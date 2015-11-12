Food
5 Store-Bought Bread Rolls For Thanksgiving That Taste Homemade
You deserve a few shortcuts on the biggest food holiday of the year.
So you've got your frozen turkey, your homemade stuffing recipe, and your guests are bringing dessert — you're off to a great start. But, just remember that it's OK if you don't make everything from scratch. In order to help you out, we've rounded up some of the best store-bought bread rolls for Thanksgiving below. Don't think of it as cheating. Think of it as giving yourself more time to focus on the main dishes.
Having the right bread rolls on the Thanksgiving table is key. Not only are they delicious on their own, but they're the perfect tool for soaking up sauces, gravies, and the like. Growing up, my brother would even use them to make mini turkey and gravy sandwiches right there at the table. The fun of sitting down to eat Thanksgiving dinner is that after working hard all day long, you can enjoy your meal however you'd like.
So let yourself worry about the turkey and peel the potatoes yourself, but go ahead and get a hand from the grocery store when it comes to making the dinner rolls. No one will judge you, and if they do, they really don't belong at your Thanksgiving table anyway!
The Pillsbury Doughboy might drive you insane when you see him in commercials (or maybe you think he's the cutest thing ever — to each their own), but he knows what he's talking about when it comes to biscuits. While Pillsbury has a plethora of bread products to choose from, it's the Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits that will do you right. You can peel off layers throughout your Thanksgiving dinner for scooping up gravy, or even make yourself mini turkey and cranberry sandwiches. If you want to take it up a notch, Pillsbury's light, buttery, and flaky crescent rolls are the future.
If you're a fan of sourdough, then Rhodes Warm-N-Serv Sourdough Rolls are right up your alley on Thanksgiving day. They only take eight minutes to bake, so you can have these steaming rolls ready to go in a pinch. Their tangy flavor works as an interesting complement to the dishes on the table, and the best part is you'll have yourself some nice, crusty pieces of sourdough the day after for Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches.
The Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are sweet and soft, which makes them great for soaking up rich, savory flavors from your Thanksgiving day plate. They're also small, which means you don't have to feel guilty about scarfing down a few of them during dinner.
This article was originally published on