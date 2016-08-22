14 Quotes To Celebrate The Last Days Of Summer

Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall, which sadly and subsequently, marks the official ending of summer. If you need a little help getting through these most dreaded of days, then these 14 end of summer quotes can lend a hand. They both capture the fleeting beauty of summer and share ways in which it's an eternal season within each of us. So poetic, right?

Summer is a season that represents youth, carefree attitudes, beauty, and free-spirited living, so when it's time to say goodbye to the summer, it can always feel a little depressing (especially if you begin to think ahead to the long, cold winter that awaits you in a few months time). Here's the thing though, without a winter, would any of us really appreciate the warm summer days as much as we do now? Unlikely.

Words hold a lot of power in them, and these quotes can certainly attest to that. It is a little heart-breaking that summer is coming to its end, but if nothing else, why not celebrate the end of the season with this collection of quotes that is as ethereal and breathtaking as summer itself? I know that I can think of no better way.

1. "There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart." — Celia Thaxter

2. "By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer." — Helen Hunt Jackson

3. "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

4. "When summer gathers up her robes of glory, and, like a dream, glides away." — Sarah Helen Whitman

5. "August has passed, and yet summer continues by force to grow days. They sprout secretly between the chapters of the year, covertly included between its pages." — Jonathan Safran Foer

6. "August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time." — Sylvia Plath

7. "Gone are the birds that were our summer guests." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

8. "One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter." — Henry David Thoreau

9. "People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy." — Anton Chekhov

10. "It will not always be summer; build barns." — Hesiod

11. "There is something deep within us that sobs at endings. Why, God, does everything have to end? Why does all nature grow old? Why do spring and summer have to go?" — Joe Wheeler

12. "The end-of-summer winds make people restless." — Sebastian Faulks

13. "Autumn is leaving its mellowness behind for its spiky, rotted stage. Don't remember summer even saying goodbye." — David Mitchell

14. "When the winter comes, the summer shines infinitely in our hearts!" — Mehmet Murat Ildan