Whether you're working out or just running errands, leggings with pockets built in can come in clutch, allowing you to store your smartphone or keys or cards when you're not using them. In fact, the best leggings with a smartphone pocket have at least one pocket (if not multiple!) for you to tuck your belongings into, like a handy side pocket in the panel of your leggings, or a subtle zippered pocket hidden in the waistband.

Luckily, now there are plenty of leggings with pockets out there, from a classic pair of petite black leggings, to a colorful pair of capris, to ruched yoga pants. Outfitted with seamlessly integrated pockets, these leggings offer the best of all worlds.

As you shop, keep your eyes peeled for a pair with plenty of spandex if you plan on wearing them for intense workouts. If you tend to overheat, consider a cropped pair of capris or a leggings designed with convenient mesh panels in the back. And, the cardinal rule of shopping for leggings? Know where you'll be wearing them. For a pair of the best workout leggings, consider material foremost. But, if you just need them for lounging or casual wear, the thickness of the leggings and the level of compression likely won't matter as much.

But, enough talk. Your workout is waiting. Keep scrolling to peruse the best leggings with a phone pocket, all under $40 on Amazon.

1 Core 10 Onstride Run High Waist Tights Core 10 Onstride Run High Waist Tights Amazon $49 See On Amazon Not only do these moisture-wicking leggings have two side panel pockets on the upper thigh, they also have a zippered back packet. Tuck your keys or cash and cards into the back pocket and zipper closed, and slide your smartphone into one of the side pockets (they can fit phones as big as an iPhone 11 Pro Max). Smartly designed with mesh panels behind each knee, these leggings are perfect for keeping you cool while you work out. They're also made with a high spandex blend (21%!) and four-way stretch. Best yet, because they come in two waist heights (high waist or medium waist), three lengths (short, regular, and tall), and a full range of straight and plus sizes, they're perfect for nearly any body type. Editor's Note: These leggings are fantastic, and often remind me of more expensive Lululemon leggings. The pockets are big enough for even the largest smartphones, and the leggings are made of a durable material that has lasted me for years of regular wear. I own five of them. According to one reviewer: "Wore these for the first time on a 14 mile run, and they worked beautifully! The side pockets held my flask water bottle in one and my energy chews in the other, while the back zippered pocket kept my car key secure. Has a drawstring which is essential to me as I have an hourglass figure. I wear a size 8 in almost everything, bought these in a medium and they fit just fine. These did not bunch, ride up or fall down." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X (Short, Tall, and Regular, and High and Medium Waist)

2 Ododos High-Waisted Capri Leggings With Pockets ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pair of high-waisted leggings is available in more than 30 shades and styles, so you can choose between full-length or capri-cut leggings in colors ranging from hot pink to heather gray. They feature side pockets deep enough to fit a smartphone and car keys, and they're made from an opaque blend of spandex and polyester. They also have four-way stretch, a crotch gusset, and moisture-wicking capabilities. Best yet? These come with the backing of more than 8,100 Amazon fans. One thing to note, unlike the pair above, these do not have a zipper pocket in the back. According to one reviewer: "I am absolutely in love with these workout pants! Why you ask? They are literally the first and only pair of high-waisted workout pants that I have bought that truly stay up on your waist! [...] The pocket is the *oh so lovely* added bonus! I used it for my phone." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

3 Heathyoga Extra Soft Leggings With Pockets Heathyoga Extra Soft Leggings with Pockets Amazon $25 $16 See On Amazon For less than $20, these highly-rated pocket leggings have everything you need: plenty of stretch (25% spandex); a high-waisted fit that holds you in while you work out; and an opaque and moisture-wicking design. These have two pockets on the outer sides of the leg so you can store your phone, a key card, or your car keys. These popular leggings come in a couple colors as well as a bike short option, and have nearly 2,500 Amazon reviews that rave over how great they are. According to one reviewer: "Love these pants! So convenient to have pockets & they work great! Have gone on several runs with them with my big 7S phone in my pocket with no problems." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4 Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Yoga Legging Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Yoga Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-quality yoga leggings stand apart from the rest, thanks to their comfortable cross-waist design, four-way stretch, and stylish ruching from knee to ankle. They come in four color options, including the taupe/gray combination shown above, as well as more classic black and gray colors, and a bright fuchsia. A pocket located at the center back waistband is roomy enough for a smartphone, cards, cash, and keys. They come in sizes extra-small to 24W and their moisture-wicking nylon/spandex blend will keep you cool during any workout. According to one reviewer: "If I could get away with wearing these every day, I would! I’m 5’7”, 150lbs, it’s always been a challenge finding pant[s] long enough.... I accidentally washed them before wearing them and I thought for sure I ruined them; but I was wrong. They endured the hot water and didn’t shrink. The pocket for my iPhone is wonderful. I had read that it might be too small, but I have the large phone with a battery/protection case and had no problems." Available in sizes: 1X - 3X

5 Neleus Women's Workout Leggings With Pockets (3-Pack) Neleus Women's Workout Leggings With Pockets (3-Pack) Amazon $37.96 See On Amazon For the most value, this three-pack of leggings is a fantastic deal and has won over hundreds of fans on Amazon. These heather leggings each have a side pocket for your phone, keys, or whatever you need to store. While the pack shown above comes in a heather gray, black, and blue, there are a bunch of different colors to choose from in single pairs, sets of two, or sets of three leggings. These high-waisted leggings are also made with four-way stretch for even more flexibility during your toughest days at the gym, and are even thick enough for squat-heavy workouts. According to one reviewer: "Comfortable high waisted yoga pants. Good fit. Not see through and a nice sized side pocket on the right thigh. Would buy again." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large