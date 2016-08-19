32 Useful Gifts For Practical Men That They'll Actually Want

It can feel tough to get it right when it comes to gift giving for a boyfriend, brother, father, or friend. Instead of buying the same old thing (like a shirt that they'll wear once), I think the trick is to think about useful and practical gifts for men in my life.

Instead of buying men gifts you think they'll like because you do, buy them something that they'll actually use in their day-to-day lives. You know, the things that are helpful and that someone may not think to buy for themselves. Before I browsed for some gifts for men, I reached out to a guy friend to ask him what kind of things he wished he had that would make his life easier, and he came back at me with a ton of responses. And guess what? They all made perfect sense. And most of them were super practical things that would make awesome gifts.

The next time you're shopping for cool gifts for guys, don't buy the first shirt you see or something that you think would be really nice but no one actually needs. Buy something useful; because wouldn't you rather someone actually get something out of your gift?

For The Well-Groomed Guy

1. HATTEKER Beard Trimmer Kit

Whether the guy you're gifting rocks a clean shave, stubble, or full-on beard, this grooming kit has it covered with 16 different pieces all in one and 11 different clip-in tools (from a hair clipping comb to a nose trimmer).

According to one reviewer: "The groomer is really light and the handle is easy to hold. The groomer comes with a charging stand that charges the device and also holds and organizes the accessories."

2. XIKEZAN Beard Grooming Kit

If the guy you're gifting to is growing out his facial hair in any capacity, he'll appreciate this beard grooming kit for softening up wayward bristles. This comes with a beard conditioner, beard oil, beard balm, and a brush, comb, and scissors. He'll have everything he needs to trim up the mane once and for all.

According to one reviewer: "Great stuff smells amazing and really feels great. Really loved the beard soap. Worked great. Left the beard super soft and not all dry. Oils have a nice smell and work well."

For The Mixologist

3. Mixologist World Cocktail Shaker Set

For anyone looking to up their cocktail-making skills, this mixology kit comes with a cocktail guide, shaker, a stirrer, and a measurement jigger. The cocktail shaker even has a built-in strainer for infused drinks or a classic mojito. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have invested in this cocktail shaker set.

According to one reviewer: "Makes for an awesome gift, works really well and the person I gave it to is very happy with it. Exactly what you'd expect form a cocktail shaker."

4. Secura Electric Wine Opener Set

Know a guy who loves to entertain? This wine opener is perfect for them. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, which means that you'll barely ever have to worry about charging it. This set also comes with a foil cutter and can easily recharge in the base.

According to one reviewer: "Extremely easy to use and a beautiful addition/accessory to our wine bar. Don’t waste anymore of your time or mind trying to open that wine bottle with anything else but this!"

5. glacio Large Sphere Ice Mold Tray

If you have a guy in your life who loves really good alcohol but hates when the drinks they pour get watered down, you should gift them an ice ball sphere maker. They are perfect for whiskey and scotch drinkers, as the ice melts really slowly because of their cylindrical shape.

According to one reviewer: "Pair this with a good bottle of scotch or bourbon - what a unique gift! The large-sized rounded ice-cubes makes this ideal for a slow melt over a smooth drink. No need for a special refrigerator just to be a "baller.""

6. Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set

For the whiskey connoisseur who takes his drinks straight, this set of nine whiskey stones is the perfect gift, able to chill his favorite drink without watering it down. Made of 100% pure soapstone, these stones go in your freezer for a few hours and then are ready to use. Pop them into any drink or cocktail and they'll keep your beverage cold without watering it down.

According to one reviewer: "Great gift for anyone who drinks! I give these as gifts all the time and people LOVE them."

For The Tech Lover

7. ONXE USB LED Clock Fan

This handy computer gadget works as a fan and a clock, and easily plugs into any computer via USB. Made with soft blades and a flexible neck, this fan projects the time as well, so he'll won't even have to look down to see what time it is. This cool fan is sure to be a hit with any tech lover in your life.

According to one reviewer: "Bought it from my husband and he loves it. I got it as a gift for stocking and he still rocking it. It looks very cool and the fan works wonders for being soo little. A great gift for somebody that has it all."

8. Seagate Portable External Hard Drive

For the digital-focused guy, this external hard drive can hold up to 1 Terabyte of files, photos, and documents, so he can free up his phones or computers for more space. It also comes with a one-year warranty in case you should run into any issues.

According to one reviewer: "I would definitely recommended this hard drive! Especially for anyone looking to expand their PS4's storage. It's simple to set up and works like a charm!"

9. OthoKing Bamboo Charging Station

Give the gift of organization with a charging station that can hold a laptop, tablet and up to three phones without the chords getting tangled. This professional-quality organizer is great for any home office or desk, and it's even made of 100% bamboo.

According to one reviewer: "If you have multiple devices that pile up on your counter you need this!! I really love it. It has multiple slots and you can take out the woods pieces making the spots bigger or smaller as you need. So everything fits!"

10. Amazon Echo Auto

For a safe, hands-free phone experience, this Echo Auto acts as an Alexa in your car, allowing you to get real-time directions, weather updates, or play music using voice control in your car. Gone are the days of fumbling for phones and struggling to keep your eyes on the road. This makes for a safe, hands-at-10-and-two driving experience.

According to one reviewer: "I am so happy that this is finally a thing. I worried it wouldn't work in my older car with an old AUX hook up that doesn't work too well so use one of those Bluetooth transmitter things and it works amazing."

11. ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel

A hard and true fact: Keyboards and vents tend to get dirty fast. And, there's no easy way to clean them. Help them clean up the junk in and around their keyboard with this bizarrely entertaining sticky goo which picks up dirt and debris from keyboards.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this on a whim and don’t regret it for a second! It is magic on keyboards and weirdly shaped car crevices and cup holders. It smells amazing and leaves everything crumb and dust free!"

12. Beam Electronics Universal Car Phone Mount

This universal smartphone mount makes it easy for the guy in your life to read directions or a map while barely taking his eyes off the road. Simply clip it into an air vent and close your phone into the four clamps on each side. There's a reason it's won over more than 50,000 Amazon reviewers.

According to one reviewer: "I drove two straight hours using my cellphone as my GPS in this cradle and NOT once needed to adjust it! Finally, a cradle worth purchasing! Bought as gifts for my kids and getting another for my mom as a Mother’s Day Gift!!! You’ll never have to buy another!"

13. ELFRhino Silicone Earphone Organizer

Save your guy some time by giving them something that keeps their headphones untangled. The rubber tool, which comes in a bunch of colors, allows you to easily wrap your headphones or cords around it, leaving them mess-free and ready to use.

According to one reviewer: "Flexible, neat, must have for those corded earbuds that get all knotted up. Made well of sturdy material with a shiny button thats the [perfect] size to throw in your pocket or purse."

14. XLEADER SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker

Everyone has that one friend who is always looking for a good time. A portable Bluetooth speaker is a present so practical they can carry it with them wherever they go and start the party whenever they want. Over 19,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this speaker.

According to one reviewer: "I had some serious doubts about this, but those doubts have been dashed! This small speaker has some real juice. It is louder than I expected, and it is extremely clear. Also, the Bluetooth is great. It hooks up almost effortlessly. I can control music playing on the speaker while on my phone downstairs. This thing works."

15. TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

Bluetooth headphones are a necessity for anyone who loves to workout. They eliminate the annoyance that a wire can cause and let you concentrate on your bike ride or run. This pair is IPX-8-rated for its waterproof design, and can last up to four hours without you needing to charge them. And, when they do die, the rechargeable case can hold up to 14 hours of more juice, so you can easily charge them anywhere you go. These are also wildly popular to the tune of 143,000 Amazon reviews.

According to one reviewer: "Ok let me start by saying these earbuds are absolutely AMAZING. They are not only affordable but they comfortable, have great sound (not muddy at all, loud and clear)."

16. Ring Plug-In Security Camera

Know someone who wants to upgrade their home security? This security camera works on Wi-Fi, pairs with Alexa, and easily mounts on any wall so you can surveil the exterior (or interior) of your house. You can even customize the zones it views to alert you if there is motion in a zone that should be static, and view live footage of what's going on when you're away.

According to one reviewer: "Had the camera up and running in less than ten minutes. Excellent quality picture. Hooking up to the solar panel when installing, this way battery is always charged. Received mounting hardware, camera has been installed."

For The Animal Lover

17. Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Attachment

If the guy you're buying for leaves a beloved dog or cat at home while he heads off to work, this handy shower attachment makes it easier for them to clean their pup. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and has 2.5-GSM of pressure, a great sweet spot an animal is sure to love (or not totally hate, at least).

According to one reviewer: "I have a german shepard/husky mix pup who is NOT a fan of bath time. His thick fur made it impossible to rinse out all of the shampoo in a timely matter. This shower head attachment is a LIFESAVER. It cut bath time down by more than half!!"

For The Foodie

18. grilljoy BBQ Grill Tools Set (24 Pieces)

Perfect for the man in your life who is constantly training for Chopped Grill Masters. They'll be showing off these stainless steel grilling tools at their next BBQ, complete with a spatula, corn skewers, basting and cleaning brushes, and more.

According to one reviewer: "Great product! Nice box with useful grilling tools, including injector and thermometer. Sturdy tools. Good value for the money."

19. Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

This wildly-popular coffee maker is a fantastic gift for the coffee-loving guy in your life. It has a four-stage filtration system, stainless steel filters ensure that this French press brews a strong and delicious cup of coffee. Over 16,000 Amazon reviewers have added this coffee brewer to their kitchen set-up.

According to one reviewer: "Super easy to use and amazing quality! Also very easy to clean absolutely love it!! Great for a Christmas gift!"

20. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Everybody loves ice cream, and if your gift recipient doesn't, it's time to replace your friends. Just kidding, but not really. This ice cream maker makes homemade frozen goodness in just 20 minutes (no rock salt needed), and you can even customize your favorite mix-ins by pouring them right into the center during the churning process.

According to one reviewer: "Anyway, I ordered this and I’ve enjoyed it so much that I’ve purchased several more for gifts. I’ve also introduced several friends and family to my ice cream, prompting them to buy the machine as well."

21. Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

Bread lover? This bagel slicer is probably one of the most useful (and yet underutilized) kitchen tools in the book. If your dad, uncle, boyfriend, or friend is regularly mutilating their bagels or dinner rolls into multiple misshapen, unbutter-able pieces, this guillotine will make their day.

According to one reviewer: "This works just great. I bought it as a Christmas gift for one of my sons and future daughter-in-law and they use it all the time. Great product and priced well."

For The Fitness Junkie

22. Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker

Help your fitness-loving friend keep track of their steps with a stylish fitness tracker. This one also tracks sleep and shows you your calls, texts, and calendar notifications when you're near your phone. It can even track your oxygen levels. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers wear this to track their health and wellness.

According to one reviewer: "This tracker watch is great! I love the many features and the software! I have a small wrist and it fits well well [and] it’s easy to buckle."

23. Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount

A cell phone mount for your bicycle is so practical. Mount it right onto the handle bars, and don't worry about your phone falling out of your pocket any longer. Plus, it keeps your device within reach just in case you need to change the song you're listening to.

According to one reviewer: "I've had this for about a year now and I use this phone mount every time I ride my bike. For the price it is about unbeatable. Initially, I was worried that on heavy trails or when going over bumps, the phone might come loose but the design is very secure and not once has my phone come loose."

24. TRIBE Water-Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case

Nothing kills motivation quite like a freshly cracked smartphone screen. Keep accidents from happening during workouts with a sleek armband that secures the gadget to your arm. It fits with most Android and iPhone models, and is perfect for any runner in your life. It's even water-resistant, so it can hold up to an unexpected drizzle.

According to one reviewer: "The armband is made of flexible neoprene, think wetsuit, and there is a nice amount of room for adjustment with the sliding Velcro strap. There are plenty of ports for headphones, speakers, and what have you. The plastic layer covering the screen also works with touch, which is nice."

For The Stylish Gentleman

25. FIZILI Minimalist Men's Watch

Yes, I know a watch may be a common gift for a man. But, hear me out — a matches-everything, super-minimalist watch model never goes out of style, and what's more practical than keeping track of time? Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers sport this watch, and the reviews are largely rave.

According to one reviewer: "I've been eyeballing this watch for about a month and my fiancé surprised me with it this past week as an engagement gift. I loved the sleek, flat-like design of it which is what originally attracted me to it. I liked both the black watch with blue hands and the silver watch with silver hands, my fiancé purchased the black one. It's professional, yet modern looking."

26. BULL GUARD Men's RFID-Blocking Bifold Wallet

A leather wallet is an easy upgrade to any man's wardrobe, and this one has a ton of awesome features that'll make it a slam-dunk gift. It's designed with RFID-blocking technology for added security, and has a separate ID slot that flips up, so he can easily present his identification without having to slide out a driver's license. This one comes in a bunch of neutral brown and black leather colors.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this wallet for my boyfriend and he loves it! It's thin and can hold all his cash and cards. He specifically loves that he doesn't have to change wallets from work to weekend. The quality of the leather is rich and feels like it will last for many more birthdays."

27. FEIDU Polarized Retro Sunglasses

A great pair of sunglasses is pretty much a necessity in anyone's life who goes outside. These ones look good, are shockingly affordable, and protect against harmful UVA/UVB Rays. No more squinting!

According to one reviewer: "These sunglasses are the best bang for your buck. They're really lightweight yet sturdy. I bought a few as stocking stuffers since they're a great deal. [Definitely] recommend!"

For The WFH Guy

28. HOKEKI Ergonomic Under-Desk Foot Rest

For any guy working from home, this ergonomic foot rest immediately makes a desk set-up more comfortable. It's also made of high-density memory foam that's supportive but soft, and has a washable cover if he should need to clean it.

According to one reviewer: "This thing is great! I’ve been working from home for a couple months and I usually sit like a troll at my desk so I got this to see if it would help me sit upright and it’s great! I love that it brings the floor closer to me and it’s so soft and comfortable."

29. Stand Steady Clamp-On Pen Cup

Having pens and his usual knick knacks at arm's reach is great for making a home office feel more like, well, an office. This clamp-on pen cup can be added to any desk, and holds pens, paper clips, notes, anything he needs. It even has an attached hook that can be used for headphones, bags, or anything he needs to keep close by.

According to one reviewer: "I was able to clamp it on securely in about a minute and it holds a huge amount of drafting pens, pencils, tools, et cetera. I'm not sure I'd hang a heavy bag/backpack from the hook, but it's fine for my headphones. Overall, a great space saving option for my small work-from-home setup."

30. Oakywood Qi Wireless Charging Pad

This sleek wood charging pad works with all qi-enabled phones and quickly charges his phone when he places it down on the pad. It's also designed with temperature-control features that will keep both the charger and his phone from overheating. Made of solid walnut, this wireless charging pad is a fantastic purchase that would look great on anyone's desk.

According to one reviewer: "Worth the buy, discreet, stylish and works. You have to place the phone a specific way each time to charge (i.e. direction of my pen in photo). Charges on the normal side, not lightening fast like my Samsung charger."

For The Guy Who Has Everything Else

31. ASIILOVI Bluetooth Beanie

A Bluetooth-enabled beanie is a great cold-weather gift for any man. How it works: Thanks to its smart design, this hat has built-in Bluetooth that can sync with your phone so you can listen to music, podcasts, and more while you have it on, no headphones required.

According to one reviewer: "The beanie itself is heavyweight and should keep anybody's head warm. The bluetooth headset, for me, is perfect. The sound quality is good and I especially like the distance that you can be away from the transmitter without losing signal."

32. ELEDUCTMON 18-In-1 Snowflake Multi-Tool

A multi-tool is a handy gift for anyone to have in their pocket or bag. This one is shaped like a snowflake and can perform 18 different functions, acting as a bottle opener, screw driver, bicycle repair tool, or a carton opener. It's also made of durable stainless steel, so it will last him a lifetime (or close to it).

According to one reviewer: "This is a small tool that will do the work of many tools that we all find (or cannot find) in the junk drawer. They're cheap enough to have one in every room if desired."