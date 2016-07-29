Growing up, I was surrounded by dudes who liked technology a little too much. My dad was a music techie and Star Trek fan, my brother built his own computers, and my friends had an unhealthy dependence on Super Smash Bros. Finding tech gifts that guys actually want can be a bit of a challenge, but at least this generation has it easier than people from last century. For one, they didn’t have listicles on the internet, and for another, their idea of technology was poppet valve gears for stationary steam engines.

If you’re looking for awesome tech gifts for men, keep in mind that practicality is the utmost of importance here. I’m well aware that guys come in all different types and personalities, but my experience with buying gifts for men has taught me that the best kind of gift is a useful one (although really that goes for everyone and anyone). Whether you’re buying for your dad, brother, boyfriend, or boy who’s a friend, check out these cool gifts for the tech guy in your life.

1. A Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone With An HD Camera

This Akaso RC Quadcopter with an HD camera is one of the best deals you can get on an entry-level drone. It’s got a built-in camera you can watch in realtime from your smart phone, and is made for steady flight and wind-resistance. This one’s also got a charge life of up to 10 minutes on one battery, which is pretty good. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this cool tech gadget.

According to one reviewer: "I got this drone for my brother-in-law as a Christmas gift, and so far, he has enjoyed it very much. I have no reason to complain about this product. It is worth buying for the sheer fun of it."

2. This USB Fan With An LED Clock Built In

This handy USB fan is a great WFH accessory, and blows cold air at you while displaying the current time on the built-in LED screen. With a futuristic design and super affordable price, this makes for a great stocking stuffer or small gift for any guy in your life. The flexible neck can be adjusted to angle the clock any way you'd like, and the fan's blades are made of soft PVC for safety.

According to one reviewer: "I bought 7 of these USB clocks. One was for me and I have given three as gifts so far. Everyone really likes them. They work well and they are an unusual gift. This would also be a great stocking-stuffer for Christmas."

3. A Bluetooth Key Finder So They Never Lose Their Keys Again

This Bluetooth key finder has won over thousands of reviewers for a reason: It can help you track down your keys, bag, or personal item, if it's within 400 feet. Tap an app (or integrate it with your smart assistant and ask Alexa), and this key finder will make a noise so you can track down your lost item. Even better, it's water resistant and durable so even if it's hooked on your keys and you're out and about, you never have to worry about it. (Oh, plus it has a one-year warranty.)

According to one reviewer: "I received a Tile Pro as a gift and loved mine so much, I purchased this 4 pack to give all my kids as a gift. Very easy to install and sync with your phone, love that you can use to find a cell phone even when the ringer is off!!"

4. A Fitness Tracking Watch That Tracks Sleep, Exercise, & Heart Rate

With 8,000+ Amazon reviews, this fitness tracking watch is one of the most popular on Amazon, and can track everything from your heart rate to your steps to sleep and calories. Even better, it supports seven different sports modes you can enable when you're out for a hike or doing a strength training workout. For the person in your life who has been talking about owning a fitness watch forever, this is a fantastic entry point into the world and only costs $36. It's compatible with iPhones and Android phones.

According to one reviewer: "Bought these as a gift for my nephew.. I was surprised to see the quality of this watch is really good. My nephew has an iPhone and it is compatible with apple and android too. It has all the functions that an apple watch or a Samsung watch has. He lives playing sports especially running and swimming and this [watch tracks] all his activities! He is very happy and likes it a lot."

5. A IPX-Rated Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This rechargeable wireless water-resistant outdoor speaker plays four times as long as you charge it, and its powerful bass is easy to hear, no mater what kind of recreational sports you're partaking in outdoors. It has a 12-hour battery life and is IPX-6-rated, meaning it can hold up to light rains while you're out and about. With a range up to 33 feet, this speaker is a great pick for any tech-lover in your life. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have added this to their carts.

According to one reviewer: "[I] have purchased about 6 of these for my family and friends and we all love it. The sound is super loud for a small speaker, is water and dust resistant. My husband does auto body and paint and it has been dusty and still works great he can go days without charging it!"

6. A Bluetooth Beanie Hat That Can Play Your Music When It's Cold Out

For just $25, this Bluetooth-compatible beanie hat can keep you warm while it plays your music for up to 20 hours before needing to be recharged. Easily sync it to your device of choice to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. And, thanks to a thicker knitting than other brands, this hat will keep you warm and resist and cold drops that might jeopardize the battery life of the Bluetooth tech.

According to one reviewer: "My nephew loved this as his Christmas gift. It was such a hit that my dad requested one for his birthday. Great gift for teenage boys."

7. A Best-Selling Digital Photo Frame That Can Play Videos

This best-selling digital photo frame has a 7-inch screen that projects all of your favorite images in a loop. How it works: Upload your favorite photos and videos to the frame using a flash drive and it'll shuffle them for you. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have purchased this frame, and have given it a glowing, 4.3-star overall rating. Reviewers also rave that it's easy to set up and use.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this as a gift for a friend and she said she loves it! The price was great compared to other frames the same size and capacity."

8. This Waterproof Action Camera At An Unbelievable Price

With over 7,000 Amazon reviews, this best-selling action camera is waterproof so you can take it on any scuba, swimming, or surfing adventures. Even better, it comes with two rechargeable batteries, is Wi-Fi compatible, and is equip with 4X zoom, a 170-degree wide angle camera, and plenty of other great features.

According to one reviewer: "This was a Fathers Day gift for my hubby. I got it for our upcoming trip to Alaska so he can take video of our white water rafting trip. So far so good. He was amazed at all the accessories that came with the camera."

9. A Universal Car Phone Mount That'll Keep Him Safe While Driving

This universal car phone mount is a sleek and practical way to make sure that the guy in your life is staying safe in the car. It attaches to your dashboard and can hold your phone securely in place, so you can see where you’re going while looking ahead. It fits almost every popular model of smart phone, and reviewers say it’s reliable, useful, and very cool.

According to one reviewer: "Love it. It mounts easily and is easy to use. I especially like the cell phone mount which can rotate 360 degrees. It is great that i can rotate the phone without taking it out of the mount while driving."

10. Best-Selling Wireless Earbuds Reviewers Like More Than AirPods

These comfortable Bluetooth earbuds have won over Amazon fans far and wide, to the tune of a 4.3-star rating with over 16,000 reviews. These true wireless earbuds offer high-quality sound with low latency, and even have a built-in microphone so you can take calls from them. They'll work for 4 hours on one charge, but can easily be recharge using their carrying case. And, their soft silicone earbuds are one of the reasons reviewers swear these are "better than AirPods."

According to one reviewer: "This is the second time that I have [bought] it. There were a gift for two teens and they are happy! The teens agree that the sound is great, long life of battery and easy to charge. I totally recommend it!!!"

11. A Wireless Charging Pad That's Great For A Home Office Or WFH Desk

Simply place a smart phone on this wireless charger and watch as your battery revives itself without you needing to plug it in. Compatible with many Androids and most iPhone models, this handy Qi wireless charger can even charge AirPods or bluetooth earbuds when they're resting on the base. Over 3,000 Amazon fans have invested in this simple home or office upgrade.

According to one reviewer: "Bought it as a gift for someone who works in an office and they love it. They say it charges their iPhone incredibly fast. No connectivity issues whatsoever. Definitely recommend."

12. This Set Of 5 Clip-On Lenses That Turn Any Smart Phone Into A Professional Camera

This awesome clip-on smarkphone lens turns any smart phone into a professional-level camera with a simple clip. This set comes with a bunch of lenses, including wide, macro, and fish eye lenses. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have upgraded their camera phone with this handy smartphone lens set.

According to one reviewer: "This product was perfect for what I needed. Easy to use and gives pictures a crystal clear image."

13. A Wi-Fi Security Camera That's Motion-Activated & Has Night Vision

This motion-activated Wi-Fi camera can guard your place while you're out for the day, and its ability to see 20 feet of night vision means you're covered after dark, too. If it senses a disturbance, it'll send you a push notification. It's also equip with two-way audio, and you can watch live footage from your smart phone via a convenient and easy-to-use app. Users also love using this to keep an eye on their pets while they're out and about.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this for a gift for friends to keep an eye on their dog while they're at work. They really like this camera!"