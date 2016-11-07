Every single year, my shopping list for holidays and people’s birthdays is absolutely loaded with genius gifts for music lovers. Picture that scene from My Cousin Vinny where Marisa Tomei is talking about her family of car experts, and replace every instance of “mechanic” with “musician.” It'd sound like, “My father was a musician. His father was a musician. My mother's father was a musician. My three brothers are musicians; four uncles on my father's side are musicians… ” This is my life.

Consequently, I can be the first to tell you that when you’re looking for gifts for the musician or no-fail ideas for people who love music, a little bit of research is in order. If your friends and loved ones are anything like mine, they’ve already got the best amps, recording software, instruments, and speakers around — not to mention tickets for great concerts and monthly subscriptions to Spotify. Nothing generic is going to cut it here. In order to give them something that they don’t already have and will genuinely love, these musical gifts have to be innovative, creative, and original. Check out these ideas that make any music lover’s life just a little bit easier and a lot more fun.

1. High-Fidelity Earplugs That Filter Acoustics To Prevent Ear Damage

If you’re shopping for someone who regularly attends concerts or opts for anywhere live music is played, these Vibes high-fidelity earplugs make a thoughtful gift. They have been specifically designed to filter acoustics to stop ear damage without stifling the sound, so you can enjoy the music comfortably. They are also reusable and appear practically undetectable in your ear. Choose from either small, medium, or large-size plugs.

Helpful Amazon Review: I got these for Austin City Limits this year and these definitely made the experience much more pleasant, both during the shows and afterward. [...] These were solid though. I could still hear the music and it even sounded better in some cases, especially if I was close to the stage. I could also hear other people talk pretty clearly as well. They were comfortable enough that I forgot they were even there.”

2. An Echo Dot So They Can Easily Listen To Their Favorite Music

For hands-free control of your music and Bluetooth speakers (as well as other things like the weather, lights, and to-do list) the Amazon Echo Dot is any techie’s first step to a smart home. Additionally, it makes the perfect gift for music lovers who can connect their Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, or Sirius XM accounts to the device. Impressively, this fifth-generation version is what Amazon calls their “best-sounding Echo Dot yet” with crisper vocals and deeper bass.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I would have to say that my favorite quality about this dot would have to be the volume! It gets very loud and, unlike speakers of its size, it doesn’t compromise on bass! I also really like how responsive Alexa is. Any request or command is completed almost instantaneously. This is very refreshing from my Siri which is getting to a point of being completely unresponsive.”

3. A Flash Drive USB Shaped Like A Mixtape

Unique, nostalgic, and useful — this adorable cassette USB flash drive is a gift your music lover will surely appreciate. For a sentimental approach, fill the flash drive with your favorite shared tunes and give it to the love of your life for a good old-fashioned mixtape without the hassle of finding a cassette player. Or simply gift the flash drive as is so they can use it for important files or music of their own.

Helpful Amazon Review: “This is such an adorable gift for any 80s or 90s child. A ton of storage space, and the USB lets you play it in your car or upload to a computer or tablet. The arm for the USB is a little flimsy and I was worried it would break, but so far it hasn’t!”

4. A Shower Speaker

Singing in the shower takes on a whole other level when there is a speaker outfitted with a backup chorus in mind. Designed with a suction cup on the back, you can attach this waterproof speaker to your wall or hook it to a shower caddy to play your favorite playlist. There’s even an option for answering phone call hands-free. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers rate this speaker a dazzling five stars.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I had a different Bluetooth speaker I used in the shower but I didn't like the sound. This one is a great option for a good price. The sound quality is really nice, and the bass is good which can be hard to find in small speakers. I love that it comes with a suction cup to hang it up in the shower also! I haven't had to charge it yet so the battery must be pretty decent.”

5. An Old-School Turntable For More Than Records

With over 53,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating, many reviewers note that this three-speed Victrola nostalgic Bluetooth turntable suitcase is well worth its price tag. This turntable suitcase can play your entire vinyl collection, but it’s a little more practical than most because of its aux-in and Bluetooth-enabled speakers. You can also conveniently play all your favorite music and playlists from your phone or tablet. Plus, it’s available in nearly 30 colors to look pleasing in any space.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Really happy with Victrola record player as my first one. My wife and I only have a few records so it was important for us to get one that wasn’t too bulky, had good sound quality, and an overall good value to see if we wanted to further invest in our record collection. We will definitely be buying more records! This unit has convinced me that it’s worth the investment.”

6. An Amp-Style Key Holder So You'll Never Misplace Them Again

This epic Jack Rack guitar amp key holder adds a little functional rock and roll to your house with plug-in guitar cable inputs that ensure you always know where your keys are hanging. According to reviewers, it looks and feels just like a real Fender amp, making it a practical and totally rad must-have for any Fender fans. Installation is easy and all hardware is included.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Adore this thing. Easy to install and suuuper sturdy. I use it daily to hang up my work, house, and car keys. I love the design and the keychains. Would absolutely buy again or gift.”

7. A Cozy Headband That Has Built-In Headphones You Can Sleep In

If you need music to sleep, these sleep headphones cover your eyes while they deliver clear, adjustable sound through memory foam ear cushions. It can be a thoughtful gift for those in your life who are in need of some quality rest and relaxation. These headphones can last up to 10 hours on a full charge and won’t disrupt the comfort of your sleep. Choose from 15 colors.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Love these headphones! I didn't even know something like this existed until I got it. I travel a lot and sleep on the plane and this is a godsend. I don't have to worry about falling asleep and losing earbuds, and the comfort level of this thing is great. I was worried I wouldn't be able to hear the music as loud since it wouldn't be directly in my ear, but that's not a problem at all, in fact the volume can even cancel out background noise sometimes! Highly recommend!”

8. These Vintage Band Wall Posters

For fans who can’t get enough of music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, these rock band posters are a great way to personalize their space. Choose from thee different 12-piece sets of album cover posters that feature artists and bands like Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guns N’ Roses, and Prince. Each poster is 7.8 inches by 11.8 inches. Have a music lover who’s more into pop artists like Adele, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd? Check out this 100-piece collection of posters.

Helpful Amazon Review: “These were perfect for my office! The 8x12 cards are printed on nice glossy stock. They are nice as is, but with some inexpensive frames I purchased separately from a chain hobby store, they look like something that might have cost way more.”

9. A Portable Thumb Piano For Practicing Or Playing When You're On The Go

Its lux sound and superior craftsmanship are just a couple of reasons why this portable thumb piano is so highly-rated. Boosting a 4.8-star rating with over 9,000 reviews, it's suitable for all skill levels. And for the musician in your life, this thumb piano will make it easy to practice piano when away from a keyboard. It even includes a tuning hammer and a quick instruction guide to help get you started.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Everyone that sees this kalimba begs me to try it, and inevitably they’re hypnotized by the great sound. Includes a sturdy case and a tuning hammer. Zero regrets!”

10. A Best-Selling Bluetooth Speaker That's Water-Resistant

A portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for any music lover. This water-resistant gadget plays your music for 14 full hours of satisfaction. In the reviews, fans are thoroughly impressed with the quality of sound for its size. “This speaker is small but has amazing power,” one reviewer chimed. There's even a microphone if you'd like to make hands-free calls on your portable speaker, too.

Helpful Amazon Review: “This speaker has traveled on several vacations with me. Great on the beach, in the hotels and sitting outside for picnic. I have bought several for friends and everyone loves them.”

11. A Fun Singing Game That Any Musician Will Love

Encore is one of the best games to play for anyone who loves music. Pick a card, get a word, and sing a song with that word in it to earn points for your team. The game contains everything you need including 48 double-sided cards, seven blank cards, dice, and a 20-second timer. The best part is this game can be played with as many players as you want.

Helpful Amazon Review: “If you and your friends love music then this game is a must! It requires some quick thinking. Was first introduced to it at a friend's game night and I became addicted. So now that Christmas was here I knew that I had to get it for my daughter who loves music just as much as I do. I predict this will quickly become a family favorite.”

12. A Bluetooth Karaoke Mic That's All You Need For A Night Of Singing

This karaoke microphone has everything you'd need to host your own karaoke night. You can use Bluetooth to connect to your phone, and the battery lasts for up to eight hours when fully charged. This mic has an impressive number of controls on it including music volume, mic volume, echo control, and a play and pause button. It’s a fabulous gift for kids and adults alike.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I love that this device connects via Bluetooth to your phone; you can play music through the microphone's speakers and sing along. The mic has options to record your singing, change the volume, change the echo level, and change the volume of the speakers. This is a great product. It sounds great too. [...]”

13. Bluetooth Headphones That You Can Fold Up & Travel With

The JBL Tune 510BT headphones are a popular and highly-rated choice for over-the-ear headphones. They have tons of features that, quite frankly, make them a “no-brainer” for their price in reviewers’ eyes. These wireless headphones connect to your device through Bluetooth and can hold a charge for up to 40 hours. They’re also compatible with voice assistant tools like Siri and Hey Google. With nearly 19,000 reviews, these JBL headphones have an overall 4.5-star rating for sound quality alone.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I bought these headsets because I tend to break mine easily and always need replacements. I tried this brand and haven't broken them yet. They are sturdy and the quality is fantastic for the price I paid. The ear pieces are very comfortable and not too tight. They are pretty good at noise cancellation but I can still hear if there is an emergency. Battery life is fabulous. [...]”

14. Music Note-Shaped Teaspoons For A Music Lover's Kitchen

Adorable and functional, these music note-shaped coffee teaspoons are cute kitchen tools made of high-quality stainless steel. Plus, they’re easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. This set of six is offered in three styles including a multi-color guitar option.

Helpful Amazon Review: “This colorful set of bass guitar teaspoons was a gift for a friend who plays the bass! He thought it was very cute and unique, and is going to make a display for them.”

15. A Hole Punch You Can Use To Make Your Own Custom Guitar Picks

If you’re a guitar player, you know full well that a pick has a lifespan of a week and a half before it disappears into thin air. This Pick-a-Palooza DIY guitar pick punch has a sturdy stainless steel blade that lets you punch new ones out of the included plastic sheets, credit cards, and old key cards. And if losing fewer guitar picks happens to be anyone’s New Years' resolution, this gift also comes with a leather pick holder key chain that can hold up to 10 picks.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Wow! You never know you wanted something until you finally have it. Picked this up *pun* kind of not expecting anything special. The concept was nifty, and I have spent time in the past cutting+shaping guitar picks out of plastic in a moment of desperate need, so why not try this thing out?100% Satisfaction!! Would highly recommend to anyone even remotely interested in guitar playing.”

16. A Set Of Vinyl Record Coasters

Any music lover is bound to adore these vinyl record coasters. This set includes six coasters that look identical to real vinyl records. Beyond being a great conversation starter, they function quite well according to reviewers. They’re designed with a non-slip grip that will keep your tabletops safe and your drink from spilling.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I love these coasters, they're ‘one of a kind’ and a very good conversation starter. I love music so these are perfect for me”

17. A Headphone Amplifier That'll Improve The Sound Quality Of Your Music

Play your music through this innovative portable headphone amplifier, and experience clarity and balance like you never have before. “If you think the only purpose of the headphone amplifier is to make a sound louder, you will be in for a big surprise to discover how much it can shape the sound and contribute to improvements in details, soundstage, etc.,” says one excited reviewer.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I plugged it into my Sennheiser headset and wow what an improvement. I was really surprised at its boost power. A definite must-get! Love the volume control.”

18. Guitar-Shaped Cooking Utensils

The best gifts are sometimes the most practical. Complete with a spoon, a fork, and two spatulas, this 100 percent bamboo guitar neck utensil set is a creative and useful gift for anyone who loves both cooking and guitar. These utensils are heat, stain, and odor-resistant so they’re built to last.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I bought these for a friend. He threw away all his wooden utensils and uses these exclusively.”

19. A Studio Condenser USB Microphone For The Aspiring Recording Artist

This Fifine microphone is one of the best affordable microphones on the market. It’s a condenser microphone which means it’s ideal for recording vocals and acoustic instruments — a plus if your musician wants to record an entire jam session. This microphone easily connects to any laptop or PC via USB. Better yet, it comes with everything you possibly need including a desktop mic boom arm stand, a USB cable, and a pop filter.

Helpful Amazon Review: “The microphone works great for recording music. I recorded my piano playing, singing, and video, then stitched them all together using iMovie and it turned out beautiful!”

20. A Music-Themed Area Rug

They say a person’s home is a reflection of themselves. If that’s true, then this decorative vinyl-inspired area rug is a must-have for your music lover’s space. Beyond aesthetics, it’s made from super soft memory foam and features a non-slip rubber backing. This rug comes in five different sizes ranging from two-foot to six-foot diameter.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I have a music-themed room and this rug went great in there. It isn't very big but the size of the room that it is in is pretty small so it fits perfect. It was a lot softer than I though it would be.”

21. Decorative Hooks That Are Shaped Like Guitars

This set of three decorative hooks is the perfect accent for any musician's home. They can bear a weight of up to 55 pounds, so you'll be able to hang coats, scarves, and bags off of them. “Love the style of these,” one reviewer raved. Others note how thrilled they are with the quality and durability.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Obsessed with these hooks! Very cool and unique.”

22. A Musical Night Light So They Can Wake Up To Their Favorite Song

This musical night light is built with Bluetooth so you can wake up to any music or blast your favorite tunes. While it’s great for adults, it’s also just as charming for a kid’s bedroom as well. This night light changes between 48 colors and is dimmable for customization.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Great little nightlight/alarm clock/speaker. Bought this for my six-year-old for Christmas. She loves it. We were even able to set her favorite song as an alarm clock. The Bluetooth speaker is loud and has good sound. I'm even thinking about buying one for myself!”

23. A Disco Ball That Synchronizes To The Beat

Turn your space into an instant nightclub with this disco ball. Although it doesn’t play music, it does sync the lights to the beat. It’s a fantastic addition to any party and is sure to enhance the party vibe. This disco ball has three modes: auto, sound active, and flash.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I almost went for a more expensive one thinking this can’t possibly be that great for the price. The reviews were good so I thought why not try it. It’s perfect! Covers the space we needed and works great! So glad I bought it”

24. A Musical Cutting Board Made From Tempered Glass

This cutting board isn't just great for chopping up ingredients. Since it's made from tempered glass, you can also use it as a serving tray for cheese, vegetables, fruits, and more. It's scratch — as well as stain-resistant — and it even works well as a chic tabletop decoration. It’s also safe for the dishwasher.

Helpful Amazon Review: I have a smaller kitchen with little counter space. So, I wanted something I could put over the burner to give more workspace. This goes well with my kitchen colors, pretty design, and of course, great cutting board.”

25. A Splurge-Worthy Ukulele Kit Perfect For Beginners & Experts Alike

The Ukulele is one of the best starter instruments for aspiring musicians. If you know one who you’re shopping for this year, behold this Kala learn-to-play ukulele starter kit. It comes with a mahogany instrument, a tote bag, free online lessons, and a tuning app. It’s a fantastic gift that’s left already thousands of reviewers thrilled with their purchase.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I have wanted to play the ukulele for a while and was overwhelmed by the choices. As a beginner I didn't want to buy an expensive one just yet. I also didn't want to buy one that would not generate a decent sound. After reading up on various reviews, I determined the Kala Ukulele was a great place to start. I absolutely love this Kala ukulele. I was surprised by how wonderful the sound is. A great value and I recommend this little UK for any beginners. [...]”