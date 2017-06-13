Whether you're a hot sleeper or simply living in a warm climate, it can be tough to get a good night's sleep without one of the best quiet fans that won't keep you up at night. (While some find white noise to be optimal for sleeping, others prefer as little noise as possible.) In this case, a great fan is one that unites power and peace, and to find one, you’ll want to consider the fan’s technology as well as the reviewer feedback.

Thankfully, technology is always evolving, even in the world of fans. We've now got brushless motors, vortex technology, bladeless designs, and streamlined air channels to get the most airflow with the least amount of noise. These fans also come in different styles, from towers to desktops and bladeless to clip-ons, so finding the right size and shape for your bedroom should be a breeze.

Unfortunately, most brands don’t list their decibel ratings, so when you’re shopping on the internet, you’ll have to rely on the people who have used (and slept next to) these fans first-hand. For some models, the words “silent,” “quiet,” and “sleep” are scattered all throughout the comments section. I’ve scoured Amazon’s reviewer feedback to find you the absolute quiet options on the market, and you can find them below.

1. The Overall Best: Honeywell Tower Fan

Why it’s great: While the Honeywell HYF290B tower fan doesn't advertise the actual decibel output, it has more than 18,000 reviews, and hundreds of them confirm that this is one of the quietest options on the market. It also has eight settings that help you choose the fan speed and the noise level, and it’s designed to tackle a whole room with impressive air circulation.

The specs: This one has eight speeds, oscillation to circulate all the air in the room, and built-in sleep timers, all in a 32-inch tall tower design. It even has dimmable lights if you need absolute dark when you sleep.

What fans write: “For years I've been search for a fan that is quiet. FINALLY I found one and will probably order another for elsewhere in the house. I can't even hear this one on the lowest setting. The sleep mode gives just the right amount of air movement.”

2. The Best USB Fan: OPOLAR Desk Fan

Why it’s great: Because it's powered by USB (meaning that you can plug it into your computer or phone charger), the OPOLAR desk fan is great for those on the move (office, anyone?). It’s also small and compact to fit on your bedside table. You can get it in black or pink.

The specs: It uses a brushless motor and plastic blades to keep its noise level as low as possible, and it has two speed settings that reviewers say create "lots of air for its size." The fan itself is made of metal for durability.

What fans write: "This Opolar moves enough air on high to cool me down quickly, and is whisper quiet. On low it moves enough air to keep me cool, and is absolutely inaudible."

3. The Best Table Fan: Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating Table Fan

Why it’s great: The Rowenta Turbo Silence is especially great for bedside tables or desks, given its size, and it’s specifically designed for silent operation. It can also be controlled with a remote and has a built-in handle so you can carry it from room to room.

The specs: With five speeds, a 12-inch oscillating head, and a noise level that ranks 35 decibels (the same noise levels recorded in a library), it’s earned a 4.6-star rating from over 3,300 reviews. There’s even a "Silent Night" mode that's extra quiet. (For $20 less, you can opt for the four-speed version.)

What fans write: "This fan is so quiet that I leave the room and forget that it is on because I can not hear it."

4. The Best Personal Fan: Vornado Zippi Personal Fan

Why it’s great: With over 4,000 reviews, the Vornado Zippi is widely considered one of the best personal fans because it pushes a ton of air for its size. It also sits comfortably in a small space and is “a perfect marriage of quiet and powerful,” according to one reviewer.

The specs: It comes in six awesome colors, has soft nylon blades that are safe to touch while they're in motion, and folds up for easy travel. Plus, it boasts two fan speeds and measures just 6.3 inches tall. It runs with a 6-foot power cord.

What fans write: "It’s a lot quieter than what I had been using previously during the summer months on my nightstand for sleeping. My husband would always complain about the noise. So far he hasn’t complained when I use this.”

5. The Best Air-Purifying Fan: Turcom AirLight Desk Lamp

Why it’s great: The ULTTY fan keeps you cool and purifies the air in your bedroom all at the same time. It also oscillates and can be controlled with a remote, so you don’t have to get up to feel its effects or change the settings.

The specs: It’s made with a true HEPA filter, which can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as .3 microns (so it can tackle dander, pollen, and dust). It works in spaces up to 320 square feet, and the bladeless-fan technology is very quiet.

What fans write: “On the lower settings, you can barely hear the fan. Your refrigerator makes more noise. It does everything it says it does. Creates a breeze and cleans the air.”

6. The Best Clip-On Fan: Genesis Clip-On Fan

Why it’s great: If you're lacking in flat surfaces, the Genesis clip-on fan is an awesome way to ensure that you get cool airflow wherever you need it. The sturdy grip clamp keeps this fan firmly in place on your headboard or on the back of a chair, and you can swivel the head to direct air anywhere.

The specs: The fan itself runs on two speeds, and its 6-inch head can be adjusted to direct your airflow. It also comes with a flat base that you can easily attach if you'd rather not clip it onto anything.

What fans write: “I needed a high air-flow fan that is very quiet. This is an impressive amount of cooling as it sits on my desk a few feet from me. And on the low setting, it's only about 35 dB, so it's impressively quiet.”

7. A High-Tech Tower Option: Lasko Wind Curve Tower

Why it’s great: In addition to the built-in ionizer, the Lasko Wind Curve has a high-tech tower design that optimizes air flow. You can use a remote to control various settings, including the power, speed, oscillation, timer, and night mode. Finally, it’s more elevated-looking than other options, thanks to its sleek design with a woodgrain finish.

The specs: It has three quiet settings and an oscillation setting to cool a whole room. The coolest part, however, is that it has a built-in ionizer that helps purify and freshen the air.

What fans write: "This is the fan I've been dreaming of for years. It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow."

8. The Most Powerful Standing Fan: Vornado Full Size Standing Fan

Why it’s great: The Vornado full-size standing fan uses its signature vortex technology and tall base to provide total circulation for all the air in a room.

The specs: The deep-pitched blades move air up to 100 feet, and it has three speed settings to choose from. Plus, the rotatable neck lets you point the airflow in whichever direction you want. Finally, the oscillation feature helps you cool down the room without a problem, and the height is adjustable to get the best flow.

What fans write: “Seriously though, this thing puts out an incredible amount of air and is rather quiet about it when compared to other fans. It can definitely circulate rooms, but the main reason I bought it was for when I sleep.”

9. The Best Range: Dreo Tower Fan

Why it’s great: Using bladeless technology and a unique air-duct design, the Dreo tower fan pushes air from all the way across the room. That way, you can tuck it away in a corner and still feel its effects — without hearing it.

The specs: This option has six speeds, three modes, a 12-hour timer, and a remote that lets you control all of them from afar. It also oscillates up to 90 degrees and has a clear LED screen, which turns off after 20 seconds on sleep mode.

What fans write: “Do yourself a favor and choose this fan. The remote control is easy to use (not to mention a luxury) and the fan is powerful yet silent. It cools the area as if it was air-conditioned.”

10. The Best Bed Fan: BedJet V2 Climate Comfort

Why it’s great: If you overheat at night, the BedJet V2 Climate Comfort is specifically designed to keep you cool while you sleep. How? By directing air over your mattress and underneath your sheets.

The specs: It uses powerful ventilation and biorhythm temperature technology to direct cool air right under your blankets. It's also extremely quiet, pairs using Bluetooth to your phone, and even has a gentle temperature wake-up setting to replace your alarm. One of these machines should cover your entire mattress and keep your body temperature balanced during any season (because, yes, it also has a heating function).

What fans write: “I accidentally found the Bedjet when I was just searching for a quiet fan for the bedroom. I have a box fan but it is too loud on the lowest setting. [...] I am saving a lot on my energy bill and enjoying the best sleep of my life.”