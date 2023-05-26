Shopping

30 Epic Deals Worth Shopping This Weekend — Here’s What You Don’t Want To Miss

These deals are so good they’re going to sell out fast.

by BDG Commerce
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the weather’s warming up, the days are getting longer, and the sales are popping (as per usual) with plenty of chances to score some deep discounts. To help you sort through what’s worth shopping and what to skip, our editors have rounded up some of the most exciting deals out there right now, from 50% off Nom Nom’s dog food subscription service that’s personalized for your pup to a CBD-infused bath soak that’s taking at-home spa time to the next level. Check out the deals below — you won’t want to miss out.

55% Off This Award-winning Trio Of Frying Pans That Are Scratch-Resistant

Are you scraping burnt food off your scratched-up, no-longer-nonstick frying pans? You’ll want to hop on this deal from GreenPan, and snag their frypan trio for more than half off its usual price. The set comes with three pan sizes: 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch. An anodized aluminum surface means these pans are made to hold up against scratches as they sear, fry, or braise. With a ceramic nonstick coating, they’re dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

32% Off This Variety Pack Of Shower Steamers

Shower steamers are one of those delightful treats that take an evening shower to the next level. With Cleverfy’s set of steamers, you get six relaxing, rejuvenating scents: lavender, menthol, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is also a simple one, comprised mainly of baking soda, citric acid, and essential oils. Place one in the corner of your shower to feel like you’re at your own personal spa retreat.

50% Off Your First Order Of Nom Nom’s Customized Dog Food

Nom Nom helps eliminate the guesswork that comes with feeding your pup. Fill out a profile for your dog, and get monthly deliveries of fresh food personalized for them by a team of veterinary nutritionists. The profile you fill out will ensure your dog’s custom food shipment takes into account the portions needed, the most optimally healthy ingredients, and the age of your dog. Get 50% off your first order when you sign up using the above link.

50% Off A Frying Pan That Comes With A Bamboo Spatula

And sometimes all you need is one really solid frying pan, like this 10-inch one from GreenPan that comes with a bamboo spatula. A true multitasking pan, it has that ceramic nonstick coating, scratch-resistant aluminum, and a durable forged base that helps with heat distribution. The bamboo spatula allows for easy flipping and serving.

35% Off A Mattress That Has Both Cushy Foam & Supportive Coils

Molecule’s Hybrid mattress does it all with layers of cushioned, cooling foam over a system of supportive coils. It also has targeted zoned support, which means that the mattress has varied levels of firmness to help you maintain a good sleep posture. (This is especially useful for side sleepers.) A plush quilted top allows for better air circulation, which also makes it ideal for warm sleepers. Overall, it’s a mattress that’s designed to aid in your body’s recovery after a workout — or simply a long day.

Molecule’s MEMORIALDAY2023 code is automatically applied at checkout.

60% Off A Vintage-Inspired Saucepan That Heats Quickly

This saucepan has unique vintage charm with its wood handle (that also stays cool on the stovetop) and a merlot-hued body. The wood covers a bakelite base that provides the stay-cool effect, and the heavy-duty aluminum pan is made to heat quickly. Like GreenPan’s other products, this one has a ceramic nonstick coating that’s free of PFAS, lead, and cadmium. It’s oven-safe up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe.

40% Off An At-Home Workout Program With HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, & More

Obé has received high praise for making workouts fun with their on-demand and live classes that are available with a monthly membership. Bring the gym to your living room with over 10,000 class options including HIIT, barre, pilates, cardio boxing, and more. You can also personalize a fitness plan by taking Obé’s quiz that asks about your daily schedule, workout preferences, and fitness goals. Taking the customization one step further, there’s also a variety of class lengths, from super-short five minute workouts to hour-long classes.

Get your first year of Obé for $99 by using code MOVEMENT99.

20% Off This Tanning Mousse That Doesn’t Turn You Orange

With warm-weather season upon us, you might be looking for that sun-kissed glow — without the harmful UV rays, of course. Luna Bronze’s Eclipse Tanning Mousse is reinventing the self-tanning experience by, first off, being formulated with an olive-based undertone that keeps orange hues at bay. The result is a light to medium tan that stays hydrated thanks to oils ranging from jojoba to grapeseed extract. And you don’t have to worry about that fake tan smell; an essential oil blend of lemon myrtle, orange blossom, and mandarin helps mask that.

20% Off This Self-Tanning Tool That Ensures You Won’t Miss A Spot

In the realm of “OK, this is genius” inventions, Luna Bronze’s self tan back applicator is holding court. For your back and other hard-to-reach spots, use the applicator by dispensing tanning product onto the velour side. Wrap the applicator around your back, holding a handle in each hand, and move in side-to-side motions.

50% Off This Decadent CBD-Infused Bath Soak

The addition of CBD to your bathtime routine means experiencing a new level of relaxation. With Foria’s Intimacy bath soak, the minerals of epsom and Himalayan salts mix with kava, cacao, rose, and hemp. It’s a sensual experience in a jar, soothing your senses and deeply hydrating your skin. The bath soak also makes for a dreamy gift for an overworked friend in your life or a just-because gift for your mom. Each jar contains 200mg of CBD.

Use code BATHSALTS50 to get 50% off your order.

20% Off Cult-Fave Skincare Brand L’Amarue’s Powerhouse Duo

Snag this deal on L’Amarue’s powerhouse duo consisting of their eye cream and face cream that help soothe, moisturize, and heal stressed-out skin. Particularly with summer weather here, The Duo can be your everyday choice for both daily pick-me-ups and deeper long-term care. Almond oil and raspberry seed oil are like multivitamins for your skin, while the brand’s patented Heart to Heart Complex aids in managing inflammation, skin repair, and collagen growth.

Use promo code MDW20, valid until June 5th.

30% Off This Bed That Will Improve Your Dog’s Sleep

Why not give your pup the gift of a more luxurious night’s sleep with Molecule’s ultra-plush pet bed. Made with their signature eco-friendly foam, the bed has two sides — one with a thicker fleece for coziness and the other with cooling, breathable fabric. The cover is water- and stain-resistant, and can be tossed in the washing machine whenever needed. A textured bottom helps the bed stay in place.

Molecule’s MEMORIALDAY2023 code is automatically applied at checkout.

20% Off A Wildly Soft, Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Duvet

If you want the effect of down feathers — but don’t want actual down — Peacock Alley’s down alternative duvet uses Dacron®, a type of polyester fiberfill that achieves the same fine loft qualities as regular down. The benefits are that it tends to be cheaper, and it’s hypoallergenic. Covered in a breathable 100% cotton shell with 400-thread-count sateen, this comforter is about to be an iconic addition to your sleep routine. Your 20% discount is automatically applied at checkout.

38% Off A Super-Efficient Stain Remover

Dealing with clothing stains can be a challenge, especially when you're constantly on-the-go. Fortunately, Miss Mouth's Messy Eater stain remover offers a safe and effective solution for removing tough stains from clothes, toys, and carpets. Its non-toxic formula allows you to simply spray, blot, rinse, and watch as grease, coffee, and dirt stains vanish before your eyes. According to one satisfied customer, "This spray is truly amazing! It tackles blood, old oil spots, fresh stains - you name it. I've bought it multiple times and love the convenience of the small bottles."

For an even better deal, use code 15MEMWKND for 15% off from May 26-May 29.

50% Off These Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds

These cloud slippers are crafted from lightweight EVA material and offer unparalleled comfort. The thick, nonslip sole takes the comfort level a notch higher. A satisfied reviewer writes, "The Cloud Slippers are incredibly cozy and comfortable. The plush lining feels great against my skin, and the non-slip sole provides stability and safety." These indoor/outdoor slippers are available in various fun colors and feature a trendy minimal design.

50% Off Another GreenPan Frying Pan Trio

As an alternative to the above, GreenPan’s Lima set offers slightly bigger pan sizes. The trio comes with 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frypans that work well if you’re cooking for more people. From a family-sized stirfry to a stew, these pans also are made from tough anodized aluminum and coated with ceramic nonstick for easier cleanup. Unlike the above set, you can’t put these in the dishwasher, but they are oven-save up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

20% Off An Intensely Moisturizing Body Butter

Another of Nativa SPA’s quinoa-enriched products, this shea body butter combines the deeply moisturizing qualities of shea butter with the nutrient-packed, skin-rejuventating traits of quinoa. It’s formulated to even out the texture and tone of your skin — and all without being sticky. Plus, the fragrance is a gourmand lover’s blend of almond, liquer, honey, and vanilla.

53% Off These Food Containers That Come In Different Sizes

This collection of seven plastic containers will elevate the appearance of any kitchen counter or pantry. With varying sizes suitable for storing pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are crafted from BPA-free plastic and feature airtight storage lids. Additionally, the set includes a helpful bonus of 24 reusable labels to help you monitor the freshness of each food item.

20% Off This Collagen-Boosted Lip Balm

Treat yourself to a lip balm that does more than your average drugstore find — L’Amarue’s The Balm plumps lips with collagen and conditions with all those ultra-moisturing oils: avocado, sweet almond, coconut, and more. Another unexpected benefit: It can be used for highlighting cheekbones and brow bones. Also, if you’re dealing with super chapped lips, one reviewer shared: “My lips were severely chapped and bleeding for a whole week. I had tried everything. I decided to try out this balm and in ONE DAY my lips were back to normal.”

Use promo code MD20, valid until June 5th.

66% Off This Top-Rated Cordless Water Flosser

Enhance your flossing routine with a top-rated cordless water flosser that is gentle yet effective on sensitive teeth and gums. It offers four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a personalized setting — while its detachable water tank provides easy cleaning. Additionally, this order includes four flossing heads and a USB charger.

30% Off A Pillow With Adjustable Firmness

A pillow with adjustable firmness? Now we’re talking. Molecule’s All-Season Pillow has a clever design with zippers on either side of the pillow that zip or unzip according to the level of firmness desired. With the best of both worlds, you can have firmer support when you’re propped up watching TV or a softer touch for sleeping. It also has a cool and a warm side. A blend of Tencel Lyocell and OEKO-Tex certified recycled fibers mean the pillow is both eco-friendly and temperature-controlled.

Molecule’s MEMORIALDAY2023 code is automatically applied at checkout.

20% Off This Quinoa Body Oil That Stimulates Skin Rejuvenation

Nativa SPA’s superstar ingredient is quinoa, which has been touted for stimulating collagen production by being chockful of omegas 3, 6, and 9. The brand’s super-luxurious plum body oil not only has that, but also antioxidant plum extract and hydrating sunflower oil that protects against damaging environmental elements. Nativa SPA is owned by a sustainably-minded parent company O Boticário that is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as one of the world’s most sustainable beauty brands.

52% Off These Makeup Sponges With A Ton Of 5-Star Reviews

These sponges feature a precise tip that helps apply makeup to the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side is perfect for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for contouring as well as applying makeup to chins and foreheads. With over 8,000 five-star reviews, these sponges are known for their durability and are often referred to as "THE BEST beauty blenders" by satisfied customers.

20% Off These Whitening Strips Made For Sensitive Teeth

These whitening strips from Lumineux are made to brighten without the potentially harsh, stripping effects of hydrogen peroxide. Particularly good for those with sensitive teeth and gums, the strips help remove stains without damaging tooth enamel by using simple ingredents such as coconut oil, dead sea salt, lemon peel oil, and sage oil. “I have a very sensitive mouth and am unable to use most teeth whitening products…….until I found Lumineux,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “It is very easy to use, produces noticeable whitening, all without any irritation at all.”

30% Off An Affordable Mattress Topper That Makes Your Bed Comfier

So maybe replacing your mattress isn’t in the budget right now — worry not, there’s also Molecule’s Triple Zone Pro Topper. This three-inch-thick mattress topper has pressure-relieving memory foam, along with a layer of the brand’s signature Recoveryflo foam that contours to your body and offers extra support where needed. The topper’s cover helps regulate your body’s temperature, making it useful for warm sleepers. Another perk: The cover can be removed and washed when needed.

Molecule’s MEMORIALDAY2023 code is automatically applied at checkout.

40% Off This No-Contact Thermometer

With just a simple button press, this touchless thermometer provides fast and precise temperature readings. It operates on AAA batteries, which come included. By selecting the coupon option, you can save an extra 5% on your purchase.

50% Off These Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads That Help Heal Skin

With 20% glycolic acid, these resurfacing pads exfoliate, reduce bumps and lines, and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Plus, vitamins B5, C, and E work together to hydrate and repair damage from the sun, while allantoin soothes and protects your skin. And with anti-inflammatory green tea and calendula, these pads are also packed with antioxidants. Over 11,800 customers have given them five-star ratings.

This article was originally published on