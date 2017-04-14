I'm the type of person who finds shopping extremely stressful. Lines are irritating, I'm convinced that department stores are intentionally disorienting, and finding jeans that fit my baby-bearing hips as well as my 4'11" height? Impossible. Perhaps the worst shopping experience, however, is finding gifts for people who are notoriously hard to buy for. Nothing ever seems adequate enough, and more often than not, you end up reaching for a pair of socks out of desperation. You then justify your purchase with, "But they've got sushi on them."

Maybe this loved one has everything already, or maybe they're just a really pragmatic person who prefers practical gifts that they'll actually use. Either way, a paperweight and a mug full of candy isn't going to cut it here. Your best bet here is thinking outside of the box.

For the particularly challenging people on my list, my go-to is always Amazon. They've got tons of weird but genius products that'll suit even your hardest-to-please friend. In addition to a great review section and super reliable shipping, Amazon has items that solve actual problems, have multiple functionalities, and are totally new to the market, so you can be sure that said difficult gift-receiver hasn't seen anything like it before.

1 Give The Gift Of Bonsai Trees With This All-Inclusive Set Amazon Nature's Blossom Sow and Grow 4 Bonsai Trees Germination Kit, $25, Amazon The Nature's Blossom Sow and Grow Bonsai Trees germination kit gives you everything you need to grow your very own Bonsai trees. It comes with organic seeds, peat soil disks, growing pots, plant markers, and instructions, and each set comes with four different types of trees. It’s a number one best seller in plants and seeds, and it makes an incredible housewarming gift for someone who has it all.

2 The Gift Of A Spa-Like Lavender Milk Bath Amazon Charli Jo & Company Lavender Cream Bath Milk Soak, $18, Amazon Luxurious, healthy, and amazing for skin, this lavender milk soak isn't your average spa gift. It's made with just a few soothing ingredients, including powdered milk, Epsom salt, lavender buds, and essential oils. It comes in an elegant glass bottle and Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about the quality. One shopper noted, “A Friday night soak with this milk bath and a glass of wine is my new favorite activity. It smells amazing and leaves skin soft. Contains real lavender for real relaxation. Amazing.”

3 These Sensible Nesting Bowls That Cover All Your Bases Amazon Joseph Joseph Nesting Mixing Bowl Set, $35, Amazon For the extremely practical person's housewarming party, you've got this Joseph Joseph nesting mixing bowl set. It comes with nine pieces including bowls, measuring cups, and a colander, and they all effortlessly fit together to save room in your cabinets. They're also super durable and dishwasher-safe.

4 This 2-In-1 Beer Opener & Cap Catcher That Sticks To Your Fridge Amazon Bruntmor Bottle Opener & Cap Catcher, $17, Amazon Beer lovers are really digging this 2-in-1 beer opener and cap catcher, that can be stuck to your fridge or mounted to the wall of your choosing. Thanks to the magnetized design, it lets you open and enjoy a beer without having to pick up caps off the floor at the end of the night. Plus, there’s no more scrounging for the bottle opener that always seems to disappear at the most critical moments, like, for example, 6 p.m. on a Friday night.

5 This Versatile USB Vacuum To Clean Up Your Work Space Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, $13, Amazon Portable, effective, and oh-so-convenient, this mini desk vacuum cleaner helps you to clean tight corners and small surfaces with ease. Use it to tidy up your keyboard, desk, and other hard-to-reach spots. There are two different styles available in the listing: one model runs on AA batteries, the other can be powered up by USB. Make sure to snag the one that sounds the most useful to you.

6 These Fun Alternatives To Your Standard Pot Holders Amazon Fred Pot Pinchers Silicone Pot Holders, $15, Amazon These Fred Pot Pinchers silicone pot holders are a fun and effective alternative to pot holders. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that protects your hands and fingers from pots, lids, and handles, and they’ve got surprisingly good grip and control.

7 An Odor-Fighting Ionizer For Making Your Car Smell Fresh Amazon 4WDKING Car Air Purifier Ionizer, $22, Amazon This car air purifier offers a pretty clever solution for keeping your car's air clean and smelling fresh. It pumps out negative ions, which destroy odor-causing particulates, rather than just covering them up with a scent. Plug it into your car's 12V outlet to immediately let the purifying begin. It even comes with two USB ports for fast charging of your devices for getting the most use out of this car accessory.

8 The Most Adorable Tea Infuser That Ever Was Amazon Cute Platypus Tea Infuser, $13, Amazon This set of two Cute Platypus Tea Infusers has been on my wishlist for quite a while, and people are totally raving about them. Fill their bellies with your favorite loose-leaf tea and prop the adorable heat on the side of your mug. They're also made of durable food-safe silicone, have fine holes that prevent leaves from getting through, and are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.

9 The Solution For All The Smelly Things In Your Home Amazon remodeez Footwear Deodorizer, $10, Amazon If you're dealing with gross smells in your shoes, refrigerator, or closets, you should check out this all-natural solution. Instead of just covering up odors like other air fresheners do, these activated charcoal fresheners actually absorb moisture to prevent lingering smells and bacterial growth — stopping funky smells at the source.

10 A Face Wash With The Most Unique Ingredients Amazon Jack Black Deep Dive Facial Cleanser, $20, Amazon Hear me out: Combining volcanic ash and kaolin clay may sound more like a science experiment than what you'd put on your face, but these two ingredients really give you clearer skin. The kaolin clay naturally purifies the skin, and volcanic ash works to retain skin's moisture long after washing. Want an even deeper clean? Use it weekly as a detoxifying mask.

11 These Korean Wine Pads To Exfoliate And Soften Skin Amazon Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine, $16, Amazon This popular Korean beauty product is called the Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze peeling wine, and it uses grape-infused pads to remove build-up, dead skin, and dirt from the face. The innovative formula uses a double-sided gauze pad to exfoliate and soak up impurities, leaving your face ultra soft and smooth. “My skin feels amazing after using this,” says one reviewer. “Smell is like grape jelly… Enough to help take off the dead skin without harming the live cells.”

12 This Himalayan Salt Humidifier That Diffuses Essential Oils Amazon SURBON 3-in-1 Aromatherapy Diffuser Humidifier, $36, Amazon Sleek, modern, and safe, this genius essential oil diffuser not only adds a dose of humidity to your room, it also infuses aromatherapy and ionization for a relaxed atmosphere. The unit contains authentic Himalayan salt crystals and boasts two mist modes. Designed for ease of use in spaces like yoga studios, offices, and bedrooms, it comes with a remote so you can adjust your settings without getting up. Choose from seven different LED colors for custom lighting and instant ambiance.

13 Prop Your Phone Up In Jurassic Style Amazon Comix Mini Dinosaur Cute Cell Phone Mount, $9, Amazon To hold everything from your business cards to your phone, you've got this Comix mini dinosaur mount. It comes in multiple colors and makes an adorable desk decoration, but reviewers also find it particularly functional, too: "I usually watch Netflix/Hulu/Prime Video on my phone when I'm in bed, and I've dropped my iPhone on my face more times than I'd care to admit. It's a plus too, so it hurts. This little dino now holds my phone so I can safely binge in bed."

14 A 2-Pack Of Himalayan Salt Night Lights Amazon Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light (2-Pack), $28, Amazon Carved from natural Himalayan salt crystals, these Himalayan salt lamp night lights plug straight into any wall outlet to give you a calming orange glow. However, the pretty lights serve another function: they release negative ions into your space for a soothing ambiance. “A perfect solution for wanting the benefits of Himalayan salt lamps but lacking counter space! Beautiful color,” one reviewer raved.

15 This Natural Exfoliating Cleanser That Does It All Without Damage Amazon Natural Vitamin E Facial Exfoliating Scrub, $19, Amazon With organic ingredients like lavender and avocado oil, this exfoliating facial scrub is a gentle way to cleanse, moisturize, protect, and remove dead skin all at once. It uses natural jojoba pearls to unclog pores and exfoliate without damaging your skin’s natural oils, and the reviews are absolutely glowing because it removes all makeup and grime without leaving your face overly dry.

16 The Easiest Way to Relax And Relieve Back Pain Amazon CHISOFT Lumbar Stretching Device, $18, Amazon If you’re a Dr. Oz fan, you might have seen this product on his show. This ergonomically designed lumbar stretcher is designed to help with chronic backaches and posture correction. Designed with portability in mind, this works whether you're in the office, in the car, or just at home and need a little extra support. Since this device is manual, you don't need to worry about batteries or being within reach of an outlet, which gives this added convenience, especially when you're on the go. You can use it in three different angles for customized stretching.

17 This Odd Tool That's Perfect For Avocados Amazon Amco 2-in-1 Avocado Slicer and Pitter, $13, Amazon Handling an avocado doesn't have to be the pits. With this two-in-one slicer and pitter, you can separate ripe avocado from its shell and take out the pit without any additional stress. It comes with a wired end, so slicing is a breeze, and it has a comfy handle so it's not hard to operate. Instead of using a knife, Amazon reviewers recommend giving this multifunctional tool a try. "This is the best avocado slicer I have ever used! it scoops out the avocado easily and leaves almost none in the Peel. Perfect little slices."

18 One Of The Most Beloved (& Powerful) Clay Cleansers Around Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $14, Amazon This healing Bentonite clay is one of the most versatile beauty products out there, and that’s because it’s ultra-absorbent, entirely natural, and incredible for so many things. You can use it as a face mask for glowing skin, a hair detoxifier for cleaner roots (and those with curly hair especially love it), or as a face wash that deep-cleans pores. It also gently exfoliates and soaks up toxins in the skin. To top it off, Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of it. One fan raved, “Saw product on tik tok. They hype is real. I have an oily face this gets rid of it and leaves my face feeling clean.”

19 This 12-Pack Of Toe Spacers To Show Someone You Really Care About Their Feet Amazon NatraCure Gel Toe Separators (12-Pack), $15, Amazon This brilliant invention is ideal for anyone who struggles with toe discomfort and is looking for relief. Designed to be worn at home or even when you're out and about, these separators can also be a discreet method for straightening toes. The best part? They release nourishing vitamin E and aloe vera while in use, so your feet get an extra dose of love while you wear them to help with crooked toes, bunions, corns, and more. “These are by far the [best] toe separators that I have purchased!” one fan reported. “I have tried several different brands and these rate far above them all! They are soft and comfortable. I don’t even know they are there!”

20 Weekly Inspiration To Reach Your Goals Amazon The 52 Lists Project, $14, Amazon This year, any of your goals are in reach with the help of the 52 Lists Project. Its design helps you easily outline your route to success, including challenges for self-growth, space for self-reflection, and plenty of room for list-making. This best-selling journal is top-rated, and it will guide any reader to a more inspired life.