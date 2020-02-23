Home is where the heart is, as they say. And if, like me, you come to life as soon as pumpkin spice season rolls around then odds are you will also have a running wish list of cosy interiors that you can’t wait to get your hands on. If so, you are in the right place.

For lie-in enthusiasts whose response to the phrase ‘go big or go home,’ is always ‘OK I will simply go home,’ having a cosy space where you hibernate and rest your head will likely be essential. And as the nights draw in and the winter chill begins to pick up, there really is no reason why you should feel guilty about this mindset (nor should you at any point in the year, FYI). In fact, it’s time to embrace the cosy ethos.

Autumn’s arrival means the perfect excuse to cancel all plans, start a Netflix marathon, and hibernate under all the cosy blankets, cushions, and duvets you can find. If that all sounds great to you, these 25 items will help you achieve your cosy goal, so keep reading, and find your ultimate hygge in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Blankets

Bedding

Cushions

Extras

Rugs & Furniture