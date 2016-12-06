If you just realized that you need to get a gift for somebody, don't feel guilty — we've all been there. Whether somebody unexpected got you a holiday present, you forgot a loved one's birthday, or you were invited in the eleventh hour to the wedding for a new friend, finding the perfect last-minute gift is no easy task. Not only are there tons of great presents to get somebody who you accidentally neglected to shop for, those gifts can be unique, personal, and brilliant. You just need to know where to look.

Amazon is a really incredible resource for this type of thing because it's got a mind-blowing selection of great gifts, and the shipping is pretty much always fast and reliable, so even if you're ordering a few days prior to an event or special day, you can still find a solid offering. If you're really in a bind, they've even got options for one-day shipping, so you can rest easy knowing that your gift will be on your doorstep by the time you have to leave for the party.

Here are some of the most original and genius present ideas that are all over people's wish lists, so you know for a fact that they'll be a total home run with your friends and loved ones.

1 A Great Bluetooth Speaker For Sports, Travel, Or Showers INSMY Waterproof Shower Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon The INSMY shower speaker is IPX7-level waterproof and it has a 12-hour battery life, so it's a great gift for anyone who loves to rock out during their morning routine. The built-in suction cup is ideal for glass and tiled walls, but it also has a durable loop so you can wrap it around the towel bar — or take it with you on hikes, beach trips, and camping expeditions. Finally, with the built-in microphone and 66-foot Bluetooth connection, it's as convenient as it is cool-looking. Get it in six different colors. According to one reviewer: "I really like this thing, I use it pretty much every day in the shower so it does get wet. Clear sound and decent volume. Charges pretty quickly and haven’t yet needed to recharge after a week of use ( however it gets use about an hour every day). Excellent birthday present."

2 This Affordable Tablet That's Makes For A Great Gift Fire 7 Tablet Amazon $50 $40 See On Amazon This best-selling tablet is a great purchase for anyone. It has 16 gigabytes of storage, a 7-inch HD screen, and even has built-in Alexa technology. The battery can last for up to seven hours between charges, plenty of time to surf the internet, stream videos, use apps, you name it. According to one reviewer: "I ordered four of these for my grandkids, they loved them and so did I. I added parental controls so that I am able to see what sites they visit and which apps they download. They run fast and battery has a long life. Well worth the money. [Their] parents loved them also and ordered two more for themselves."

3 This Cult-Favorite Egg Cooker That Makes Breakfast *SO* Easy DASH Rapid Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This compact kitchen appliance is one Amazon's most popular products because it makes life so much easier. This egg cooker quickly cooks up to six eggs however you like. You can hard boil them, poach them, scramble them, whatever you like. And, it works in around five minutes according to reviewers. This is one kitchen item that makes for a fantastic gift for anyone still on your list. According to one reviewer: "I bought this as gift because I have one and it's great not to have to watch a pot or set a timer. It even does vegetables."

4 This LED Desk Lamp With A Built-In Wireless Charger MCHATTE LED Desk Lamp With Wireless Charger Amazon $50 $40 See On Amazon Snaking your phone charger behind your desk (or bedside table) is a pain, but with this LED desk lamp? Never again. The base has a built-in qi charger (and built-in USB ports) to charge your devices, and illuminates your work space with five color temperatures and five brightness levels. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have added this popular desk lamp to their homes. According to one reviewer: "I love this lamp.. exactly what I wanted! It has the touch mode, it will go pretty bright for a desk lamp .. but you can also dim it, and it has actual different lighting! Super cool I can charge my phone w the USB port or I can lay my phone on the base! Love love!"

5 This Miracle Face Cloth That Removes Makeup With Just Water The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon $20 $16 See On Amazon This face cloth works like a miracle, removing makeup (or anything on your face) with just water. Made of quick-drying and soft microfiber, this cloth is a must-buy for any bathroom. It's won more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "This is everything it says it is and more. I wish I had purchased the sooner. My daughter got hers over a year ago and just figured it was a washcloth. These are magic!!"

6 This Microwaveable Popcorn Cooker That Is Dishwasher-Safe Colonel Popper Healthy Microwave Popcorn Maker Amazon $23 $19 See On Amazon This genius popcorn maker is a great gift for any popcorn lover in your life. Simply place the kernels in the collapsible (and food-safe!) silicone bowl, and put the lid on top. In just a few minutes you'll have a perfectly popped snack ready to eat. The silicone bowl even has built-in handles, so you can easily transport it from the microwave to your couch for movie night. According to one reviewer: "Love this popcorn maker. I have bought two and two additional as gifts. So easy with the biggest popcorn kernels. The unpopped kernels go right back in to be popped again."

7 This Fold-Up Bluetooth Keyboard For People Who Dislike Touch Screens Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you know someone who uses their tablet or phone as their primary computer, the Plugable keyboard makes it so much easier for them to write e-mails, type out long-winded Facebook posts, and conduct Google research. Its Bluetooth capabilities mean it effortlessly connects to both Apple and Android devices, and even though it's made from sturdy anodized aluminum, it folds in two places for portability. According to one reviewer: "Bought this as a gift — husband was having a hard time using the tiny keyboard on the cell phone. This keyboard is perfect."

8 This Top-Rated Pour Over Coffee Maker Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you need to buy for a coffee aficionado, the Bodum pour over coffee maker is the way to go. Due to the manual drip design and built-in filter, this borosilicate glass maker helps to extract the aromatic oils and subtle flavors from the beans. Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers have added this pourpover coffee maker to their coffee-brewing regimen. According to one reviewer: "This is by far the best way I can make coffee at home. This pour over method always gives a me strong nice coffee flavor."

9 This One-Line-A-Day Journal That Will Help Them Make Memories Chronicle Books Staff One-Line-A-Day Memory Book Amazon $14 See On Amazon To make memories in an easy and sustainable way, this daily journal has you jot down a single thought or sentence each day. With enough runway for you to record five years worth of memories, this makes for a great gift for anyone looking to build a reflection habit but who, let's say, lacks follow through. This journal is a not overwhelming way to record memories that any gift receiver is sure to love. According to one reviewer: "I bought this when I was 25 because I loved journaling and I loved the idea of having a simple thing to say for every day for 5 years. When I bought it, little did I know I’d meet the man who I’d marry. How we met, our first date, his proposal and our wedding are in my first book. And it’s an awesome timeline to help remember the little things that happen from day to day and to remember the best days of my life so far."

10 These Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds That Are More Comfortable Than AirPods TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $40 See On Amazon These best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned over 63,000 Amazon reviews, in thanks due to their superb sound quality, soft ear tips, and the classic design that resembles some more expensive wireless headphones out there. These are IPX-8-rated for their waterproof capabilities, and can last up to six hours on a single charge. They also come in six different colors, so there's a perfect pair for whomever you're shopping for. According to one reviewer: "These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician by trade and these have incredibly clear sound quality, really high end parts put into this product. The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case which is a great feature but better than all these features I love the ability to wear them in the shower and jam to tunes while they get soaked and survive it like a champ."

11 A Water Bottle That Tracks Your Water Intake Joseph Joseph Dot Hydration-Tracking Water Bottle Amazon $12 See On Amazon This is one of the most reliable and affordable smart water bottles out there, and has a simple design that will encourage them to drink more water throughout the day. Every time you twist the cap closed, a new light will appear on the side of the cap, ostensibly tracking how often you finish a full 20 ounces of water. At the end of the day, they'll be able to tally up how much water they drink. At just $12, this is a high-tech water bottle is a fantastic gift for anyone in your life. According to one reviewer: "There is something so satisfying about clicking the lid and seeing the dots add up over the day! I've always been struggling drinking enough water and nothing has worked in the past - logs, phone apps, check lists, every type of water bottle size, multiple water bottles that I had to drink before the days was over, etc. I've tried it all - this works! Finally! Brilliantly simple!"

12 These Animal-Shaped Multi-Tools That Can Perform *SO* Many Functions KeySmart AllTul Dinosaur Multitool Amazon $9 See On Amazon This fun multi-tool can uncap bottles, tighten screws, and open letters (plus so much more), and comes in a bunch of fun animal designs, ranging from this dinosaur to an owl to a wolf. It's made of durable stainless steel that will last forever, and is small enough to slip in a wallet. According to one reviewer: "Great pocket tool. It has replaced my knife and I can use this for so much more than a sharp blade. Try it and find out for yourself."

13 The Belgian Waffle Maker That Can Make Stuffed Waffles Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker Amazon $80 $49 See On Amazon This Belgian waffle maker is a great gift for any kitchen, and couldn't be easier to use. It's also designed so you can stuff your waffles with your favorite filling (chocolate, fruit, whatever you like), for the most delicious waffles of your life. The built-in waffle tongs make it easy to extract your finished product and non-stick waffle maker is easy to clean. According to one reviewer: "6 stars so far, it crisps up the out side and cooks the insideThe strawberries that were fresh and sliced were actually hot. Also used fresh blueberries in the second one. Both were outstanding."

14 An Insulated Wine Tumbler That's Virtually Unbreakable SUNWILL Vacuum-Insulated Wine Tumbler (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumblers are great for "the dropper" in your life. Not only are they virtually unbreakable, they're even designed with a lid that'll keep wine, a cocktail, or their beverage of choice from spilling. They're also sweat-proof and rust-proof, so this is a gift they'll get a lot of use out for a long time. They comes in 14 colors as well as a few multi-packs. Over 6,000 Amazon reviewers have added this tumbler to their carts. According to one reviewer: "This is a really good buy, you can put hot or cold drinks in this tumbler. When you put hot coffee it stays hot for much longer and the outside of the mug does not get warm. And when you put cold drinks in the tumbler it stays cold for much longer and there is no condensation. so highly recommend this tumbler, I love it!"

15 This Smartphone Camera Lens Kit That Instantly Upgrades Any Photo SHUTTERMOON iPhone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $49 See On Amazon This 11-piece camera lens kit has everything they need to upgrade their camera phone set-up. Complete with macro, wide, and fish eye lenses (amongst many others), this kit easily clips on to their smart phone to give them a truly customizable photo. It even comes with a couple colored filters that create a unique image that's essentially already been filtered before they even go to post. According to one reviewer: "I really like these lenses. I received them as a gift from my husband. They're easy to use and take great pictures."

16 This Under-Desk Foot Rest Made Of Supportive Memory Foam Everlasting Comfort Under-Desk Foot Rest Amazon $40 $32 See On Amazon For anyone sitting at a desk most of the day, this memory foam foot rest is a great gift. It's sloped, so their feet will rest comfortably on it and it has a non-slip bottom so they won't be able to kick it around accidentally. The plush outer fabric is machine-washable, and it's even body heat responsive so it'll heat up based on their body temperature. According to one reviewer: "I gifted this to my mom and I almost regretted not keeping it for myself. It exceeded my expectations! I didn’t expect it to be so soft and for my feet to sink into the memory foam like it did. I’m thinking about getting one for myself. My mom absolutely loved and shared how she felt it was helping with the circulation in her legs and feet because of the high quality memory foam the foot rest is made out of."

17 A DIY Herb Garden Great For Beginners Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This one works for any aspiring gardener or novice chef — and even someone who's currently warming up their home. This herb kit comes with everything you need to plant your very own herb garden, including the pots, seed packets, soil mix, and markers. The basil, cilantro, parsley, and thyme will encourage some great culinary creations. According to one reviewer: "This really does come with everything you need. The pots, seeds, labels, watering spray, soil ... all in a cute little box. This would make a great gift."