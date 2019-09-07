Travel asks a lot of your wardrobe. Not only do your pieces have to fit well and be comfortable for all-day wear ⁠— including sitting in the plane, train, or car for hours on end ⁠— it has to not wrinkle or get damaged easily when stowed away, too. The best travel bras have the versatility to transition from day to night while staying comfortable and easy to pack.

For plane trips or any other travel that requires walking through a metal detector, it's important to consider if you want to wear an underwire bra through security or not. An underwire is fine to wear on board, according to the TSA, but some readers of TravelFashionGirl.com report regularly getting patted down in airports when wearing an underwire while others have not experienced this problem. However, there are plenty of wireless bras on the market that provide plenty of support if you'd rather not risk the hassle.

Next, consider the destination, wardrobe, and personal preference. For long trips or warm locales, quick-drying materials that are breathable and easy to wash are a big plus. And if your outfits have you considering a strapless bra, consider a convertible model you can wear in different ways throughout your trip.

With all that in mind, scroll on for the best travel bras on Amazon. These picks offer plenty of versatility, are easy to pack without damage, and are comfortable for hours on end. When you've picked what to bring, then comes the question of how to pack bras. For delicate ones, stacking your bras (perhaps even adding socks and underwear in between) will be the gentlest way to go. But those looking to save space may prefer to fold their bras in half.

1 The Overall Best Wire-Free Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Also available on BareNecessities.com, $27, and Macys.com, $44 You'll get plenty of support with this wireless bra without the worry of setting off metal detectors. With a wide band for smoothness all around your ribcage and stay-put adjustable straps, it's easy to wear in comfort. The lightly padded cups provide extra coverage and support. Plus, there are dozens of colors to choose from. The only drawback might be that it's recommended to hand wash. According to a reviewer: "My favorite leisure and travel bra! I just cannot wear underwire when traveling/sitting for long periods of time. This bra surprisingly provides good support and separation for my 40DDD girls." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

2 A Travel Bra Made From Breathable, Antimicrobial Material ExOfficio Give-N-Go Crossover Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Also available on MooseJaw.com, $27 Made with an antimicrobial fabric that’s designed to tackle unwanted odors, this machine-washable travel bra is great for hot locales and all-day walks. The breathable and quick-drying nylon and spandex material also helps keep you cool. (How quickly it dries also makes it a great pick for backpacking or other trips when you need to do laundry but facilities aren’t the easiest to access.) According to a reviewer: "Best barely bra ever! This does exactly what I want: start comfortable, provide minimal support, absorb boob sweat, and stay comfortable. Fabric feels great, dries fast, and breathes. I like that it's lowcut enough to wear under shirts with a low neck line. These have become an everyday wear." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3 A Seamless Bralette That’s Great For Travel Calvin Klein Invisibles Adjustable Skinny Strap Amazon $40 $38 See On Amazon Also available on BareNecessities.com, $20, and CalvinKlein.us, $40 Customers love how comfortable this bralette is, giving it a 4.6-star overall rating. Made of a elastane, microfiber, and nylon blend, it's stretchy and soft while staying seamless underneath clothes. It is lightly lined and has removable pads for addition coverage. It's machine washable and also super easy to fold and pack. Choose from a dozen solids and even a floral print. According to a reviewer: "These bras are amazingly comfortable yet supportive. I wear a 38 DD and ordered the XL [...] This leaves no lines under your clothes and is so lightweight and breathable that you forget you’re wearing a bra at all!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 The Cult-Favorite Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon When traveling, versatility is key. And this sports bra and crop top in one is a great multi-use way to save space in your luggage. Made from a stretchy nylon-spandex blend, this TikTok favorite has earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 35,000 reviews. The padding is removable, and it comes in a rainbow of solid colors. According to a reviewer: “Literally the most comfortable and most supportive sports bra ever. I have wore it hiking, on a road trip, and while tailgating and I have never felt so good. Worth the buy. I have recommended it to everyone I know.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5 A Budget Cooling & Supportive Wire-Free Bra Warner's Blissful Benefits Play Cooling Wire-Free Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Also available on Kohls.com, $38, and Jcpenney.com, $38 This wireless bra will keep you dry, cool, and supported all day long during your trips while staying smooth underneath your outfits. Made with a special moisture-wicking Chill FX lining, it's a great choice for trips to hot destinations. The straps are even convertible to a racerback. However, it's hand-wash recommended. According to a reviewer: "This bra is soft and comfortable, even in hot weather. No seams to show under a t-shirt or polo. It provides enough support for me, without having a wire. In bras with wires, they inevitably poke me. When traveling, washes easily in the sink and dries overnight, even in muggy, un-air conditioned rooms." Available sizes: 34B - 40C

6 The Best Underwire Bra For Travel Warner's Cloud 9 Underwire Contour Full-Coverage Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Also available on Kohls.com, $40, and BareNecessities.com, $20 If you'd prefer the support of a underwire, this bra will stay comfortable all day. The smartly contoured cups and high side panels are smooth under clothes, and this style is machine washable. However, the real selling point here is how comfortable this is from the nylon and spandex blend fabric down to the shape. It's also available in a wireless style. According to a reviewer: "I have been trying, literally, every brand of bra to find something that fits comfortably and gives good coverage in a t-shirt. Finally, I found my correct sizing and the coverage I need." Available sizes: 34B - 40D

7 A Pack Of Light-Support Sports Bras For A Great Price Fruit of the Loom Tank-Style Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Also available on HerRoom.com, $17, and Fruit.com, $17 These stretchy and comfortable cotton sports bras are a great, budget-friendly choice whether you're working out or just walking around. Ideal for low-impact exercises, they have a double-layered front for a little extra support, and the tag-free build prevents itching. They come in a variety of colors (and even a few prints). At about $5 each, it’s hard to go wrong with these. No wonder they’ve earned more than 40,000 perfect five-star reviews. According to a reviewer: "I didn't expect them to be as nice as they are. They aren't as substantial as a jog bra but are definitely nice, feel well made & secure. No "headlights," as my mother would say. The fabric is smooth & soft. I washed & dried warm & they didn't shrink much if at all." Available sizes: 34 - 50

8 A Quick-Drying, Cooling Bra Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Also available on BoodyWear.com, $20 With no padding and made from 80% cooling, eco-friendly bamboo viscose, this is a great pull-on bra for long flights and long days. Plus, plenty of customers have noted how quickly the material dries. It only provides light support but the wide straps and ribbing keep things comfy. Choose from nine muted shades including a wide array of skin tones. According to a reviewer: “Fits well and will dry quickly. The band at the bottom is a bit thicker than a similar bra by ExOfficio so may take a bit longer to dry. I bought them to dry quickly after hand washing while traveling. Happy with this one.” Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large