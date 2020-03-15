These $43 Amazon Leggings Are Just As Good As My Lululemons (But SO Much Cheaper)

Ever since I purchased my first pair of Core 10 leggings nearly two years ago, I've been shouting from the rooftops (okay, my group texts), that they are just as good as my Lululemon leggings. Five pairs and 18 months later, I still won't shut up about them. And, I firmly believe that when you find a truly great pair of leggings, you have a duty (nay, an obligation) to share.

Without beating around the bush, these $42 leggings on Amazon are fantastic. Made with the perfect blend of spandex (21%), these hold you in so well, and stand up to everything from an intense HIIT workout to a hot yoga class. In fact, from their fabric blend to their stitching to their pockets, these leggings are virtually indistinguishable from my Lululemon All The Right Places leggings. Except, of course, these dupes are a fraction of the price.

Core 10 Women's 'Build Your Own' Onstride Leggings

A side pocket on each leg gives you an easy place to put your phone, and a zippered pocket in the back waistband securely holds a car key or a key card. And, I find this pair of leggings to be just as soft as the lauded "Nulux" and "Luxtreme" Lululemon fabrics, and nearly as lightweight. In fact, they're so close in quality, I was shocked the first time I tried them on.

However, the true test of a pair of leggings is not in the first wear, but in longevity. Over the past 18 months I've worn these for countless workouts, from high-intensity cardio to more lax strength training, and they feel just as they did the first time. In contrast to my more expensive pairs which I feel obliged to hand-wash or hang dry, I've run these leggings through the washer and dryer repeatedly without noticing any wear or tear.

Where these leggings do differ from my Lululemons, I love them all the more. Unlike the All The Right Places, these are designed with two mesh panels in the back of the knees, allowing extra airflow during tough and sweaty workouts. While Lululemons only run to a size 14, these leggings span a much larger range of sizes from extra-small to 2X. And, because these Core 10 leggings are designed for customization, you can decide which inseam length suits your body, and choose between a high-waisted or medium-waisted fit. (I'm 5 foot 2 inches, and find the “regular” length works best for me.)

One more difference I love? Core 10 leggings have a draw cord that you can tighten or loosen for an even more customizable fit. Smartly-designed with zippers at the ankle, these leggings allow for more airflow and can be slipped on and off more easily. (If the zippers are not your thing, I've also tried this similar pair without ankle zippers which I love, as well.)

In fact, plenty of Amazon reviewers are quick to agree that these are an incredible deal: "These are now my favorite leggings!! Seriously better than Lululemon, Athleta, and all of the other leggings I own. They are thick enough that they are flattering, no camel toe, and the waistline is up to my belly button. I am 5'1" and 110 lbs and XS short fits me PERFECTLY. I will definitely be buying my leggings from Core 10 from now on!"

So for skeptics and those loyal to luxe leggings, you won't regret investing in these $43 leggings on Amazon. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go mass text everyone I know the same advice.