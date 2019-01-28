20 Weird Bras On Amazon That Are Totally Genius

Every once in a while, I get really excited about wearing bras. What can I say — when I see a bra that’s completely different from anything you’re used to, I tend to pay attention. Take these weird bras on Amazon that are also totally genius — the second I saw each of them, I was not only intrigued, but also a bit enamored. Not only are each of them super different from your standard bra, but they also solve the common wardrobe problems many of us never thought we could solve. They're brilliant inventions that stand out amongst that familiar sea of white and beige bras that look exactly like the ones we've been buying forever. Quite simply, they're revolutionizing the way we think of and wear one of our most complicated sartorial items.
These weird bras may look a little quirky and unusual, but they'll fit like a dream, address unique problems that other bras haven't figured out quite yet,
support your breasts so you don't experience aches and pains, and look amazing under various clothing types (or, better yet, effortlessly disappear beneath clothing so that you forget you're wearing one). These bras may not look like the others in your lingerie drawer, but once you read about what they can do you'll realize: that's the best thing about them, and it's exactly why you'll have to have them. 1 The Plunge Bra Perfect For Low Cut Tops
It's so difficult to find a decent bra when you're wearing a plunging blouse or dress. This odd-looking
U-shape plunge bra offers incredible support, with removable straps that can be adjusted to what you’re wearing. And since it’s made with nylon and spandex, it’s a comfortable option. 2 The Bra With Adjustable Cleavage
Want more control of cleavage? This
push-up padded bra can double your cup size if that's something you desire, but you also can adjust the amount of cleavage you want by loosening or tightening the ropes in the center of this corset-style bra. 3 This V Cut Bra With Convertible Straps
The conventional straps on this low front
V-cut plunge bra convert to halter and cross-cross straps to give you options, but the seamless, stretch microfiber cups ensure you aren't trading in comfort for functionality. 4 The Strapless Bra You Can Wear So Many Different Ways
Talk about versatility. You can wear this
convertible push-up bra in so many different ways, depending on how you adjust the detachable straps. It’s available in three colors — nude, black, and white — and delivers when it comes to support, comfort, and options. 5 These Reusable Silicone Nipple Covers
Yes, they look a lot like chicken cutlets, but these self-adhesive silicone
nipple covers are hypoallergenic, reusable, washable, waterproof, and work well under snug T-shirts or any article of clothing that works best with invisible undergarments. They're especially perfect for backless and strapless dresses! 6 The Bra That Improves Your Posture
It may give you old-school vintage vibes, but the
Glamorise MagicLift is more than a throwback bra: it's designed to provide the ultimate posture-aiding support for less back pain. With wide straps, cotton-lycra support bands in the back, and a wireless inner cushion band, you'll be hard pressed to find a more comfortable bra. 7 The Sports Bra That Closes In The Front
Just when you thought all sports bras were starting to look alike, this
sport bra from Danskin comes along to prove everyone wrong. With a front closure, this medium-impact sports bra can easily withstand the demands placed on your body during a tough workout. But, unlike many other sport bras, the plunging neckline works for a variety of workout gear (or can stand alone) and will keep you cooler for longer. 8 This Strapless Bra With Unique Support
This pretty lace
strapless bra boasts a finger shape design meant to mimic the way women hold up their breasts with their hands for the ultimate support. It features silicone strips and grip elastic work for a comfortable fit. 9 The Comfortable Bra That Can Help With Back Pain
The
Full Freedom Comfort Bra is designed to lift from all angles, and the extra wide straps help prevent back pain. It looks less structured than most bras, which may make you wonder if it can truly offer support, but over 1,500 reviewers mostly rate it as a top choice — a bra so comfy you'll want to sleep in it. 10 The Backless Corset Bra
From the front, the
Decency CB Invisible Bra looks like a supportive, push-up corset bra that you can wear with a plunging neckline. But the bra's wonderful secret is that it's totally backless and sideless — you can wear it with anything and there are no straps getting in the way of a great outfit. 11 This Cage Bra Adds Structure And Support 12 This Comfortable Bra That's Perfect For Leisure
A smooth, nylon/spandex bra with a cotton lining, wide straps, a V-back design, and convenient inner pockets for inserting pads or prosthesis, this
Intimate Portal Leisure Bra is incredibly useful. Additionally, this soft cami bra feels like a second skin, and features beautiful draped material that might tempt you to wear it out. 13 The Wirefree Bra That Keeps You Secure
Sideway spillage — when your breasts peep out of the sides of a bra — happens sometimes. But this
No Side Effects Warner bra tackles the issue with a seamless contour design that is cut high enough on the sides to prevent "sleevage." It has front-adjustable straps and reviewers say it's so comfortable they often forget they're even wearing a bra. 14 This Beautiful Hi-Neck Bralette
You may not be able to easily hide this gorgeous
lace hi-neck bralette under your clothes — but that's exactly the point. On the one hand, this bralette offers light comfort that is ideal for cup sizes A-C, but on the other, it's much more than an undergarment: It's a casually comfortable pullover bra with a T-back and center cut-out that you can easily make a part of your outfit. 15 These Silicone Cups That Can Enhance Cleavage
Made with 100 percent silicone, this
backless and strapless adhesive bra can be washed and reused up to 25 times. Wear them with dresses, tanks, and sheer clothing, and feel the freedom of a bra that you can move in. 16 The Sports Bra Made For High-Impact Workouts
No matter what sport or activity gets you moving,
SYROKAN High Impact Full Coverage Sports Bra will keep your workout comfortable with its breathable fabric. The molded cup inserts ensure optimum support, and the bra comes in four shades: blue, pink, black, and white. 17 The Bra That Keeps You Cool
After a few hours of bra wear — or on any given summer day — sweat can accumulate under the breasts, which can feel very uncomfortable.
Warner's Play It Cool Underwire Contour Bra is your typical T-shirt bra with one super big plus: it's made with a special lining in the cups that cools and wicks away moisture. The front-adjustable straps also convert to criss-cross straps. 18 A Minimizer Bra That's Double-Lined
Chafing is one of those uncomfortable evils that comes along with wearing a thin bra. This
Bali Double Support Minimizer Bra is double-lined, which helps prevent chafing, and has wire-free cups and technology that minimizes up to 1.5 inches, if that's what you're looking for. 19 This Low Back Bra Converter
It looks incredibly odd, but this
low back bra converter is exactly the tool you need to take your standard bra and transform it into one that support any low back dress or top. Simply attach the hook end of the strap to the eyes of your bra, wrap the belt around your waist, adjust it, and, voila, you have the weird bra you totally need. 20 The Bra With Clear Halter Straps
It may look like a complicated bra, but the
Maidenform Sexy Plunge Bra is deceptively simple: it can be worn as a support under low-cut shirts and dresses, and comes with a clear halter strap for quick outfit changes. Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.