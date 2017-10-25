If you spend any time at all shopping on the internet, you know it's absolutely loaded with nasty but necessary products. This is something that I know quite well. In the past week, I've bought a bra that sticks to my boobs, an inhaler filled with Himalayan sea salt, and a toilet spray to help my guests feel a little more comfortable about "going" in my home. Believe it or not, if you're looking for some nasty shopping inspiration, the bizarre but genius products on Amazon wish lists are a good place to start.

Don't get me wrong — tons of people fill their wish lists with the most basic items ever. Amazon's most wished for pages have their fair share of blenders, headphones, toilet paper, and Cards Against Humanity packs (which have been at the top of the Toys category for years now).

Every once in a while, though, you'll stumble upon something that's so weird, gross, and intriguing, you're not sure your life will continue until you've added it to your cart. I get that. I've been there, and that's why I sorted through and found the nastiest yet most necessary items that Amazon users can't wait to get their hands on.

1. This Goo That Sticks To Crumbs, Hair, Lint, And Dust

If your keyboard is filled with crumbs, dust, hair, or lint, the ColorCoral cleaning gel can help. It's essentially a wad of goo that's safe on your electronics and car vents, but it sticks to all the dust and debris that you can't reach otherwise. It's also non-toxic and has a pleasant, clean smell.

2. This Brush And Gel Set To Scrape All The Bacteria Off Your Tongue

Scrape all the bacteria (and odors) off your tongue with this TUNG starter pack. It comes with a cleaner brush and a gel formulated with Zinc Oxide to neutralize odor-causing gases. "My tongue has always had a whitish or yellowish coloring to it," says one reviewer. "The TUNG brush has fixed all of that and I'm thrilled!"

3. This Pre-Poop Spray That Traps Smells Under The Water

Simply spray this Poo-Pourri spray into the toilet before you go to prevent any trace of pooping. It's made with a mixture of essential oils that trap smells below the surface, so all you have to do is flush them away when you're done. Plus, one bottle contains over 200 uses.

4. A Soap Made From Dirt

This Grip Clean hand soap has a genius dirt-powered formula that's a must-have for anyone who works with their hands. It drives out grease, oil, and sap without drying out your hands, and the reviews are filled with landscapers and mechanics who won't use anything else.

5. This Best-Selling Drain Stopper That's Made To Get Covered In Hair

Clumps of hair are gross, but they get even grosser when you have to snake them out five months later. The TubShroom is a flexible drain stop that lets water flow through while catching all your hair. Its genius design fits any standard tub drain and is guaranteed to catch every hair, every time. It's also really easy to take out and clean.

6. This Stool That's Made Specifically For Pooping

So many buyers swear that their toilet stool helps them to poop with way more ease. It's basically a stool that lifts your legs up while you're sitting on the toilet, so your colon straightens out and releases waste with less effort. It fits right up against the bowl and is collapsible when not in use.

7. This Catcher That Releases The Spider Back Outside Without Hurting Them

So you don’t like killing bugs, but you’re not just going to let a spider roam around your house, either. My Critter Catcher uses a patented design to gently trap any kind of insect and release them outside without hurting them. It’s totally eco-friendly, chemical-free, and comes in multiple colors.

8. This Rechargeable Facial Vacuum That Sucks Out Blackheads

There is something strangely satisfying about extracting a blackhead, which might be part of the reason why people are loving this pore vacuum. It’s rechargeable, painless, and sucks all the gunk out of your pores. However, removing blackheads is tricky business, and while loads of Amazon users love this device, its always a good idea to check with your dermatologist to find the solution that's right for you.

9. This Tub Of Goop That Neutralizes Odors

This Ona Gel Pro is quite literally a tub of odor-absorbing goop. Still, people swear that it works to remove smoke, mold, or pet smells. Simply open it and leave it in the room that you want to freshen up; then it'll evaporate into the air and neutralizer gross odors.

10. These Exfoliators That Remove Dirt & Dead Skin

It’s no secret that a little facial exfoliation here and there can work wonders on your skin, and these little facial scrubbers can help you get rid of that gunk, dead skin, and makeup that builds up on your face. These come in a pack of ten and are suitable for normal to oily skin types.

11. This Natural Black Powder You Rub All Over Your Teeth

This stuff makes your mouth entirely black, but Active Wow is the second most wished for product in the oral care category. That's because it uses absorbent charcoal to soak up stains from the surface of your teeth, leaving your mouth whiter and fresher. 10,000 reviewers swear by it because it doesn't make your teeth and gums sensitive like other whiteners do.

12. This Strange Device Separates The Toes To Provide Foot Relief

It might feel weird to walk around with these gel toe separators on your feet, but they're actually an awesome solution for bunions, hallux valgus, bunionette, or hammer toes. They actually use high grade silicone to promote proper alignment, and people use them to reduce foot pain, increase relaxation, or separate toes during yoga.

13. A Cup That Separates Eggs Through Its Nostrils

This gross but effective Bogeyman egg separator effectively lets you discard the yolks of and keep the whites (or vice versa) — which makes cooking and baking a lot easier. They're made of ceramic, and reviewers say, "These things are so gross and so awesome."

14. This Bizarre Bar Of Soap Made of Charcoal And Oatmeal That You Won't Be Tempted To Eat

This The Yellow Bird activated charcoal soap bar is made with natural ingredients like organic palm oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, and, of course, Activated Charcoal. It’s scented with sweet lavender and lemongrass essential oils, and works as an everyday cleanser that’s especially great for those with acne, eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea.

15. The Foot Mask That Makes Your Dead Skin Fall Right Off

These Vena Beauty exfoliating foot peels are gross but necessary if you have a lot of dead skin on your feet. Simply apply the mask to your feet, let them soak, and rinse it off after two hours. Within a week, the dead layers of your skin will literally start peeling off. "I must admit it is kind of gross when a huge chunk of skin comes off of your foot," says one reviewer, "but it's easy and it really does work."

16. Blot Away Excess Oil With These Charcoal Sheets

For a clean matte face (without washing your makeup off and starting over), there are these facial blotting papers. They’re infused with real bamboo charcoal to absorb excess oil and shine without smudging or leaving marks on your face. They also come in an efficient package that fits right in your purse for on-the-go blotting.

17. This Natural Deodorant That Actually Works

This non-toxic deodorant is not your typical deodorant: it’s in powder form and made from activated charcoal. It’s GMO-free, phthalate-free, aluminum-free, and paraben-free, and has a sweet lavender scent from essential oils. One happy, five-star reviewer wrote: “So far it's made such a major change for me that I'm almost ready to throw my antiperspirants away.”

18. A Toilet Plunger You'll Look Forward To Using

Plunging your toilet has never been easier with this bizarre, flexible toilet plunger. It's got a strange tapered design that you shove all the way down to dislodge the clog. One five-star reviewer wrote: “This product is amazing! It works so much better and so much faster than getting out that ugly dirty plunger with the wood handle that you keep in a small wastebasket at the back of your toilet, along with your toilet scrub brushes, and start pumping away to no avail.”

19. This Rechargeable Gadget Grates Away Dead Skin

It's never been so easy to grate your dead foot skin with the Finishing Touch pedicure tool. It's an electric, wireless, and rechargeable buffer that effortlessly scrubs away rough skin. It has an ergonomic design that makes giving your feet some TLC a breeze, and has two different speeds to quickly give you a perfect pedi.

20. These Little Charcoal Bags That Make Your Feet Smell Sweet

If you frequent the gym, the track, the hiking trails, or are just constantly on-the-go in your favorite pair of kicks, chances are your shoes smell a little rank. These miniature shoe deodorizer bags have bamboo charcoal in them that eliminate any unpleasant scents coming from your sneakers. You can even throw them in your gym bag, pet beds, or in any other things that carry an icky scent from time to time.