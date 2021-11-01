14 Luxe and Affordable Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday List

The holidays are fast approaching, and with it comes all the traditional cheer: hot chocolate, cozy nights at home, festive parties… and lots and lots of gifts! As fun as it is, sometimes it can be hard to find a gift for everyone in your life. You want to find something personal, but practical, too; something that brings a little bit of festive sparkle, but can last through the holiday season and beyond. There are the classics, of course, like a pair of cozy slippers or a beautiful perfumed candle, but it’s fun to think outside the box, too (like a book subscription for the readers on your list, or some luxe jewelry that’s surprisingly affordable).

Below, we’ve selected 14 of our top holiday picks this season to help you get started. Whether you’re searching for gifts for a bookworm, a beauty enthusiast, or just looking for some cozy holiday cheer, we’ve found something for everyone on your list (and something for every budget!). But don’t forget — it’s also important to treat yourself. So if something strikes your fancy, why not get yourself a gift, too? Happy hunting!