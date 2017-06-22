In theory, adhesive bras are the best thing to happen to undergarment fashion since the near-extinction of corsets. Allow me to rephrase that: adhesive bras that actually stay on and work under a variety of clothing are golden. The many other adhesive bras that don't actually adhere to skin, or that stick for 10 seconds and then slide off — not to mention stick-on bras that are utterly painful to remove — are the ones that give truly great adhesive bras a bad name.

I say that with confidence because, believe it or not, there are amazing adhesive bras that support large and small boobs without cumbersome straps, awkward boning, or (in most cases) uncomfortable underwire. The latest and most innovative adhesive bras feature backless designs and sometimes even U-shaped necklines that allow you to easily wear them under halters, backless gowns, and deep V-neck blouses. Some boast gel cups that give your breasts a lift (or create more cleavage, if that's your thing), while others help minimize a larger chest. The use of silicone materials in newer bras not only ensures they stick but also aren't a literal pain to remove and can be washed and used again and again.

Shop The Best Adhesive Bras That Actually Stay On

In a hurry? These are the best adhesive bras on Amazon:

1. A Barely Visible Seamless Front-Close Demi Bra: Niidor Adhesive Bra

2. Self-Adhesive Pasties That Come In A Variety Of Shades: Nippies Nipple Cover

3. A 2-Pack Of Backless Bras With A Lace-Up Front: Dgesic Push-Up Sticky Bra

4. A Backless Bra For Daring Necklines: Wekofi Deep V Plunge Adhesive Invisible Bra

5. A Durable Plus-Size Silicone Bra: YLWC Silicone Adhesive Lift Bra

6. A Super Light Backless Bra: Fashion Forms NuBra Ultralight Backless Wire-Free Bra

7. A Feather-Light Bra That Goes Up To An E Cup: NuBra Feather Lite Weight Bra

If you've been reluctant to try adhesive bras in the past, there's no better time than now to give them a shot. These adhesive bras will actually stay on — and are worth your consideration.

1 A Barely Visible Seamless Front-Close Demi Bra Niidor Adhesive Bra with Nipple Covers Amazon $25 See On Amazon This seamless front-close demi push-up bra has adhesive cups and even comes with nipple protectors for extra coverage. It's backless, virtually invisible under most clothing, and designed with silicone and polyester for a comfortable fit. Reviewers report it sticks well, even when it's hot and sticky outside, and one reviewer recommended, “You can adjust how much cleavage you want to show by placing the cups further out & lower on your breasts or in the middle for a natural lift.” One reviewer wrote: “This product was perfect! I attended a wedding on the beach and used these bad boys. It was hot, I was sweating, and they stayed on and supportive without any issues. Throughout the night, at the reception, they stayed in place and didn’t peek at all. I ended up drinking a little bit and even slept with them on all night and they didn’t peel at all. Also, the nipple covers are essential and did a great job as well.” Cup Sizes: A, B, C, D, E, F, G | Colors: 8 | Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex

2 Self-Adhesive Pasties That Come In A Variety Of Shades Nippies By Bristol Six Amazon $27 See On Amazon Forget about a bra entirely and opt instead for these freeing Nippies, which are made from ultra-thin silicone and cover just enough of your breast to provide some support and coverage. They're available in five skin tone shades and are seamless around the edges. And they last a long time; one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I would say between 4 to 6 months is what you can expect for almost daily wear, if you care for them properly.” One reviewer wrote: “I'm a 36C but I decided to order the large size for more coverage and they are awesome! They're big enough that I can give myself an impressive lift and I feel like the edges are less visible because more of my boob is covered (which also avoids the "puffy areola" look). They stick super well and last a long time before I need to buy new ones too. Totally worth the money.” Sizes: Small (A-C cups), Large (D+ cups) | Colors: 5 | Material: Silicone

3 A 2-Pack Of Backless Bras With A Lace-Up Front Dgesic Push Up Sticky Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This strapless, backless sticky bra is made of a silicone-backed adhesive and breathable fabric with holes to keep breasts cool and dry. The bra has a natural adhesive with no odor, safely adheres to skin, and (with proper care), you can reuse the bra again and again. If you are looking for lift, the lace-up front can be pulled together to add some fullness to your bust. Each order comes with two bras: one black and one beige. One reviewer wrote: “I got these to wear with a dress that has a low back and thin straps and I didn’t want any part of a bra to be visible. This worked perfect and stayed in place while dancing all night long!! Definitely recommend!” Cup Sizes: A, B, C, D | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

4 A Backless Bra For Daring Necklines Wekofi Deep V Plunge Adhesive Invisible Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This deep U plunge self-adhesive bra has invisible wings on the side that add additional support and hold, as well cushioned side padding that creates cleavage. It's lightweight, seamless, backless, and strapless, so it can handle any kind of top or dress. One reviewer wrote: “This bra gives great coverage and support. The adhesive is strong and stays in place well. The bra is great for sexy back out or plunge neckline dresses and tops.” Cup Sizes: A, B, C, D, DD | Colors: 2 | Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex

5 A Durable Plus-Size Silicone Bra YLWC Silicone Adhesive Lift Bra for Plus Sizes Amazon $25 See On Amazon A breathable plus-size self-adhesive bra made with silicone, this durable and lightweight option is perfect for everything from halter tops to plunging, backless dresses. You can use and re-use this bra, and cleaning it after each wear is as easy as rinsing it with water. Best of all, it’s available up to an H cup size. And while there are no Amazon reviews for this bra yet, it has a 4.3-star rating from fans. Cup Sizes: B, C, D, DD, DDD, G, H | Color: 1 | Material: Silicone

6 A Super Light Backless Bra Fashion Forms NuBra Ultralight Backless Wire-Free Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon This ultra-light, backless, and wire-free self-adhesive bra is made with silicone and a breathable polyurethane blend. Foam-lined cups (with light padding) feel natural and help boost your cleavage and give great lift — and the front closure makes it super easy to put on and remove this bra. One reviewer wrote: “I cannot wear a bra with a strap across my back due to nerve pain. This bra allows me to wear one without pain! I can wear it several times without washing it. I was worried the sticky cups would hurt, but they aren’t too bad… they stay in place better than another brand I tried! I’m ordering another one!” Cup Sizes: A, B, C, D, DD | Color: 1 | Material: 40% silicone adhesive, 30% polyester, 30% polyurethane

7 A Feather-Light Bra That Goes Up To An E Cup NuBra Feather Lite Weight Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon Wear this super sticky, backless self-adhesive bra for hours in extreme heat — reviewers report it won't slip or disappoint. It has lightweight fabric cups, can be adjusted for more or less cleavage, and comes in 12 shades, including black, tan, chocolate, beige, and more. One reviewer wrote: “So let me start by saying I wear a 34DDD normally. Most bralettes don’t work for me, and strapless bras are tight and uncomfortable. I ordered the DD hoping it would work, and fully expecting to never be able to actually wear it. I put it though quite the test, a truly backless dress on the beach in 85 degree heat with 30% humidity. I wore it for hours and the bra stayed EXACTLY where I stuck it.” Cup Sizes: AA, A, B, C, D, DD/E, E | Colors: 12 | Material: 40% silicone adhesive, 30% polyester, 30% polyurethane foam