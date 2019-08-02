While most sports bras compress to hold you in, the best padded push-up sports bras give you lift while also providing support. But, when shopping for any bras online, there's a lot to consider.

Before you buy, hone in on which style is right for you. For example, if you know you like the way a traditional racerback sports bra holds you in, there's no reason why you can't opt for the same style, only with extra padding. Or if you tend to trend toward more traditional style bras (think narrow straps and a back claps), there are plenty of similar moisture-wicking sports bras with padding to keep you supported and cool.

Another strategy is to check out the reviews. When it comes to clothing, reviewers have no qualms about laying out all the perks and downfalls of their purchases. Be on the lookout for comments about the overall fit of a push-up sports bra, especially when it comes to the padding. You don't want the extra padding to alter how it holds you in or, worse, to shift while you're exercising.

Since there are so many choices out there, it can be hard to find the best padded sports bra for you. Here's a round-up up of some of the best options out there that are reviewer approved.

1 A Padded Bra For High-Impact Sports FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This padded sports bra offers just enough compression for a high-impact workout. It's constructed of soft, moisture-wicking fabric with "Climacool" panels (think mesh) for maximum airflow. And while the pads provide push-up support, they're also completely detachable. Plus with the elastic closure, this bra moves and bends as you do. Over 34,000 Amazon reviewers weighed in and raved about the support this bra offers, especially if you size down. What fans say: "Like a durable, comfy, push-up, exercise bra unicorn! These bras are by far the best non-wired bras I have ever owned." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Racerback Padded Bra With Cooling Mesh Details light & leaf Women's Racerback Padded Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This breathable mesh sports bra is made from a comfy nylon-spandex blend that keeps its shape as you move. The whole bra dries quickly after a workout, and the wide mesh panel in the back allows for extra ventilation. On top of that, the flat stitching and underwire-free band enhances your natural shape while still holding you in during a high-impact workout. After trying out this bra, reviewers insist this is their go-to option for the gym now. What fans say: "I wasn’t expecting to love this as much as I do! The quality is great, and there are removable cup inserts that provide a little nip coverage and a tiny bit of push up." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Strappy Push-Up Bra That's Totally Wireless MotoRun Women's Push-Up Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This strappy push-up sports bra features criss-cross straps that look cute under just about any tank. Even better: They're made from high-quality, sweat-wicking material and move easily with you as you workout. The no-slip band offers stability without any discomfort, and the entire bra fits like a second skin for little to no friction while you exercise. What fans say: "Great push-up fitness bra! And super cute too!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Lightweight Push-Up Bra That Wicks Away Sweat SYROKAN Women's Lift Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This thin-strapped bra has all the support of a regular bra combined with the comfort of sports bra. Constructed of lightweight performance fabrics, this bra keeps you cool during any workout. The cups also feature light padding for a push-up effect without the heaviness or bulk. And for another layer of support, the straps cinch together in the back to stay firmly in place. What fans say: "Favorite sports bra. Very supportive and lifting. Works great for a workout or running errands without looking like a traditional constrictive sports bra." Available sizes: 32A — 38B

5 A Sports Bra With A V-Neck Champion Curvy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon For subtle sexiness, check out this Champion sports bra that features molded foam cups and a V-neckline to show off curves. Made with a blend of moisture-wicking fabrics plus breathable mesh, the bra features wide straps and a racerback design to offer fantastic support while you work up a sweat. The wide band is super soft and won't roll up while you move. What fans say: "Great sports bra. Good shape, good cleavage, good support. I feel womanly wearing it..." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large