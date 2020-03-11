So many people spend a lot of time thinking about their outfits, but not a ton of time thinking about what they're going to wear
underneath those outfits. I find this interesting, because I have spent far too many hours of my life feeling irritated because a pair of underwear keeps riding up — and even more hours waiting for the moment I can go home and take off the bra that's digging into my shoulders. Luckily, there are tons of clever pieces of underwear on Amazon that can actually help solve these everyday annoyances.
Since Amazon is packed like an overstuffed dresser drawer with some of the
best underwear options, I've gone through the hard work of rounding up a few of my favorites. These brilliantly designed pieces of underwear are about to up the comfort factor, so you really don't have to think about what you're wearing under your clothes. Along with these everyday essentials, I've included some pieces that go way beyond the basics. For frequent travelers, I've got panties with a pocket for stashing extra cash — and for those of you who are going on a big job interview — I've included a super thin and nearly invisible undershirt designed specifically for absorbing sweat.
Go ahead and check out this list — you deserve a better underwear day.
1 The Underwear That Neutralizes Flatulence Odor
Yes, this
flatulence-filtering underwear is a thing — and according to one happy customer, "these really work!" The panties rise to just below the navel and feature a carbon filter in the back panel that effectively absorbs and neutralizes any odors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large 2 A Bra With A Padded Underwire That'll Never Dig Or Poke
You won't mind wearing this highly rated, totally
comfortable underwire bra all day and all night, since the wire is padded and encased in satin (so it never digs or pokes). It's full-coverage and features front adjustable straps for added convenience.
One reviewer writes: "The padded underwire is a big plus as is the padding around the back fasteners. It's a good bra to wear under tees and other close-fitting tops as it creates a smooth, bulge-free profile."
Available colors: 24 Available sizes: 32D - 40D 3 These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Dry On Hot, Humid Days
Made with a blend of breathable cotton, soft microfiber, and stretchy spandex, this
moisture-wicking pair of underwear is designed to keep you cool and dry on warm days. Reviewers say the bikini-rise panties are ideal for "sweltering summer months" — and since they're tag-less, so you don't have to worry about any irritation. Each order comes with four. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large 4 A Racerback Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone
Stash your phone in this
sports bra with a pocket, thread your cable through the eyelet, and then listen; you won't have to carry it in your hand while you jog to your favorite music. The medium-support, racerback bra features a double-fabric front panel. It also comes with optional and removable cups for extra coverage. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large 5 This Basic Undershirt That Absorbs Sweat
Avoid pit-stains on those nerve-wracking days with this
sweat-absorbing undershirt. The ultra-thin shirt is made with cooling bamboo material and features built-in pads to absorb moisture — so even if you are sweating a lot, no one will ever know. It's available in white, beige, and black. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large 6 A Pair Of Underwear With Pockets For Cash And A Passport
Slip on these
panties with pockets and you can travel abroad with a little extra peace of mind. There are two off-center pockets — one in the front and one in the back — and they're perfectly sized for cash and a passport. They're thin, seamless, and offer light compression to ensure your valuables remain right next to you. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large 7 These Boy Shorts That Fend Off Rubbing And Chafing
Keep chafing at bay with these
boy shorts that are totally invisible under dresses. The mid-waist boy shorts fall to mid-thigh — and since they're seamless and lightweight, they won't add any unnecessary fabric bulk. Reviewers say they're comfortable enough to wear all day and add just a bit of compression (but without squeezing). Available colors: 3 Available sizes: Medium - 3X-Large 8 These Socks With A Pocket For Your Keys And Credit Card
This pair of
socks with a pocket is another ingenious way to keep valuable items safe. Invented by an 8-year old (I wish I had been that inventive at that age), they feature a zippered pocket for storing keys, a card, and cash. They're one-size-fits-most and ideal for traveling, hiking, long bike rides, and festivals. 9 These Leakproof Period Panties That Actually Work
Reviewers swear by these
period panties, saying they're "lifesavers" and "an effective back-up." Made from soft bamboo, the leakproof underwear features a comfortable waterproof lining on the center and back panels to prevent staining on your clothes or sheets (whenever your regular protection just doesn't cut it). These are also great for anyone dealing with incontinence or postpartum bleeding. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large 10 A Really Supportive Sports Bra With Criss-Cross Straps
The supportive criss-cross straps on this
sports bra make it the perfect choice for medium- to high-impact workouts. The moisture-wicking bra is lightly padded and double-layered for coverage, and it features mesh panels to keep you ventilated and cool. One reviewer wrote, "I love that it's almost like two bras in one, and it distributes the weight evenly on my shoulders." Available colors: 10 Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large 11 These Running Socks That Have Extremely High Ratings
These
running socks look fairly ordinary, but they have almost 3,000 reviews and an average 4.8-star rating, making them some of the most popular socks out there. Made with moisture-wicking combed cotton, the socks feature full cushioning, seamless toes, arch compression, mesh ventilation, and heel tabs to prevent blisters and keep them firmly in place. Each order comes with six pairs. Available sizes: Small - X-Large 12 These Mega-Soft Bamboo Panties That Won't Ride Up
Nothing says "comfort" like a soft pair of high-rise panties, and this micro-modal bamboo version might just be the
softest underwear of all time. They rise to just above the navel and offer full backside coverage, so you never have to worry about them riding up. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large 13 A Stretchy And Supportive Bra That Hugs Your Curves
This
comfortable bra is made with four-way stretch fabric that naturally conforms to your body, so you don't have to worry about tugging or adjusting. The wire-free bra features a hook-and-eye closure with three hooks, extra-wide straps, and sleek, unlined cups that create a seamless look under clothes. Available colors: 9 Available colors: Small - 3X-Large 14 These High-Cut Panties That Won't Create A Line Under Your Leggings
One reviewer wrote about this
lightweight underwear and said, "I use them under my workout clothes and leggings because they don't have bulky lines like some heavier underwear." Similarly, since they're high-cut, they won't create a "shelf" under leggings (the way fuller coverage underwear can). They're high-waisted, super stretchy, and exceptionally comfortable. Available colors: assorted Available sizes: Small - XX-Large 15 This High-Waisted Thong That Won't Leave Panty Lines
This
high-waisted thong is the perfect solution to what you can wear under tight-fitting dresses. It offers seamless compression to create a smooth silhouette, and the thong factor means you don't have to worry about panty lines. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large 16 These Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands That Prevent Rubbing
If you don't want to wear boy shorts under your dress (but still want some chafe protection), these
anti-chafing thigh bands are just the ticket. Made from stretchy lace, they help prevent rubbing and come in a variety of sizes. That means they won't slip down — but they won't feel too tight, either. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: 21 inches - 32 inches 17 The Microfiber Underwear That Won't Dig Into Your Thighs
The secret of these
microfiber briefs is the fact that the leg holes are non-elastic, which is perfect for anyone who's less worried about riding up and more worried about the feeling that maybe your circulation is getting cut off. They're super soft and stretchy — and one reviewer wrote, "These are hands down the most perfect fitting, most comfortable underwear I’ve ever purchased." Available colors: assorted Available sizes: Large 18 A Smooth-Edge Bra That's Invisible Under T-Shirts
This microfiber
V-neck bra has the smoothest edges of all time, so it's nearly invisible under T-shirts, silk, and other thin materials. And even though it's technically a pull-on bralette, it's still supportive, thanks to the optional cups and extra-wide band and shoulder straps. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-small - 2X 19 These Silky Thongs That Feel Like Wearing Nothing At All
With these
seamless thongs by Calvin Klein, you'll essentially feel like you're going commando. They're silky-smooth, super thin, and lightweight — and they help prevent any see-through panty lines when you're wearing dress slacks or tighter-fitting dresses. Available colors: Assorted Available sizes: Small - X-Large 20 This Mesh Underwear That Maximizes Airflow During Sweaty Workouts
Slip on this pair of
sports underwear before hiking, running, biking, or any other type of strenuous workout. The low-rise, bikini-cut panties are made with breathable, fast-drying mesh to keep you cool and comfortable — and they're even odor-neutralizing, so you don't have to stress. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large