyes peeled for a pair with plenty of spandex if you plan on wearing them for intense workouts. If you tend to overheat, consider a cropped pair of capris or a leggings designed with convenient mesh panels in the back. And, the cardinal rule of shopping for leggings? Know where you'll be wearing them. For a pair of the best workout leggings, consider material foremost. But, if you just need them for lounging or casual wear, the thickness of the leggings and the level of compression likely won't matter as much.
But, enough talk. Your workout is waiting. Keep scrolling to peruse the best leggings with a phone pocket, all under $40 on Amazon.