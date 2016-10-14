The bathroom — arguably one of the most useful (yet severely underrated) rooms in your whole house. Sure, you’ve got the toilet and the bath tub, but there are also products your bathroom actually needs, among them, the potential for tons of insanely awesome accessories for your bathroom. This isn’t just your average list of toilet cleaning brushes or three tier towel racks, either. These are the types of clever items that make the whole space that much more comfortable, functional, and convenient for you and your guests.

Creative shower gadgets and cool bathroom accessories can easily turn your bathroom from the most standard indoor-outhouse there is into a hygiene oriented party room, complete with waterproof music and a lightshow every time you turn on the shower. The best part about it is that a few simple accessories can transform the whole look, feel, and smell of your bathroom. They also don’t necessarily have to break the bank, and you can do your entire bathroom overhaul from the comfort of your own computer chair. Check out this list of the 12 most creative restroom accessories, because, I repeat: You could be that person blasting music and enjoying a light show every time you wash yourself.

1. A Light That Illuminates The Toilet

This motion-activated toilet night light illuminates the toilet bowl with 16 vibrant colors when you walk in the bathroom at night. It’s water-resistant, out of the way, and is easy to clean.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Amazing! Really works!! Love that it is motion sensitive. Great for bathroom that has no window and is dark during the day. A must have for nighttime!!”

2. Never Lose Another Great Idea Again

You know that loss of brain function that happens between your shower and the walk to your bedroom? No more with the Aqua Notes waterproof notepad, which lets you record your most genius ideas right where they most often spring up: the shower. It comes with 40 removable sheets and an oil pencil, all mountable with sturdy suction cups.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I loved the idea when I saw it and am glad that I got it for [jotting] down very important notes in the shower. It is actually water proof and the pencil writes in the water as well. It sticks on the mirror with suction cups no problem. Love it.”

3. A Dual Shower Head That Seriously Upgrades Your Bathroom

With two heads and five settings, this budget-friendly shower head is low-effort high-impact upgrade for any bathroom. It doesn't require any tools to set up and it has a 10-year warranty. No wonder it has over 12,500 five-star Amazon ratings.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Best shower in years! [...] I LOVE this shower head. I installed it myself, no tools required. We have mediocre water pressure and are able to run both heads at the same time. Seems like it was a good value.”

4. Control Your Music While Showering

The AquaAudio shower speaker is entirely waterproof and comes on a reliable suction cup, but the coolest part about it is that you can control your songs and volume from inside the shower. It syncs up to your smart phone and has over ten hours of battery life on one single charge, plus, it’s got a built-in mic, if someone calls.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this speaker to sync to my iPhone to listen to music while in the shower. My shower is a steam shower and I honestly did not think the speaker would last that long because of that. To my surprise I have had no problems. No problems syncing and no moisture issues to date. Thinking of getting another one [...]”

5. This Epic Spray Covers All Your Tracks

This before-you-go spray is a total game-changer, and both you and your guests will thank the heavens it’s there. Simply spray the surface of the water before you go, and any and all odors get trapped below a layer of fresh-smelling oils. Basically, no one will have any idea what you just did.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great scent and works really well. It’s a lot more pleasant than ‘traditional’ spray air freshener. I have one in every bathroom!”

6. A Toilet Paper Holder That Also Holds Your Phone

Simple, yet genius, this otherwise basic-looking toilet paper holder has a little shelf on top that's perfect for setting your phone on. It’s easy to install — you can use screws or remove the backing from the included double-sided adhesive and stick it to your wall. Plus, the smooth brushed stainless steel finish is rust-resistant.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Really nice item. Cell phone shelf is brilliant! Nice quality, solid piece and looks great too. They didn't skimp on the adhesive backing either so it's simple to install and very secure.”

7. A Chic Wood Tray For A Relaxing In The Bathtub

Think bath time was fun when you were a kid? Try it with this wooden bathtub caddy, which lets you bring your phone, tablet, wine, or book right into the tub with you. It’s made from durable bamboo, has multiple notches to keep your stuff secure, and it expands to fit just about any bathtub.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this 3 months ago. I love it! It is well made and looks elegant/spa like without being expensive. I can have a drink. Read and write while relaxing. It extend so it can adjust to any size tub and it has rubber on the extender so is won't slide. Worth purchasing.”

8. An Automatic Air Freshener That Keeps Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh

With the option to set it to spray every 9, 18, or 36 minutes, the Glade automatic spray starter kit ensures that your bathroom always smells fresh and clean. This kit comes with a Hawaiian Breeze fragrance, but it can be refilled with one of Glade's many scent options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these Glade Automatic Room Dispensers, you don't have to worry about putting out small deodorizers, this takes care of the whole room. I have one in each bathroom and one in the living room. They are great.”

9. A Super Cushy Memory Foam Bathmat Reviewers Love

When you’re blow drying your hair, stepping out of the shower, or putting on your makeup, absolutely nothing beats a memory foam bath rug. This one has more than 3,700 Amazon ratings, and reviewers have raved about how soft, comfortable, and absorbent it is. And it’s got a non-slip bottom layer specifically for your safety.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I absolutely love the softness and the color of the bath mat. This is the second purchase I’ve made because of how much I loved the first set, that’s in the guest bathroom. They’re easy to clean and very absorbent. I recommend this product to everyone.”

10. This Clever Towel Hook For Small Bathrooms

When it’s not in use, this Umbra Sticks wall hook looks like a sleek and modern sculpture, but it also has five hooks to hold your towels, clothes, and accessories. It’s an awesome option for small bathrooms, as the hooks flip upwards when they’re not in use, and it’s made from a durable hardwood that looks great and mounts really well.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this multi rack, fit perfectly behind doors or in the bathroom. I have a couple of them. It looks like a modern wall decor with hooks.”

11. A Hanging Caddy That Keeps Your Shower Products Organized

This tiered shower caddy creates storage room where there was once just a wall. House you soap, shampoo, and even a few razors with the help of this sleek-looking accessory.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This shower shelf is pretty roomy and fits right over my shower head. The shelves are spacious enough to fit a variety of items, and it has handy hooks on the bottom for your razors and bathing cloths. It matches the shower rod and hooks I purchased quite nicely. It’s pretty sturdy. I love it. Would definitely recommend.”

12. Get An Extra Hand While You’re Styling

Reviewers love this hands-free blow dryer stand, which lets you easily and conveniently set your blow dryer on any surface, so that you can style your hair with two hands, and without shoulder cramps. It’s got a neck that rotates 360 degrees and adjusts between 21 and 33 inches for any angle you need.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Hands free to dry your hair!!! Love this!!! I had hand surgery so this was a life saver!!!”