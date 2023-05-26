Obé has received high praise for making workouts fun with their on-demand and live classes that are available with a monthly membership. Bring the gym to your living room with over 10,000 class options including HIIT, barre, pilates, cardio boxing, and more. You can also personalize a fitness plan by taking Obé’s quiz that asks about your daily schedule, workout preferences, and fitness goals. Taking the customization one step further, there’s also a variety of class lengths, from super-short five minute workouts to hour-long classes.

Get your first year of Obé for $99 by using code MOVEMENT99.