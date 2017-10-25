23 Genius Things On Amazon For People Who Are Anxious AF

Everyone experiences anxiety over something. Whether it's politics, stress at work, or holidays with the family, it’s totally normal to worry every once and a while. This is where deeply calming products for anxious people come in handy. Personally, I get a little on edge when plans are too up in the air or I can't fall asleep when I know I need to. For these instances, I have a few foolproof relaxation tools (like my Himalayan salt lamp and my acupressure mat) to help me unwind and find my cool again.

That being said, occasional feelings of anxiety are not the same as an anxiety disorder. If you feel like you experience it more often than you should, it's a good idea to reach out to a professional. Serious signs of anxiety shouldn't be ignored, and while relaxation and stress-relief products might ease your nerves a little bit, they're no replacement for the help of a professional.

On the other hand, if you experience the occasional rush of nerves from public speaking or a slight feeling of dread surrounding tests, these products might be worth your time. Not only are they innovative and actually pretty genius, but reviewers say that they're helpful AF when it comes to relieving stress and tension.

1 This Planner Helps You Organize And Unwind With Coloring Pages Amazon Action Undated Planner, $15, Amazon The Action Undated Planner combines daily, weekly, and monthly organization spreads with gorgeous adult coloring designs. It helps you plan, reflect, set goals, and break down projects, all while helping you unwind at the end of a tough day.

2 This Odd Foot Massager That Stimulates Pressure Points Amazon TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller, $19, Amazon "My entire body feels less stressed, and my feet definitely ache less," says one reviewer about this TheraFlow dual foot massager. It uses rolling acupressure spikes to stimulate circulation and points in the feet, and it's lightweight, portable, and made from durable polished Theaceae wood.

3 An Essential Oil Roller For On-The-Go Calming Vibes Amazon UpNature Lavender Essential Oil Roller, $12, Amazon Keep this lavender essential oil roller on hand, and you can have a mini aromatherapy session wherever you are — in traffic, before a work presentation, or prior to making a wedding toast. It’s pre-blended with a skin-friendly carrier oil, so you can roll it onto your temples and wrists, without having to diffuse first.

4 This Brilliant Humidifier And Eye-Friendly Night Light In One Amazon Alicacho Cactus Humidifier, $15, Amazon Not only does this adorable cactus produce a soft, eye-friendly glow, but it hydrates the air to soothe your eyes, skin, and sinuses. Plus, it’s powered by USB, so you can plug it into your laptop or phone charger port. It even has a large enough water reservoir to run continuously for up to four hours, or eight hours on the intermittent setting.

5 A Vibrating Pillow For People Who Are Over-Stimulated Amazon HealthmateForever Pressure Activated Massage Pillow, $20, Amazon Some people find that gentle vibrations are extremely helpful when it comes to easing feelings of over-stimulation. The HealthmateForever pressure-activated massage pillow is filled with foam and pulses with its dual motors when pressed. Because it runs on batteries, there are no cords or plugs, and it comes in a ton of different colors to blend into any room.

6 This Magnetic Stress Relief Toy That People Are Obsessed With Amazon PILPOC Fidget Cube, $14, Amazon Halfway between a fidget spinner and a top, the fidget toy has people saying, "This is a unique stress reliever and much less annoying to those around you." It uses magnetic fluid inertia to keep the balls spinning on their tracks, and it's portable, quiet, and super satisfying.

7 An Awesome Little Acupressure Back Massager Amazon LiBa Trigger Point Massager, $22, Amazon If you hold most of your tension in your back or shoulders, this handheld trigger point massage tool can help. Its hook shape and specially designed acupressure knobs help you reach knots, sore spots, and tender muscles. It’s highly rated, with an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews.

8 This Steel-Ball Glove So You Can Give Yourself A Massage Amazon SAMYO Massage Glove, $9, Amazon The SAMYO massager is a glove that fits right over your hand and uses nine steel balls to relax tired muscles. It’s great for pampering your whole body and improving circulation on your legs, arms, feet, and shoulders, and it has adjustable Velcro so it fits anyone.

9 This Mindfulness Journal That Helps To Promote Positivity Amazon I Am Here Now, $12, Amazon The I Am Here Now makes mindfulness way easier with its powerful activities, writing prompts, and insights. It was created by Alexandra Frey and Autumn Totto, founders of the Mindfulness Project, and reviewers are thrilled with the results: "I have always had terrible anxiety. This book helps my mind to slow down and focus on positivity. If you have ever had issues with stress before, get your hands on a copy of this. You won't regret it!"

10 This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Gentle Hug Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket, $39, Amazon A weighted blanket provides deep-pressure stimulation that may promote feelings of peace and well-being — plus it just feels like being hugged. This one is quilted to keep the glass beads from shifting around, and it’s available in a variety of colors, patterns, and weights — choose one that’s about 10% of your body weight. It’s a fan favorite, boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after tens of thousands of reviews.

11 These Stretchy Stress-Relievers With Different Resistance Levels Amazon Impresa Products Spiky Sensory Rings, $6 (10-Pack), Amazon If you relax when you have something to do, it’s worth investing in this wallet-friendly 10-pack of ring fidget toys. Made with coated stainless steel, the spiky rings fit fingers of most sizes. Slip them on your finger (or fingers), then roll them, twist them, and stretch them for a tactile sensation that’s pleasantly distracting.

12 This Weird Spiky Mat That Helps Relieve Stress And Back Pain Amazon Nayoya Acupressure Mat, $40, Amazon I'm in love with my acupressure mat, and so are hundreds of other reviewers. "This has worked miracles on my back," said one enthusiastic purchaser. The Nayoya acupressure mat has tons of carefully-placed spikes that promote circulation and stimulation. It also comes with a neck roll, and it's helpful with back pain as well as stress.

13 This Thumb Protector That Helps Deliver Deep, Penetrating Massages Amazon HealthAndYoga Thumb Saver Massager, $11, Amazon This little protector for your thumb looks like a dinosaur, but it actually works wonders when it comes to giving massages. Made from soft, flexible ABS material, this protector helps with neck, back, and shoulder relief, offers a snug fit, and can help make massages more penetrating without added thumb strain.

14 This Lamp That Simulates Daylight To Improve Your Mood Amazon Verilux HappyLight, $30, Amazon Light therapy may help boost your mood, adjust to the colder seasons and shorter days, or recover from jet lag after traveling. This light therapy lamp offers 10,000 lux full-spectrum light that’s UV-free, and the compact size means you can place it anywhere. Just sit in front of the lamp for 20 to 60 minutes a day (morning is best) to reap the feel-good results.

15 This Portable Diffuser Can Help You Offset Any Stressful Environment Amazon MFEEL Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser, $23, Amazon Bring your favorite essential oils anywhere with this MFEEL mini diffuser. It's barely the size of your fist and plugs into any USB port, so you can use it in the car, next to your laptop, or wherever you charge your phone. It also has two light modes, two mist modes, and seven changing colors. "I have my regular sized ones I have for home but this one is perfect for work," says one reviewer. "I work in a call center so it can get a little stressful at times. I love being able to just plug this in the USB on my computer."

16 This Heat Therapy Neck Wrap Filled With Herbs And Clay Amazon Huggaroo Neck Wrap, $36, Amazon It's filled with heat-absorbing clay beads, safe for the microwave or the freezer, and shaped to hug your neck and shoulders. No wonder people are raving about the Huggaroo neck wrap. It's even filled with herbs like lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint to relax your mind and calm your body.

17 This Magnesium Oil That Helps You Relax Amazon Essentialy Based Magnesium Oil, $10, Amazon For those who have trouble sleeping, getting a good night’s rest can be hard, but this all-natural magnesium oil makes pre-bedtime relaxation a breeze. This product can be rubbed on skin to induce a calm feeling, and may also be helpful for relieving aches, pains, and restless muscles.

18 These Microwavable Slippers Help You Relax Amazon Kozy Collar Temperature Therapy Slippers, $35, Amazon What's more relaxing than a pair of great slippers? A pair of great slippers that you can throw in the microwave. These Kozy Collar slippers keep your feet super warm (or cold, given that they're also freezer safe) to promote circulation, a break from stress, and pain relief.

19 The Moldable Sand You Can Fidget With Amazon SLIMYSAND Moldable Sand, $8, Amazon Squeeze, twist, smash, stretch, or shape this slimy sand to ease stress or promote concentration. Yes, it’s technically designed for kids, but let’s be real — there’s nothing like getting your hands dirty to take the edge off. It’s lightly scented, reusable, and comes in a range of colors.

20 A Memory Foam Pillow That's Infused With Lavender Amazon Lavender Infused Memory Foam Pillow, $30, Amazon Not only is this memory foam pillow made from plush dough, but it has zoned areas to support the head, ventilation holes to keep you cool, and a lavender-infused design that calms your mind and body. It's also travel-sized so you can take it anywhere. One reviewer says, "Can't sleep without this pillow."

21 This Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Settle Into The Ultimate In Comfort Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $50, Amazon This hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and ultra luxe pillow made from shredded memory foam will breathe new life into your sleep routine. It's unique inner zip allows you to fluff up (or fluff down) the amount of microfiber based on your preference, so your pillow is as firm and full as you need it to be.

22 This Device That Helps You Stretch Out Your Back Amazon Magic Back Support Stretcher, $27, Amazon This lumbar stretcher is designed to help provide relief from back pain, and features a unique design that helps counteract slouching. The arched stretcher is height-adjustable, and the memory foam pad adds a layer of comfort. You can also remove the pad to reveal to take advantage of the acupressure nubs underneath.