28 Comfortable Tops That Look Good On Everyone & Are All Under $30 On Amazon

From classic button-downs to statement tops, Amazon is full of comfortable shirts that are shockingly affordable. And whether you just looking to refresh your wardrobe or in desperate need of more tops for all those video calls you find yourself on these days, this list has tons of worthy options.

You'll find versatile fashion pieces on this list that can be worn to work, the gym, or that will simply help you achieve an effortlessly pulled-together look that requires no thinking and takes you from running morning errands to dinners out with friends. Cozy, oversized sweaters dominate the list — some have chunky knits and turtlenecks, others boast voluminous batwing sleeves — and all are fashion-forward and warm. But there's also no shortage of classic crewneck T-shirts (short and long-sleeve styles), fun flowing tunics with paisley and floral prints, and sleeveless tanks that boast thoughtful design features like a built-in bra (hurray for no visible bra straps).

Pair these great tops with jeans, leggings, or slacks and you’re ready to walk the red carpet of your life (even if that just means running out to grab a coffee). Fill up your cart and re-stock your closet — you can’t go wrong with these affordable tops that look amazing on everyone.

1 Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top Amazon $25 See on Amazon This slouchy top is the morning go-to basic of your dreams. You can pull it on like a T-shirt, but elegant details like a draped turtleneck, short dolman sleeves, and a seamed back instantly elevate whatever you're wearing — from jeans and slacks to skirts. It comes in seven colors — like moss green, fig, and light heather grey (shown here). Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in 11 different colors and in various stripes, this 100% cotton button-down tee is a staple worth stocking up on. The bat-wing sleeves and oversized fit looks especially great tucked in or tied at the waist. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3 VETIOR Women's Deep V-Neck Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon You'll feel like a dancer in this short-sleeve wrap shirt, which has a deep V-neckline with a ballet-inspired criss-cross front and can be worn solo or layered over tank tops and camisoles. The lightweight crop top has short sleeves and comes in 14 shades. It pairs perfectly with high-waisted trousers, jeans, and maxi skirts. Available sizes: XS-XL

4 Romwe Women's Loose Ruffle Hem Short Sleeve Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Way more interesting than your average T-shirt, this top looks great with everything — jeans, leggings, shorts, or even a pencil skirt. Available in 12 colors.

5 BLENCOT Women's Button Down V Neck Amazon $17 See On Amazon The V-neck line and oversized buttons add a dressy feel to this slightly oversized tank top. But what reviewers really love about this top is the adjustable straps — a rare find in a tank top.

6 ECOWISH Womens Casual Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon As a trend, leopard print comes and goes, but this abstract take on leopard print is a little more understated than the classic version and that gives it staying power.

7 Farktop Women's Off The Shoulder Long Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Utterly romantic and available in tons of colors, you'll reach for this shoulder top again and again on the weekends.

8 Shein Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See on Amazon These sleeves may give you superpowers. This balloon sleeve top adds a little high fashion to your wardrobe, without breaking the bank. The round neckline, half sleeves, and keyhole back detail are perfect for a conservative business look or a trendy weekend outfit. Choose from bold colors like yellow, green, and orange or a print like cheetah or plaid. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

9 BLENCOT Women's Button Down Amazon $7 See On Amazon The slightly textured fabric and oversized buttons, make this top look way more expensive than it actually is. It's perfect for the office, but it also looks great with jean shorts.

10 Lark & Ro Women's Georgette Half Sleeve Ruffle Neck Woven Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon The puff sleeves and high collar on this top elevate the playful polka dot print. But if you don't love dots, it also comes in several other solid colors and prints.

11 Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Despite its relaxed fit, this short-sleeved button-down still looks polished and that's thanks to the lyocell fabric. Lyocell is a light, breathable fabric known for how well it drapes. It comes in seven colors, and several that look like denim but feels so much silkier.

12 Goodthreads Women's Fluid Twill Covered-Button Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This romantic top — with its fluttering sleaves and soft drape — looks way more expensive than it is and that's thanks to the viscose fabric. Viscose is known for looking and feeling luxe despite its affordable price tag. It comes in several colors and prints.

13 Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $30 See on Amazon This classic button-down shirt never goes out of style. Designed from 100% cotton, this oh-so-comfortable shirt has long sleeves, one front pocket, and a back yoke. Consider the ultimate multitasking wardrobe staple — one that pairs just as well with denim as it does trousers. Choose from 11 colors and styles. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14 luvamia Women's V-Neck Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon From the fabric-covered buttons to the tie waist and flowing sleeves, this top is as polished as it is effortless. Another super versatile top you can wear with anything from basic jeans to a bold skirt. Available in tons of colors and prints.

15 Asvivid Womens Striped Printed Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $11 See On Amazon The tie-waist anchors the otherwise oversized top while the bell sleeves and off-the-shoulder neckline makes it feel ultra-feminine. The light pink stripes are timeless and versatile, but if you are looking for something bolder it also comes in green, blue, and yellow too.

16 Romwe Frilled Ruffles Shoulder Keyhole Top Amazon $18 See on Amazon Romance is in the air when you pair this ruffled top with practically anything in your closet from jeans to skirts to trousers. It boasts sweet ruffle details along its stand collar and shoulders to give you a look that is both structured and soft. The top is cut close to the body features a keyhole detail on the back. It comes in a variety of colors and one floral print. Available sizes: XS-XL

17 BMJL Women's Casual Cute Shirts Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 With over 1,000 glowing reviews, this is one of the most loved T-shirts on Amazon. "Love this shirt. The print is great and it looks great enough to even wear to work. I had so many people compliment my outfit & it’s super soft!" wrote one fan.

18 Runcati Women's Button Down V Neck Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon While this is technically made with polyester the fabric looks like linen, and for less than $20 it's a steal. It's available in several colors.

19 LookBookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $20 See on Amazon This casual top is ideal for any occasion. The relaxed, loose fit blouse is polished and comfortable — with whimsical details like flirty mesh panels along its three-quarter bell sleeves. It has a V-neckline and comes in more than 40 colors and styles that include floral prints and shoulder cut-outs. Available sizes: S-XXL

20 Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See on Amazon This perfect T-shirt is your ultimate weekend go-to top. The relaxed fit short-sleeve shirt looks good with any pair of jeans or shorts. Designed from a blend of soft and stretchy viscose, it features dropped shoulder seams and a casual-cool front pocket. You can snag this top in 12 colors and prints that include basic white and black, orange, and a Parisian-inspired navy-and-white stripe. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21 IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $19 See on Amazon With front buttons, a loose short sleeve, and a tie-knot front, this top is the easiest, most effortlessly chic look you’ll put together all week. The waffle knit top has a V-neckline, with a shorter front and longer back hemline, and reviewers say it's lightweight and breathable (perfect for warmer weather). It comes in 21 colors or styles — from basic black to camouflage and animal print. Available sizes: S-XXL

22 Daily Ritual Split-Hem Tunic Amazon $26 See on Amazon This split-hem tunic combines the comfort of a basic long sleeve T-shirt with the style of a far more expensive designer top, thanks to side slits and a longer front and back. The soft top has a classic crew neckline, comes in seven colors to match any outfit, and one reviewer writes that it "could easily go from yoga class to out to dinner, it can be dressed up or down." Available sizes: XS-XXL

23 Meraki Crepe Wrap Top Amazon $27 See on Amazon This pretty crepe wrap top has a belt closure that ties around your waist and long, voluminous sleeves that end in elastic cuffs. It provides the comfort of your favorite T-shirt and is low maintenance (you can toss it into the washing machine between wears), but its unique wrap style is elegant enough to pair with skirts and business attire. The top comes in black or navy. Available sizes: 0-14

24 MIHOLL Button Down Tie Front Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon Effortless style is a cinch with this front knot top. The shirt is made of a lightweight waffle knit and boasts a relaxed fit with a longer back that extends several inches past your hips. It comes in both short and long sleeve styles and 27 colors. You can wear it in any season and change up a few accessories to make it work for any occasion. Available sizes: S-XXL

25 Hanes Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $8 See on Amazon You can never have too many 100% cotton long-sleeve T-shirts. This crewneck top is versatile, oh-so comfortable, and it’s preshrunk so you don’t have to worry about it losing its shape in the washer or dryer. Choose from seven shades or select a budget-conscious pack of two. Tuck the top into jeans for effortless style, sleep in it, accessorize it for a night out — the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: S-XXL

26 90 Degree By Reflex Cold Gear Jackets And Hoodies Amazon $25 See on Amazon This fleece pullover is the definition of cold weather comfort. The large, drawstring hood and oversized front pocket are both functional and luxurious. Select among 19 soft colors and different styles that also include crop sweatshirts and zippered jackets and are perfect for the gym and everyday wear. Available sizes: S-XL

27 Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami With Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See on Amazon Everyone needs a basic camisole tank like this one for wearing solo and layering beneath sweaters and cardigans. It has a built-in shelf bra that provides light support so you won't have to worry about your bra straps showing. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect fit and it comes in six colors: black, turquoise, gray, navy, white, and pink (in case you want to stock up). Available sizes: S-2X-Large