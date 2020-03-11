So many people spend a lot of time thinking about their outfits, but not a ton of time thinking about what they're going to wear underneath those outfits. I find this interesting, because I have spent far too many hours of my life feeling irritated because a pair of underwear keeps riding up — and even more hours waiting for the moment I can go home and take off the bra that's digging into my shoulders. Luckily, there are tons of clever pieces of underwear on Amazon that can actually help solve these everyday annoyances.

Since Amazon is packed like an overstuffed dresser drawer with some of the best underwear options, I've gone through the hard work of rounding up a few of my favorites. These brilliantly designed pieces of underwear are about to up the comfort factor, so you really don't have to think about what you're wearing under your clothes. Along with these everyday essentials, I've included some pieces that go way beyond the basics. For frequent travelers, I've got panties with a pocket for stashing extra cash — and for those of you who are going on a big job interview — I've included a super thin and nearly invisible undershirt designed specifically for absorbing sweat.

Go ahead and check out this list — you deserve a better underwear day.

1 The Underwear That Neutralizes Flatulence Odor Shreddies USA Flatulence Filtering Hi-Waist Briefs Amazon $44 See On Amazon Yes, this flatulence-filtering underwear is a thing — and according to one happy customer, "these really work!" The panties rise to just below the navel and feature a carbon filter in the back panel that effectively absorbs and neutralizes any odors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2 A Bra With A Padded Underwire That'll Never Dig Or Poke Warner's This Is Not A Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon You won't mind wearing this highly rated, totally comfortable underwire bra all day and all night, since the wire is padded and encased in satin (so it never digs or pokes). It's full-coverage and features front adjustable straps for added convenience. One reviewer writes: "The padded underwire is a big plus as is the padding around the back fasteners. It's a good bra to wear under tees and other close-fitting tops as it creates a smooth, bulge-free profile." Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 32D - 40D

3 These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Dry On Hot, Humid Days Fruit of the Loom Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made with a blend of breathable cotton, soft microfiber, and stretchy spandex, this moisture-wicking pair of underwear is designed to keep you cool and dry on warm days. Reviewers say the bikini-rise panties are ideal for "sweltering summer months" — and since they're tag-less, so you don't have to worry about any irritation. Each order comes with four. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 A Racerback Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Medium Support Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stash your phone in this sports bra with a pocket, thread your cable through the eyelet, and then listen; you won't have to carry it in your hand while you jog to your favorite music. The medium-support, racerback bra features a double-fabric front panel. It also comes with optional and removable cups for extra coverage. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5 This Basic Undershirt That Absorbs Sweat Thompson Tee Sweat-Proof Undershirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Avoid pit-stains on those nerve-wracking days with this sweat-absorbing undershirt. The ultra-thin shirt is made with cooling bamboo material and features built-in pads to absorb moisture — so even if you are sweating a lot, no one will ever know. It's available in white, beige, and black. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6 A Pair Of Underwear With Pockets For Cash And A Passport Vockets Hidden Pocket Seamless Underwear Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip on these panties with pockets and you can travel abroad with a little extra peace of mind. There are two off-center pockets — one in the front and one in the back — and they're perfectly sized for cash and a passport. They're thin, seamless, and offer light compression to ensure your valuables remain right next to you. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 These Boy Shorts That Fend Off Rubbing And Chafing MELERIO Seamless Boy Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep chafing at bay with these boy shorts that are totally invisible under dresses. The mid-waist boy shorts fall to mid-thigh — and since they're seamless and lightweight, they won't add any unnecessary fabric bulk. Reviewers say they're comfortable enough to wear all day and add just a bit of compression (but without squeezing). Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

8 These Socks With A Pocket For Your Keys And Credit Card Flippysox Zippered Sock Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pair of socks with a pocket is another ingenious way to keep valuable items safe. Invented by an 8-year old (I wish I had been that inventive at that age), they feature a zippered pocket for storing keys, a card, and cash. They're one-size-fits-most and ideal for traveling, hiking, long bike rides, and festivals.

9 These Leakproof Period Panties That Actually Work YOSHI FASHION Bamboo Menstrual Leakproof Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reviewers swear by these period panties, saying they're "lifesavers" and "an effective back-up." Made from soft bamboo, the leakproof underwear features a comfortable waterproof lining on the center and back panels to prevent staining on your clothes or sheets (whenever your regular protection just doesn't cut it). These are also great for anyone dealing with incontinence or postpartum bleeding. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 A Really Supportive Sports Bra With Criss-Cross Straps SYROKAN High-Impact Bounce-Control Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon The supportive criss-cross straps on this sports bra make it the perfect choice for medium- to high-impact workouts. The moisture-wicking bra is lightly padded and double-layered for coverage, and it features mesh panels to keep you ventilated and cool. One reviewer wrote, "I love that it's almost like two bras in one, and it distributes the weight evenly on my shoulders." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 These Running Socks That Have Extremely High Ratings CelerSport Athletic Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These running socks look fairly ordinary, but they have almost 3,000 reviews and an average 4.8-star rating, making them some of the most popular socks out there. Made with moisture-wicking combed cotton, the socks feature full cushioning, seamless toes, arch compression, mesh ventilation, and heel tabs to prevent blisters and keep them firmly in place. Each order comes with six pairs. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

12 These Mega-Soft Bamboo Panties That Won't Ride Up wirapa Bamboo Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing says "comfort" like a soft pair of high-rise panties, and this micro-modal bamboo version might just be the softest underwear of all time. They rise to just above the navel and offer full backside coverage, so you never have to worry about them riding up. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

13 A Stretchy And Supportive Bra That Hugs Your Curves Hanes Comfort Evolution Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This comfortable bra is made with four-way stretch fabric that naturally conforms to your body, so you don't have to worry about tugging or adjusting. The wire-free bra features a hook-and-eye closure with three hooks, extra-wide straps, and sleek, unlined cups that create a seamless look under clothes. Available colors: 9

Available colors: Small - 3X-Large

14 These High-Cut Panties That Won't Create A Line Under Your Leggings MISSWHO High Waist Breathable Stretchy Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote about this lightweight underwear and said, "I use them under my workout clothes and leggings because they don't have bulky lines like some heavier underwear." Similarly, since they're high-cut, they won't create a "shelf" under leggings (the way fuller coverage underwear can). They're high-waisted, super stretchy, and exceptionally comfortable. Available colors: assorted

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

15 This High-Waisted Thong That Won't Leave Panty Lines Hioffer High-Waisted Thong Amazon $16 See On Amazon This high-waisted thong is the perfect solution to what you can wear under tight-fitting dresses. It offers seamless compression to create a smooth silhouette, and the thong factor means you don't have to worry about panty lines. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

16 These Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands That Prevent Rubbing Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you don't want to wear boy shorts under your dress (but still want some chafe protection), these anti-chafing thigh bands are just the ticket. Made from stretchy lace, they help prevent rubbing and come in a variety of sizes. That means they won't slip down — but they won't feel too tight, either. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 21 inches - 32 inches

17 The Microfiber Underwear That Won't Dig Into Your Thighs MyGxR Microfiber Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The secret of these microfiber briefs is the fact that the leg holes are non-elastic, which is perfect for anyone who's less worried about riding up and more worried about the feeling that maybe your circulation is getting cut off. They're super soft and stretchy — and one reviewer wrote, "These are hands down the most perfect fitting, most comfortable underwear I’ve ever purchased." Available colors: assorted

Available sizes: Large

18 A Smooth-Edge Bra That's Invisible Under T-Shirts Calvin Klein Invisibles V Neck Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This microfiber V-neck bra has the smoothest edges of all time, so it's nearly invisible under T-shirts, silk, and other thin materials. And even though it's technically a pull-on bralette, it's still supportive, thanks to the optional cups and extra-wide band and shoulder straps. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-small - 2X

19 These Silky Thongs That Feel Like Wearing Nothing At All Calvin Klein Invisibles Thongs (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon With these seamless thongs by Calvin Klein, you'll essentially feel like you're going commando. They're silky-smooth, super thin, and lightweight — and they help prevent any see-through panty lines when you're wearing dress slacks or tighter-fitting dresses. Available colors: Assorted

Available sizes: Small - X-Large